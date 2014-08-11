New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Mets could have a problem at closer.

On Sunday, ninth-inning man Jenrry Mejia allowed three hits and two runs for his third blown save, resulting in the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

In his last four appearances, Mejia is 0-2 with a 9.84 ERA. But struggles aren’t the biggest issue.

After the loss, Mejia, already dealing with a calf injury, admitted that he’s been pitching through a hernia injury, as well, that will require surgery after the season.

“Doctors say if it bothers me too much to let him fix it, but I don’t want to let him know because I want to keep pitching,” Mejia said. “I keep trying and throw my ball normal. It doesn’t affect me.”

Mejia said he’s known about the hernia for three weeks and is receiving treatment.

“(Doctors) gave me some pills and some medication,” he said. “If I don’t feel normal, too much pain, they’re going to make an operation. But I want to keep pitching. I want to take some pills and keep pitching. I think I can keep going. I‘m ready to go.”

Mets manager Terry Collins still has faith in his closer.

“He’s done a great job. He’s done an absolutely great job,” Collins said. “The breaking ball is a little tumble-y right now. It’s not as crisp as it normally is. That could be from wear and tear. There’s nothing wrong with him physically. He’s fine.”

Mejia plans on gutting through it.

“Every time I come to the game I feel I want to keep going, do some treatment and keep pitching,” he said. “Everything’s OK. There’s no excuse.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 5-8, 3.41 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 6-5, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese is scheduled to start Monday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. In four starts since returning from the disabled list with shoulder discomfort, Niese is 0-4 with a 5.76 ERA. In 18 career starts against the Phillies, Niese is 7-6 with a 3.03 ERA.

--RHP Zack Wheeler, Sunday’s starter, pitched six innings of three-run, three-hit ball, but earned a no-decision. Wheeler is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA in eight straight quality starts. Wheeler walked three and threw 112 pitches on Sunday. “Walking guys when we get a big lead is the last thing you want to do. It drove my pinch count up and I was going smooth there for a while and then had to come out because my pitch count was high,” Wheeler said. “That’s starting to get kind of old -- coming out after the sixth, so I‘m going to have to change something.”

--RHP Jacob deGrom has been scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday because of shoulder soreness. The rookie, who is 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA this season, will be examined by team doctors in New York on Monday. Both deGrom and the Mets don’t believe it’s serious, but want to be cautious. “He’s not concerned about it, the trainers really aren‘t,” manager Terry Collins said. “I‘m not overly concerned except he’s a young kid whose got a sore shoulder. That scares me. So we’re going to go get it checked and let the professionals tell us how it is.”

--RHP Jenrry Mejia allowed three hits and two runs on Sunday in blowing his third save of the season in the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Phillies. In his last four appearances, Mejia is 0-2 with a 9.84 ERA. After the game, he admitted he has been pitching through a hernia injury that will require surgery after the season. Mejia wants to keep pitching through it. “Doctors say if it bothers me too much to let him fix it, but I don’t want to let him know because I want to keep pitching,” Mejia said. “I keep trying and throw my ball normal. It doesn’t affect me. (Doctors) gave me some pills and some medication. If I don’t feel normal, too much pain, they’re going to make an operation. But I want to keep pitching. I want to take some pills and keep pitching. I think I can keep going. I‘m ready to go.”

--1B Lucas Duda went 1-for-4 on Sunday with a solo homer. It was Duda’s seventh home run since the All-Star break, which is the second most in the major leagues over that stretch.

--OF Bobby Abreu was released by the Mets. He was designated for assignment by the Mets following their 4-3 loss to the Giants on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I want to finish, but I‘m not the manager. I have to do whatever the manager wants me to do. Nothing I can do. A little bit surprised, but I can’t do anything. Terry Collins is the manager. I‘m just the player. I have to do whatever he wants me to do.” -- RHP Jenrry Mejia, regarding his intentional walk to Phillies 2B Chase Utley in the ninth inning Sunday. Mejia wound up blowing a 6-5 lead by allowing three hits and two runs while recording two outs in the ninth.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (sore right calf) pitched one inning Aug. 7 but was unavailable for a second inning. He pitched Aug. 10 but admitted after the game that he has been pitching through a hernia injury that will require surgery after the season. He wants to keep pitching through it. “Doctors say if it bothers me too much to let him fix it, but I don’t want to let him know because I want to keep pitching,” Mejia said.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (shoulder soreness) was scratched from his scheduled start on Aug. 12. The rookie will be examined by team doctors in New York on Aug. 11. Both deGrom and the Mets don’t believe it’s serious, but want to be cautious.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1 and was scheduled to do so again Aug. 5. He is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league this fall and/or in the Arizona Fall League before returning to the major league rotation for Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He hopes to rejoin the major league club before the end of the season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt Den Dekker