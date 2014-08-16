New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Zack Wheeler is as quiet in everything he does as Matt Harvey is loud. But the right-handed Wheeler continued to subtly prove Friday night that he has the potential to be Harvey’s equal -- at least -- once Harvey returns to the New York Mets’ rotation in 2015.

While the right-handed Harvey continues to recover from Tommy John surgery -- and bicker with the Mets over how slow he is proceeding -- Wheeler continues to mature and win at the big league level.

He did so Friday, when he won his fifth straight decision by allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets edged the Chicago Cubs 3-2 at Citi Field.

Wheeler isn’t winning in the dominant fashion Harvey enjoyed before he got hurt last year, but Friday marked the eighth time in nine starts Wheeler has allowed two runs or less. He has gone 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA in that stretch, during which he’s raised his overall record to 8-8 while lowering his ERA to 3.49.

“I have matured a little bit,” Wheeler said. “In the jam situations I’ve unfortunately gotten myself into here, being able to work my way out of those and making the pitches I have to (make).”

Wheeler did plenty of that Friday, especially in the second and third innings. After a 1-2-3 first in which he struck out two batters, Wheeler allowed singles to the first two batters he faced in the second before striking out the next three Cubs.

“I think that’s where he has grown from last year,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’ll get in a jam and he’ll all of a sudden take over the inning. Where a year ago he would try to maneuver his way through, he just said, listen, I may not be out here in the seventh, but they’re not scoring this inning.”

The Cubs scored both their runs in the third, which began when Wheeler walked the opposing pitcher, left-hander Travis Wood. But with runners on first and second, Wheeler escaped the inning by retiring centerfielder Arismendy Alcantara on a fly to center.

Wheeler issued three walks the rest of the way but didn’t allow anyone to get past first base. He was pulled after walking Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan on his career-high 120th pitch.

“He kind of settled down a little bit,” Collins said. “He was throwing the ball very well early, got some strikeouts early, and I think he went back to pitching to contact, where he got some easier outs. He got some outs with two and three pitches, as opposed to seven. Therefore, he cut down his pitch count and was able to get deeper in the game.”

While Harvey will surely expect the reins to be taken off him once he steps on to a major league mound next year, Wheeler has spent his first full big league season establishing himself as someone the Mets can count on for well more than 100 pitches per start.

Wheeler exceeded 110 pitches Friday for the 11th time in 25 starts this year and the 13th time overall in 42 career starts. Harvey has thrown at least 110 pitches 10 times in 36 starts.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Dan Straily, 1-2, 4.93 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 6-8, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to win consecutive starts for the third time this season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Niese earned the victory on Monday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings as the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3. Prior to Monday, Niese was 0-4 with a 5.76 ERA in four starts since coming off the disabled list on July 21. The win was his first since June 28. Niese is 2-4 with a 5.26 ERA in seven career starts against the Cubs. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Cubs on June 15, 2013, when he gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell 5-2.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (right rotator cuff tendinitis) is scheduled to throw Saturday for the first time since he went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. The Mets remain hopeful that deGrom, whose DL stint was backdated to Aug. 8, can return when eligible on Aug. 23, when the Mets play the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. DeGrom is 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 16 starts. He surged into the National League Rookie of the Year race by going 6-1 with a 1.82 ERA in his last nine starts.

--SS Ruben Tejada is expected to draw a start this weekend. It will be his first start since losing his starting job to INF Wilmer Flores on Aug. 7. Flores has started the Mets’ last nine games, a stretch in which Tejada has recorded just three plate appearances. He walked as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of Friday’s 3-2 win over the Cubs. Tejada is hitting .224 with two homers and 23 RBIs in 98 games.

--3B David Wright’s 13-game hitting streak came to an end Friday, when he went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Cubs. Wright hit .315 (17-for-54) during his streak but had just one extra-base hit and two runs scored.

--RHP Zack Wheeler won his fifth straight decision Friday, when he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets edged the Cubs, 3-2. It was the eighth time in his last nine starts Wheeler has allowed two runs or less. He is 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA in that stretch, during which he has lowered his overall ERA from 4.45 to 3.49. He is 8-8 and leads the Mets with 145 strikeouts in 147 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He came in after the sixth inning and pretty much said, ‘I can get us through the seventh inning.’ And that’s the kind of bulldog I think he’s becoming.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on RHP Zack Wheeler getting the win Friday vs. the Cubs.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He is scheduled to throw on Aug. 16. The Mets remain hopeful he can return when first eligible on Aug. 23.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (sore right calf) pitched one inning Aug. 7 but was unavailable for a second inning. He pitched Aug. 10 but admitted after the game that he has been pitching through a hernia injury that will require surgery after the season. He wants to keep pitching through it.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw 27 pitches off a mound Aug. 13, his fourth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a game this season.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he will start for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker