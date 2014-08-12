New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

The Mets have been dealing with end of-game issues all season long.

Expected closer Bobby Parnell pitched a whole inning before Tommy John surgery ended his season in April, and his replacement, Jenrry Mejia, has injury issues of his own. After blowing his third save of the season in a Sunday night loss to the Phillies, raising his ERA to 3.89 for the season and 9.84 over his last four appearances, Mejia told the media he’d been dealing with a hernia.

That he’d been dealing with the hernia for a few weeks came as a surprise to the media, who were asking about a sore right calf he’d also been managing.

“He didn’t think it was a big deal,” Mets manager Terry Collins said about the way his reliever chose to disclose the information. “He said ‘they asked me about my leg, going to the doctor, and I just told them that I also got medicine for my hernia.'”

Mejia didn’t pitch in Monday’s 5-3 win over the Phillies, as Jeurys Familia got the last four outs -- though not without some drama. Familia gave up what was originally ruled a two-run home run to Chase Utley that would have made it a one-run game before it was changed to a long double.

Expect Mejia to return to normal closing duties when New York returns home to face Washington on Tuesday.

“He told me he was fine today, went out and played and said ‘if you need me, I can pitch,'” Collins said. “He’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 11-3, 2.49 ERA) at Mets (RHP Rafael Montero, 0-2, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese (6-8, 3.46 ERA) had his best start since returning from the disabled list, going seven innings against the Phillies and giving up two runs in picking up the win on Monday afternoon. In four starts against the Phillies this season, Niese is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA; in his career, he’s 8-6 with a 2.71 ERA against the ballclub. His eight wins against the Phillies are the most he has against any other team.

--RHP Rafael Montero will be Tuesday’s starter, replacing RHP Jacob deGrom, who was placed on the 15-day DL on Monday. Montero, called up from Triple-A Las Vegas, is 0-2 this season at the major-league level with a 5.40 ERA, making four starts during a call-up in May. In 15 starts with Las Vegas, he’s 6-3 with a 3.28 ERA; in his last start, he went eight shutout innings while striking out 11.

--C Anthony Recker, a native of Catasaqua, Pa., -- about 70 miles north of Pennsylvania -- had the key hit in Monday afternoon’s win over the Phillies, a three-run home run in the seventh inning that broke open a 2-2 game in what would eventually be a 5-3 win. The home run, which snapped an 0-for-19 streak at the plate, was his 11th of his career; eight of those home runs have either tied the game or put his team in front.

--LF Matt den Dekker went 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday’s win over the Phillies, contributing an RBI double in the seventh inning that tied the game up. Dekker, who would come around to score two batters later on Recker’s home run, came into the game batting just .180 with one RBI in 50 at-bats this season, and it was just the 27-year-old’s eighth career RBI.

--RHP Jacob deGrom was placed on the 15-day DL on Monday with rotator cuff tendinitis. The rookie, who is 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA this season, is not expected to miss much time with the injury. “I‘m very relieved,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “That’s about as good as you can hope for, that it was all it was going to be. Give him a little downtime to get some energy and some strength back in his arm and be ready for the last month.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was a big step for Jon. ... Bases on balls have hurt him and they did again today, but I thought he pitched a good game today. Got us through seven, which we needed because the bullpen was pretty shy today.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, of LHP Jonathon Niese, who finished with a line of two earned runs allowed along with five hits in seven innings, striking out six although he did walk three batters.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day DL on Aug. 11. He had already been scratched from his scheduled start on Aug. 12 before the rookie was examined by team doctors in New York on Aug. 11. “I‘m very relieved,” Mets skipper Terry Collins said. “That’s about as good as you can hope for, that it was all it was going to be.”

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. He has a re-injury to his ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna as of Aug. 11. “He’s considering different options right now, it’s possible he might need another surgery,” Mets assistant GM John Ricco said. “I think it might be reconstruction, but I don’t know.”

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (sore right calf) pitched one inning Aug. 7 but was unavailable for a second inning. He pitched Aug. 10 but admitted after the game that he has been pitching through a hernia injury that will require surgery after the season. He wants to keep pitching through it. “Doctors say if it bothers me too much to let him fix it, but I don’t want to let him know because I want to keep pitching,” Mejia said.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1 and was scheduled to do so again Aug. 5. He is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league this fall and/or in the Arizona Fall League before returning to the major league rotation for Opening Day 2015.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He was sent on a rehab assignment Aug. 11 to St. Lucie.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker