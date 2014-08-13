New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- No baseball team needs to be told about the fragility of pitchers. Unfortunately for the New York Mets, they received two more reminders last week.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, who surged into the National League Rookie of the Year race by winning six of nine starts between June 21 and Aug. 7, came down with a sore shoulder after his Thursday start against the Washington Nationals. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday.

Fellow right-hander Jeremy Hefner’s recovery from Tommy John surgery hit an unexpected road block Aug. 6, when he was pulled from a rehab start due to a sore forearm. Hefner was diagnosed with another tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow as well as a stress fracture. He is expected to undergo another Tommy John surgery.

“The doctors say there’s no amount of innings, there’s no amount of throws when all of a sudden something’s going to happen,” Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday afternoon. “No matter how hard you try to protect a guy from injury, if they’re going to go down, they’re going to go down. That’s why you’ve got to have pitching in reserve.”

The one thing the Mets have in abundance is young starting pitching. And while many believe the Mets should improve their anemic offense by trading homegrown hurlers such as Rafael Montero -- who took deGrom’s place on the roster and in the rotation and absorbed the loss Tuesday by giving up five runs over five innings as New York fell 7-1 to Washington -- Collins cautioned Tuesday that trading pitching may cause more problems than it solves.

“There’s a lot of talk about dumping our young pitching,” Collins said. “Well, you better have some pitching down the road. Because when it starts breaking down and it’s all gone, we’re going to regret it.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 7-5, 3.06 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 11-9, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win his second consecutive start Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Colon became just the third active pitcher to reach 200 career wins last Friday, when he allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out six over eight innings as the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4. It was the third win in four starts for Colon, who leads the Mets in wins (11) and innings pitched (154 1/3). Colon is 2-2 with a 2.32 ERA in four career starts against the Nationals. He earned the win the last time he opposed Washington on May 17, when he allowed two runs over eight innings in the Mets’ 5-2 victory.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (right elbow inflammation) will make his next rehab start Saturday for Double-A Binghamton. Matsuzaka was with the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday, one day after he tossed three scoreless innings for Class A St. Lucie. The Mets don’t know if Matsuzaka will return to the majors after his next rehab start or if he will require one more minor league outing. He is 3-3 with a 3.87 ERA and one save in 28 major league games (nine starts) this season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) may not pitch in any type of game at all before 2015 as the Mets try to exercise caution in the wake of RHP Jeremy Hefner re-tearing the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow as he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery. General manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that the Mets hadn’t made any decision about Harvey but that they were considering limiting him to bullpen sessions instead of allowing him to pitch in the team’s instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall. Harvey began throwing from a mound on Aug. 1 and is currently at the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida.

--3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to 11 games Tuesday night, when he went 2-for-4 with two singles in the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Nationals. It has been a quiet hitting streak for Wright, who 14-of-46 (.304) with just one extra-base hit, a double, during the run. Overall this season, Wright is hitting .274 with eight homers and 56 RBIs in 113 games.

--RHP Rafael Montero’s return to the major leagues didn’t go well Tuesday night, when he took the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over five-plus innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 7-1. Montero, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday to take the roster and rotation spot of injured RHP Jacob deGrom, gave up three homers, including a solo shot to Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon and a two-run blast to SS Ian Desmond in the sixth inning. He has given up eight homers in just 25 major league innings this year. Montero, who hadn’t pitched for the Mets since May 30, fell to 0-3 with 6.12 ERA in five starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Doug (Fister) throws what he wants when he wants and where he wants. When you’re looking at our lineup four through nine, they’re all pretty young -- he can carve you up.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on the right-hander who pitched the Nationals to a 7-1 win over New York on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. The injury isn’t considered serious.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (sore right calf) pitched one inning Aug. 7 but was unavailable for a second inning. He pitched Aug. 10 but admitted after the game that he has been pitching through a hernia injury that will require surgery after the season. He wants to keep pitching through it.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he will start for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker