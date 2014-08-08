New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Right-handed pitcher Bartolo Colon, 41, will go for the 200th win of his career on Friday when the New York Mets play at Philadelphia. He is 2-1 with an ERA of 4.12 in his last three starts.

“These are big games,” said Mets’ manager Terry Collins after a 5-3 loss in 13 innings on Thursday at Washington. “This is a big road trip. If we are going to be in the hunt we have to win these games.”

Colon is 3-2 with an ERA of 3.74 in his career against the Phillies and at Citizens Bank Park he is 1-1 with an ERA of 4.91 in two starts.

In his last start Aug. 3 at Citi Field, he was tagged with the loss in a 9-0 game against the Giants, as he allowed eight hits and six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. Colon beat the Phillies on July 28 at home as he gave up 10 hits but just one run in 7 2/3 innings.

From the Dominican Republic, Colon made his major league debut on April 4, 1997, with the Cleveland Indians and he is 199-137 with an ERA of 3.95 in 433 games in his career, with 427 starts.

He pitched for the Oakland A’s the previous two years before coming to the Mets this season. In his last start Sunday against the Giants, he allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings for his shortest outing since May 1.

In 22 starts this year, he allowed 16 homers and opponents are batting .264 against him.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 10-9, 4.12 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-11, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom, the National League Rookie of the Month for July, got the start at Washington on Thursday afternoon. He had won his last five starts but he did not figure in the decision as he gave up three runs in six innings. The Mets’ starter had not allowed a homer in his previous 10 outings and had gone 67 1/3 innings without allowing a home run until Ian Desmond went deep in the second.

--2B David Murphy had five hits in the first two games of the series. He had hits in his first three at bats Thursday and then grounded out with the score tied at 3 in the seventh against lefty reliever Jerry Blevins and ended up 3-for-6.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis had a pinch-hit single in the seventh. He also made a fine diving catch in center field late in the game. He turned 27 on Thursday.

--RHP Carlos Torres gave up a walk-off homer to Bryce Harper in the 13th inning and took the loss. “He is a big part of our bullpen,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Torres. “It is very disappointing to us all.” He has an ERA of 3.61 in 50 games this year for the Mets.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia pitched one inning, a scoreless 12th, but was bothered by a sore calf muscle and was not available for the 13th. “We will see how he feels tomorrow,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. He has an ERA of 3.61 this season in 41 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These are big games. This is a big road trip. If we are going to be in the hunt, we have to win these games.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after an extra-innings loss to Washington on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (calf) pitched one inning Aug. 7 but was unavailable for a second inning. “We will find out more tomorrow,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1 and was scheduled to do so again Aug. 5. He is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league this fall and/or in the Arizona Fall League before returning to the major league rotation for Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Chris Young