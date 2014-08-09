New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The worst thing New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon saw on television Friday night was his own bullpen.

The 41-year-old Colon, seeking his 200th career victory, left after eight innings with a 5-1 lead, only to watch on a clubhouse TV as relievers Dana Eveland and Jenrry Mejia surrendered three runs in the ninth. Mejia finally struck out pinch hitter Reid Brignac to preserve a 5-4 victory, and Colon’s milestone.

Afterward, the native of the Dominican Republic said through an interpreter that he was “really happy” to join Juan Marichal (243) and Pedro Martinez (219) as the only Dominican-born pitchers to win 200, and that he “thanks the team and thanks Mejia, who was able to close that game.”

Colon grew particularly anxious when Philadelphia’s Grady Sizemore, batting with the bases loaded, hit a screaming line drive to right. The veteran pitcher said he was “praying for the ball to stay in the ballpark.”

It did, hitting off the wall instead of going over it. Sizemore settled for a two-run double instead of a game-tying grand slam, and was left stranded at third when Brignac was caught looking at a 1-2 fastball from Mejia.

“It’s certainly well-deserved,” manager Terry Collins said of Colon’s milestone. “To reinvent yourself after being what he was years ago (i.e., a power pitcher) and still being able to perform at the level he’s performed and win 200 games -- you just think about that. That’s a lot of wins.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee 4-4, 3.73 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 6-6, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee, Saturday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision in his last start, a 4-3 loss to San Francisco. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three. He is 3-4 with a 7.11 in 12 career appearances against the Phillies, and has struggled in particular against SS Jimmy Rollins (.480 in 25 at-bats) and 1B Ryan Howard (.450, six homers, in 20 at-bats).

--RHP Bartolo Colon pitched eight strong innings to beat Philadelphia on Friday for his 200th career victory. The 41-year-old Colon allowed one run on six hits to improve to 11-9 this season and 200-137 for his 17-year career, during which he has pitched for eight teams. He is third among active pitchers in victories, trailing only San Francisco’s Tim Hudson (213) and the New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia (208). Colon, who struck out six without walking a batter on Friday, became just the fourth pitcher in the last 90 years to win his 200th game at age 41 or older, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The others were Tim Wakefield (age 45 in 2011), Charlie Hough (age 44 in 1992) and Jamie Moyer (age 42 in 2005). Colon also became the third Dominican-born pitcher to win 200, joining Juan Marichal (243) and Pedro Martinez (219). He is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA against the Phillies this season.

--2B Daniel Murphy went 2-for-4 against Philadelphia on Friday, his fifth straight multi-hit game. Murphy is 12-for-23 (.522) in that stretch. It is the longest streak of multi-hit games in his career, and the longest by a Met since David Wright had a seven-game streak in 2011.

--OF Chris Young was designated for assignment by the Mets after Friday’s game against Philadelphia. He hit .205 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 88 games.

--OF Matt Den Dekker was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after Friday’s game against Philadelphia. Den Dekker, who hit .156 in 17 games with the Mets earlier this season, was batting .334 for Las Vegas.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia earned his 17th save Friday, after departing Thursday’s 13-inning loss to Washington with tightness in his calf.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s certainly well-deserved. To reinvent yourself after being what he was years ago (i.e., a power pitcher) and still being able to perform at the level he’s performed and win 200 games -- you just think about that. That’s a lot of wins.” -- Manager Terry Collins, of RHP Bartolo Colon achievement.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (sore right calf) pitched one inning Aug. 7 but was unavailable for a second inning. “We will find out more tomorrow,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. --RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1 and was scheduled to do so again Aug. 5. He is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league this fall and/or in the Arizona Fall League before returning to the major league rotation for Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Chris Young