New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For 24 hours or so, the New York Mets thought they’d convinced right-hander Matt Harvey of the merits of slowing down his rehab from Tommy John surgery.

Not quite.

Harvey threw a 27-pitch bullpen session in Florida on Wednesday, a day after general manager Sandy Alderson said the Mets wanted Harvey to tap the brakes on his rehab in the aftermath of Mets right-hander Jeremy Hefner -- who underwent Tommy John surgery last August, almost two months before Harvey went under the knife -- re-tearing the ulnar collateral ligament during a rehab start on Aug. 6. Hefner will likely need a second Tommy John surgery.

Harvey’s season-long objective has been to pitch this year for the Mets. But whereas the Mets were previously willing to allow Harvey to pitch in the team’s instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League, Alderson said Tuesday the Mets may just want to keep Harvey from pitching in any games before next spring.

Alas, Harvey’s actions -- and words -- Tuesday indicate he’s not on board with the new plan.

“There was a phone call made (Tuesday) where it was. ‘Yeah, we’ve got to back this down,'” Mets manager Terry Collins said Wednesday night after the Mets lost to the Nationals, 3-2, at Citi Field. “And (Wednesday), he throws a 27-pitch bullpen.”

And then he talked about it -- and hinted yet again he wants to pitch as soon as possible -- during an interview with ESPN Radio in New York.

“I felt like I was easily throwing into the low-to-mid 90s, with pretty much no effort,” Harvey said. “I know there’s a process, but as a competitor, I want to get out there as soon as possible.”

The Mets long ago grew accustomed to Harvey’s individualistic streak and alpha male behavior. And they usually appreciate it: After all, such traits turned Harvey into one of the best and most compelling pitchers in baseball last season, when he went 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA before being diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow on Aug. 26.

This time, though, the Mets don’t seem to appreciate Harvey’s refusal to fall in line. Collins said before Wednesday’s game that he planned to make a phone call to Harvey after batting practice, but the two never connected -- because Harvey instead did his interview with ESPN Radio.

“We tried to get a hold of him,” Collins said. “But he was talking on the radio.”

The next phone call Harvey receives from Collins may not be a pleasant one.

“I‘m going to put my head through the wall.” Collins said Wednesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-63

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 8-10, 3.68 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 4-4, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will look to snap a five-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Gee is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA in his last five starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 2.56 to 3.54. He hasn’t factored into the decision in his last two starts, during which he has allowed just three runs over 10 2/3 innings. Last Saturday, Gee allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings in the Mets’ 2-1, 11-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Gee is 7-3 with a 3.23 ERA in 13 career starts against the Nationals, whom he has beaten more than any other opponent. He last opposed faced the Nationals on Opening Day on March 31, when he gave up four runs over 6 2/3 innings and didn’t factor into the decision in the Mets’ 9-7, 10-inning loss.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) threw 27 pitches off a bullpen mound Wednesday at the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida. It was the fourth mound session for Harvey since he was cleared to throw off a mound on Aug. 1. Harvey was initially expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but the Mets are leaning toward keeping him out of game action after RHP Jeremy Hefner -- who was also recovering from Tommy John surgery -- re-tore a ligament in his right elbow during a rehab start last week.

--3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to 12 games Wednesday, when he went 2-for-4 in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Nationals. While the 12-game hitting streak ties a season high for Wright, it has been a fairly quiet run: He is hitting .320 during the streak with just one extra-base hit in 50 at-bats. Overall, Wright is hitting .276 with eight homers and 56 RBIs.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud made a bit of Mets history Wednesday, when he hit his 10th homer -- a ninth-inning solo shot -- in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Nationals. He is the first Mets’ rookie catcher to hit 10 homers in a season. D‘Arnaud finished 2-for-4 Wednesday and is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with three solo homers in his last seven games, a stretch in which he has raised his average from .219 to .230.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They gave us every opportunity to get back in the game. And in the ninth inning, we certainly had a lot of opportunities. So yeah, this is a tough one because they gave us a chance to beat them tonight.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. The injury isn’t considered serious.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (sore right calf) pitched one inning Aug. 7 but was unavailable for a second inning. He pitched Aug. 10 but admitted after the game that he has been pitching through a hernia injury that will require surgery after the season. He wants to keep pitching through it.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw 27 pitches off a mound Aug. 13, his fourth mound session since Aug. 1.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he will start for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker