New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins knew there would be a day when right-hander pitcher Jeurys Familia or right-handed pitcher Jenrry Mejia would struggle. Unfortunately for the New York Mets and their manager, both hard-throwing relievers were decidedly imperfect in the late innings Monday afternoon of a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.

Familia and Mejia spent the previous several weeks establishing themselves as one of the best young power relief duos in baseball, but the two combined to give up the Giants’ last two runs on Monday.

“There’s going to be a hiccup here and there,” Collins said afterward. “And today was that hiccup.”

Familia, who entered Monday having allowed one earned run in his last 22 1/3 innings dating back to June 12, entered in the seventh inning and promptly coughed up the Mets’ 3-2 lead by allowing all four batters he faced to reach base -- via two hits and two walks -- and throwing a wild pitch that allowed the tying run to score.

He was only charged the one run -- and was spared an ERA of infinity for the day - because of a terrific throw from center fielder Juan Lagares, who nailed Giants center fielder Gregor Blanco at home as he tried to score from second on a single by Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval.

Left-hander Josh Edgin finished cleaning up Familia’s mess by inducing first baseman Brandon Belt to hit into a first-pitch 6-4-3 double.

“The one thing that Jeurys has not done is walk people,” Collins said of Familia, who had walked six batters since June 12. “And today he just didn’t have command of his stuff.”

Mejia walked more of a tightrope lately than Familia. The closer had eight saves in his previous eight appearances, though he allowed nine hits and two walks in that span. But he opened the ninth inning of a tie game Monday by recording the first two outs without incident before giving up a single to Blanco, who stole second.

Catcher Buster Posey worked a seven-pitch walk, and Sandoval then hit a ground-rule double on a 1-2 pitch to give the Giants the lead and saddle Mejia with the loss.

“He really got in trouble when he walked Buster,” Collins said. “You’ve got to be careful with Buster, but the next guy’s really tough -- really tough on right-handers.”

Before Monday, Familia and Mejia had allowed runs in the same game just once since Mejia moved to the bullpen in mid-May.

“We have been spoiled -- they’ve done such a great job,” Collins said. “But it’s all about learning, a learning experience. You know that once in a while you’re going to give up some runs. And tonight was one of those days.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-59

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 6-8, 3.60 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez 6-7, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to build off his best month as a big leaguer when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Wheeler went 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA in July and ended the month by earning the win last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 11-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. July marked the third three-win month of Wheeler’s brief career, but the first time he has posted an ERA below 2.50. He has a 1.63 ERA in his last six starts dating back to June 30. Wheeler is 1-4 with a 4.75 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Nationals on May 18, when Wheeler gave up five runs over six innings as the Mets fell, 6-3.

--OF Bobby Abreu was designated for assignment by the Mets following their 4-3 loss to the Giants on Monday. Abreu technically pinch-hit Monday, though he was called back after the Giants brought in left-hander Javier Lopez. Abreu got off to a fast start with the Mets, for whom he hit .319 with nine extra-base hits in 72 at-bats through June 13, but he had just six hits in his last 50 at-bats. He struggled all season as a pinch-hitter, a role in which he went 2-for-31, including 0-for-22 since May 15. The 40-year-old Abreu, who sat out last season, said he would like to continue his playing career. He leads active players in doubles (574) and walks (1,474).

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas following the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Giants on Monday. Nieuwenhuis was optioned to Las Vegas on July 24 and hit .226 with one homer and four RBIs over his last eight games. In two stints with the Mets this season, Nieuwenhuis is hitting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) will throw off a mound for the second time Tuesday. Harvey, who threw off a mound Friday for the first time since undergoing surgery last Oct. 22, is scheduled to throw about 20 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida. He will remain in Florida for most of the rest of the season and will eventually work his way up to throwing batting practice and facing hitters. Harvey is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League in October before shutting it down in preparation for spring training.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (right elbow inflammation) was scheduled to throw off a mound Monday for the first time since going on the disabled list July 26 (retroactive to July 25). Matsuzaka will head to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Tuesday, when the Mets begin a seven-game road trip. He is 3-3 with a 3.87 ERA and one save in 28 games (nine starts) this season for the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ” New York, which went 3-4 on a homestand that ended Monday, is seven games behind St. Louis in the wild-card race.

“We’ve got to win games, so I wouldn’t say it was a good homestand.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after losing the last two games to the Giants to give New York a 3-4 record on the homestand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1 and was scheduled to do so again Aug. 5. He is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league this fall and/or in the Arizona Fall League before returning to the major league rotation for Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He threw on Aug. 4 for the first time since going on the disabled list.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Chris Young