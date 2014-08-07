New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Some time spent in the minor leagues may have been just what Josh Edgin needed earlier this season.

Edgin did not allow a run in a 6-1 win over the Nationals on Tuesday as he lowered his ERA to 1.86 in 33 games out of the Mets’ bullpen.

He has given up just 12 hits in 19 1/3 innings, with 14 strikeouts and three walks.

He was not used by manager Terry Collins in the 7-1 loss Wednesday.

The left-handed reliever was cut early in spring training and was at Triple-A Las Vegas for April and part of May. He was 3-0 with two saves and a 4.97 ERA with Las Vegas, including an ERA of 2.16 in his last 10 outings.

He is a native of Lewiston, Pa., and grew up in Three Springs, about three hours from Nationals Park. Edgin is one of the few Division II products in the majors.

He began his college career at Ohio State, then transferred to Division II Francis Marion in South Carolina.

The last time the Mets were in Washington, Edgin was celebrating the birth of his second child, a daughter who was born in South Carolina in May.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 6-5, 2.77 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 7-5, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jonathon Niese gave up eight hits and six runs in six innings, including a three-run homer in the sixth by Danny Espinosa that made it 6-0. Adam LaRoche hit a two-run homer in the first for Washington. “We have to keep giving him work. We will get him back there in two days (in the bullpen) and work on some things,” manager Terry Collins said. Asked if Niese has any physical problems, Collins said, “If it was (physical), he would say something. He is not going to pitch if there are any physical issues.”

--1B Lucas Duda had two hits and upped his average to .263. He has four homers and 11 RBIs in his past 11 games.

--2B Daniel Murphy always seems to do well against the Nationals. On Wednesday he was 2-for-4 and upped his average to .302 this season.

--RHP Jacob deGrom will start the series finale Thursday in Washington. He is 3-0 with a 1.31 ERA in his last three starts. He has an ERA of 1.04 in his last five starts -- the main reason he was the NL rookie of the month in July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to keep giving him work. We will get him back there in two days (in the bullpen) and work on some things.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Jonathon Niese, who gave up three runs in the first inning and three in the sixth in a loss to Washington on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1 and was scheduled to do so again Aug. 5. He is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league this fall and/or in the Arizona Fall League before returning to the major league rotation for Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Chris Young