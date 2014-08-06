New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda began play Tuesday night tied for the major league lead with six home runs since the All-Start break.

Despite his struggles against left handers, manager Terry Collins opted to keep his left-handed hitting first baseman in the lineup against Washington Nationals southpaw Gio Gonzalez.

“You know, our lefties have hit Gio in the past, and I just had a feeling this is going to be a good test for Lucas,” Collins said. How he approaches him.

“I know Gio’s tough, he’s a great pitcher, but I just thought you know, we’d been talking about getting him this opportunity, and I just thought this was a good matchup.”

Collins was partially correct. Left-handed hitting second baseman Daniel Murphy had two of his three hits in New York’s 6-1 win over Washington off of Gonzalez.

Duda, however, went 0-for-3 against Gonzalez, but did contribute an RBI-single off right-hander Drew Storen in the seventh inning.

Collins said Tuesday’s start doesn’t mean Duda will regularly play against left handers.

“Now, we’ve got Cole Hamels when we get to Philly, and Lucas has faced him enough to know that it’s not a guy he hits,” Collins said. “We’re hoping that maybe, if he plays against a few more, his numbers will go up against some of these other guys. But we’re going to see some lefties that it will be a bad matchup.”

Duda has six homers and 13 RBIs in his last 12 starts. He has a career-best 20 home runs on the season, tied for fifth-most in the National League entering Tuesday.

Collins was asked Tuesday if Duda, 28, could still evolve into someone who successfully hits lefties.

“I don’t see why he couldn‘t,” Collins said. “I think he’s always been a good hitter. Now, as we’ve tried to express to him, the home runs are going to come. When you’re as big and strong as he is, and you hit the ball hard, you’re going to hit the ball out of the ballpark. You don’t have to try. Just try to be a good hitter.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 5-7, 3.24 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 10-3, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jennry Mejia said after Monday’s game that he experienced minor tightness in his lower back. Mejia gave up the go-ahead run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning of Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Giants. “He hit the side of the landing hole and just sort of tweaked his back a little bit. But he’s fine,” manager Terry Collins said Tuesday.

--OF Curtis Granderson was given the night off against Washington left-hander Gio Gonzalez. Granderson had started in the last 11 games and was 0-for-14 in his last four. “We’ve got 20 in a row, so I just said, today would be a decent time to let him have a day,” manager Terry Collins said. Eric Campbell got the start in left, with Chris Young in right. Granderson pinch hit in the seventh and flied out.

--LHP Jonathan Niese (5-7, 3.24 ERA) looks to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday at Washington. He’s given up 10 earned runs and 25 hits over 19 innings in his last three starts. During his career, he’s 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA in eight starts against Washington, including 2-1 with a 2.23 ERA in six starts at Nationals Park. Last time against the Nationals, Niese took the loss when he gave up five runs, three earned, and eight hits over four innings on May 16th at Washington.

--RHP Zack Wheeler struggled early, but went 6 2/3 innings for the victory in Tuesday’s 6-1 win at Washington. He allowed a run on seven hits, while striking out five and walking four -- all in the first three innings. “He’s maturing. He’s really starting to figure out what it takes here,” manager Terry Collins said. “His command wasn’t there in the beginning of the game, but he just continued to battle and stay with it. This kid has really, really gotten better, and as he continues to improve, sky’s the limit I’ll tell you.” It was Wheeler’s seventh straight start of six or more innings and two or fewer runs. During that stretch he’s 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

--2B Daniel Murphy continued his impressive post-All Star game run. Murphy had three hits and two RBIs in the Mets 6-1 win over the Washington Nationals Tuesday night. He tripled and scored in the first and added a two-run single in the seventh. Murphy has hit in 12 of his last 14 games, going 22-for-58 (.414) with six doubles and 10 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1 and was scheduled to do so again Aug. 5. He is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league this fall and/or in the Arizona Fall League before returning to the major league rotation for Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Chris Young