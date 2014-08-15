New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- As far as major league managers go, Terry Collins is a pretty revealing sort when it comes to dispensing information. But the New York Mets skipper is reluctant to reveal private conversations with players and usually dismisses such queries by saying if he wanted reporters to know what he said to a player, he would have invited them into the room.

But on Thursday afternoon -- a few hours before the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 4-1, at Citi Field -- Collins wanted everyone to know what he said during a phone call earlier in the day with Mets right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey.

The Mets’ rehabbing -- and headstrong -- ace annoyed his manager Wednesday, when Harvey conducted an interview with ESPN Radio in New York on Wednesday in which he said he felt great while throwing a 27-pitch bullpen session at the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida and that he wanted to pitch this season.

“The process is right now you have got to understand it’s the big picture,” Collins said during a nearly three-minute answer. “And the big picture is 2015.”

Then, after a split-second pause, Collins raised his voice slightly.

“So back off,” Collins said.

The comments Wednesday were far from the first time that Harvey -- who underwent Tommy John surgery last Oct. 22 -- has passive-aggressively chafed at the Mets’ conservative rehab plan, which initially had him pitching either in the team’s instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall.

But Harvey spoke one day after general manager Sandy Alderson said the Mets wanted to limit him to bullpen sessions in the wake of right-hander Jeremy Hefner -- who had Tommy John surgery last Aug. 28 -- re-injuring his right elbow during a rehab start for Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 6. Hefner will likely need a second Tommy John surgery.

The Mets thought Harvey -- who was in attendance at St. Lucie when Hefner was hurt -- agreed with the new plan. So Collins was not thrilled when he was asked about Harvey’s radio interview following the Mets’ 3-2 loss Wednesday night.

“And by the way, stop doing radio shows during the ballgame telling everybody you’re throwing 95. That isn’t going to help us up here,” Collins said he told Harvey on Thursday.

Collins also said he told Harvey that he would not pitch in a game this season. And he said Harvey agreed with the plan and said he was just excited at how good he felt while throwing Wednesday.

“He gets it,” Collins said. “He said ‘I just wanted to let them know I‘m fine.’ I said yeah, but there’s a phraseology you could use to say, hey, I‘m doing fine and making progress.”

But did Collins really make progress with Harvey on Thursday? Collins acknowledged that unless he’s standing next to Harvey -- which he probably won’t be, since Harvey is scheduled to spend most of the rest of the season in Florida -- he can’t keep the 25-year-old from airing it out during his bullpen sessions or to continue throwing when the Mets tell him to shut it down.

“I can’t control him,” Collins said. “You guys think I can. I can‘t. It’s impossible. This guy will hire somebody to go throw with him. That’s the way he is.”

So Collins can only hope the message sunk in to Harvey and that he’ll pull in the reins -- both on the mound and on the radio -- until he shows up at spring training in February, when he reports to Port St. Lucie and reassumes his mantle as staff ace.

”I just told him, ‘You’ve got to take a look at the big picture of things and you’ve got to be careful what you’re doing and what you’re saying,'“ Collins said. ”Because you have to be here next year. We can’t afford what happened to Jeremy happening to you.

”Now does he get it?“ Collins asked before pausing. ”You’d have to ask him. I mean, I can’t answer that for him. I just trust him. I just trust him that he gets it.

“So we’ll see.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-65

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-9, 4.86 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 7-8, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to continue his summer-long run of impressive pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Wheeler didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start on Sunday, when he gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings in the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Prior to Sunday, Wheeler had given up two runs or less in seven straight starts. He is 5-1 with a 2.45 ERA in his last 10 starts dating back to June 19. Wheeler made his lone career start against the Cubs on June 3, when he threw 6 2/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) received a stern lecture Thursday from manager Terry Collins, who told Harvey, unequivocally, that he would not pitch in any sort of game in 2014. Harvey, who underwent surgery last Oct. 22, has long wanted to pitch in the majors this season, though the Mets were only willing to let him pitch in the team’s instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League. The Mets changed their minds, though, after RHP Jeremy Hefner, who is also recovering from Tommy John surgery, re-injured his elbow in a rehab start on Aug. 6. Harvey responded to the Mets’ plans by throwing a 27-pitch bullpen at the Mets’ spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, FL on Wednesday and then discussing how good he felt during an interview on ESPN Radio. During their phone call Thursday, Collins told Harvey to “back off” his rehab and to no longer conduct interviews during Mets games. Harvey is expected to spend the rest of the season in Port St. Lucie with the expectation he’ll be ready to go for Opening Day 2015.

--OF Bobby Abreu was re-signed by the Mets to a minor league deal on Thursday. Abreu was designated for assignment by the Mets on Aug. 5 and released on Aug. 10, but the Mets valued his mentoring role with younger players and are likely to recall him from Triple-A Las Vegas once rosters expand Sept. 1. Abreu hit .238 with one homer and 14 RBI in 122 at-bats for the Mets but had just six hits in his final 50 at-bats. He leads active players in doubles (574) and walks (1,474).

--3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to 13 games Thursday, when he went 1-for-4 with a first-inning single in the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Nationals. Wright’s streak is his longest of the season and ties the longest of the season by a Mets player. CF Juan Lagares hit in 13 straight games from April 5 through May 4. It has been a quiet streak, though, for Wright, who is hitting .315 (17-for-54) with one extra-base hit and two runs scored. Overall this year, Wright is hitting .275 with eight homers and 56 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a big blow to us because we fought hard to get back in this thing. But I told the guys just a couple of minutes ago -- let’s go win seven of the next eight. We’ll be back in the hunt.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a loss to Washington on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. The injury isn’t considered serious.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (sore right calf) pitched one inning Aug. 7 but was unavailable for a second inning. He pitched Aug. 10 but admitted after the game that he has been pitching through a hernia injury that will require surgery after the season. He wants to keep pitching through it.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw 27 pitches off a mound Aug. 13, his fourth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a game this season.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he will start for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker