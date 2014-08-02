New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Matt Harvey’s goals get bigger as the season grows shorter.

Harvey, the right-handed ace of the New York Mets who underwent Tommy John surgery last Oct. 22, has said for months he wants to pitch for the Mets this season. The Mets have made it clear he will not be ready to pitch -- anywhere or for anybody -- by the end of the regular season.

So Harvey readjusted his objective Friday, when he threw off a mound for the first time since his operation.

“The hope and the idea is to make the playoff push, and hopefully in the next two months I can get ready for game action and possibly see what happens,” Harvey said after throwing 20 pitches in the Mets bullpen.

The Mets making the playoffs is only a slightly more far-fetched proposition than Harvey pitching in the postseason. The Mets’ 5-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants Friday night at Citi Field dropped New York’s record to 52-57, though the Mets remained seven games behind Washington in the National League East and 5 1/2 games behind Atlanta and St. Louis in the race for the second wild card.

So come October, the Mets will be scattered to their offseason homes and Harvey will likely have to get his game fix while pitching in the Mets’ instructional league in Florida and in the Arizona Fall League, which is normally reserved for top prospects who have yet to reach the majors.

“There are a lot of options that we have,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said.

Harvey’s most desired option, though, remains a pipe dream. He will have to make do with ramping up his rehab in the coming weeks -- Harvey is expected to head Tuesday to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida, where he will throw every four days before eventually throwing batting practice -- before looking ahead to the 2015 season, when Harvey will try to pick up where he left off in 2013.

Harvey went 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 178 1/3 innings last year, when he started for the National League in the All-Star Game. His breakout season ended in sudden fashion on Aug. 26, when he was diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow.

“Obviously, I can’t write myself into the lineup,” Harvey said. “But I think the goal is to be healthy this year and show I can have a normal offseason and prepare for a normal season.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-10, 4.71 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 5-5, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his red-hot stretch -- and continue to vault himself into the National League Rookie of the Year consideration -- when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the second game of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. DeGrom has won his last four starts, including last Sunday, when he allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 1/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. DeGrom has a microscopic 0.66 ERA over his last four starts and a 1.37 ERA in his last seven starts dating back to June 21. His ERA now stands at 2.79, down from a season-high 4.39 on June 16. The impressive stretch has turned deGrom -- who easily leads all NL rookies in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts -- into the biggest challenger to Cincinnati Reds OF Billy Hamilton for NL Rookie of the Year honors. This will be deGrom’s first career start against the Giants.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) took his biggest step yet in his rehab on Friday, when he threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing the operation last Oct. 22. Harvey threw about 20 pitches in the Mets bullpen and said once again that he hopes to pitch for the Mets this season -- except this time he said he wants to do it in the playoffs. General manager Sandy Alderson, alas, once again said Harvey will almost certainly be limited to pitching in the instructional league and Arizona Fall League and that he will stop throwing in October so that he can be ready to go for spring training in February.

--C Taylor Teagarden was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Teagarden hit .143 with one homer and five RBIs in nine games for the Mets before he was placed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring on June 24. He hit .222 with one homer and four RBIs in 16 rehab games between the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets, Class-A St. Lucie and Triple-A Las Vegas.

--LHP Jonathon Niese took a hard-luck loss Friday, when he allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits over eight innings as the Mets fell to the Giants, 5-1. Niese, whose throwing error in the second led to two unearned runs for the Giants, walked none and struck out four while throwing 87 pitches, including a remarkable 69 for strikes. The outing marked only the second time this season Niese has thrown eight innings in a start. He’d thrown just 11 innings combined in his first two starts since returning from the disabled list on July 21. Niese is 5-7 with a 3.24 ERA in 20 starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was really good for Jon to be out there late. We’ve got to get this guy lengthened out.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, of LHP Jonathon Niese, who made his third start since coming off the disabled list on July 21, allowing five runs (three earned) and nine hits in eight innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound on June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19 and threw off a mound for the first time on Aug. 1. He is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league this fall and/or in the Arizona Fall League before returning to the Mets’ rotation for Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young