New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the offensively-challenged New York Mets, progress is measured thusly: At least they weren’t almost victimized for a no-hitter or a perfect game Sunday afternoon.

But the Mets were still two-hit for the second time in three games Sunday, when San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner threw a masterful shutout to lead the Giants to a 9-0 win at Citi Field.

Second baseman Wilmer Flores doubled leading off the third against Bumgarner, which saved the Mets the ignobility of going more than half the game without a hit. On Friday, Giants right-hander Ryan Vogelsong didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning and ended up throwing a two-hit complete game in the Giants’ 5-1 win.

On Saturday, Giants right-hander Jake Peavy retired the first 19 batters he faced before the Mets racked up four runs on four hits in the seventh inning and saddled Peavy with the loss in a 4-2 win.

Of course, the flip side to that outburst is a reminder the Mets have four hits combined in the other 25 innings they’ve played against the Giants.

“When you are struggling to consistently put runners on base, you got some guys in funks, you get the results you have gotten the past few games,” Mets third baseman David Wright said.

The funk began long before this weekend. Though the Mets are 8-8 since the All-Star Break, they have scored just 45 runs in that span. Eighteen of those runs came in two games earlier this week against Philadelphia.

Wright, the Mets’ no. 3 hitter, is hitting just .186 with one extra-base hit in 59 at-bats since the All-Star break. Right fielder Curtis Granderson, the Mets’ leadoff hitter, hasn’t been much better (.170 with four extra-base hits in 53 at-bats). Shortstop Ruben Tejada is hitting .168 in 36 second-half at-bats and has begun to lose playing time to Flores.

“I wish I could just snap my fingers and bust out of this thing and go 20 for my next 20,” Wright said. “Unfortunately, it has not gone that way quite yet. But every day (he‘s) trying to feel something, trying to get back into some sort of groove.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 8-8, 2.71 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 4-4, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will look to snap a three-start losing streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Gee took the loss in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he gave up five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-0. Gee has an 8.10 ERA over his last three starts, a stretch in which his overall ERA has soared from 2.56 to 3.77, which is the highest it has been since following Gee’s third start of the season. In four career starts against the Giants, Gee is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Giants on July 9, 2013, when Gee gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 10-6 win.

--OF Michael Conforto, the Mets’ first-round pick in the 2014 draft, hit his first professional homer Saturday when he went deep for Class A Brooklyn. Conforto, whom the Mets selected with the 10th pick out of Oregon State, is hitting .352 with one homer and eight RBIs in 15 games for Brooklyn.

--RHP Bartolo Colon’s first bid for his 200th career win went poorly Sunday, when he gave up six runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five over 4 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 9-0 loss to the Giants. The innings pitched tied a season-low for Colon, who lasted just 4 2/3 innings against Colorado on May 1. He allowed at least five runs for the sixth time in 22 starts. Colon, who is trying to become the third active pitcher with 200 wins, is now 10-9 with a 4.12 ERA this season He will try to become the third active pitcher with 200 wins when he takes the mound at Philadelphia next weekend.

--3B David Wright singled in the seventh inning Sunday for the Mets’ second and final hit in their 9-0 loss to the Giants. Wright is hitting just .186 (11-for-59) with one extra-base hit since the All-Star Break, a stretch in which his average has fallen from .285 to .271. He has eight homers and 52 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are a few guys we have to get going, guys that we depend on to get hits and get on base.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. Harvey was supposed to throw off a mound June 10 but the Mets wanted to slow his rehab a bit. He threw long-toss June 19 and threw off a mound for the first

time Aug. 1. He is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league this fall and/or in the Arizona Fall League before returning to the Mets’ rotation for Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Bobby Abreu

OF Chris Young