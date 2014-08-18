New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- If Sunday was Rafael Montero’s final major league start for the foreseeable future, then the right-hander left the New York Mets with a positive impression.

Montero authored his best big league start Sunday, when he allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over a career-high 7 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

While Montero remained winless in six career starts -- he exited down 1-0 and was spared the loss when right fielder Curtis Granderson delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth -- he finally showed the Mets the stuff and the command that turned him into one of their top prospects entering this season.

“I thought he pitched an outstanding game,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “It was really good for him to have a game up here where he knows he can be successful.”

Montero allowed eight homers in his first five major league starts -- four more than he gave up in 15 starts earlier this season for Triple-A Las Vegas, which plays in the homer-happy Pacific Coast League.

But Montero utilized his off-speed arsenal -- especially his change-up -- Sunday, when the Cubs hit eight fly-ball outs, only two of which traveled to the warning track.

“I think today, because he used the off-speed stuff, he got some guys out front -- little harder to hit the balls in the air,” Collins said. “I thought he threw much more effective, especially even his fastball. I thought he threw some strikes with it because once they started going up there looking for some off-speed stuff, he snuck some fastballs by guys.”

Montero’s next turn in the rotation is expected to be filled by right-hander Jacob deGrom, whom Montero replaced when deGrom went on the disabled list with right rotator cuff tendinitis Tuesday. DeGrom threw a 20-pitch bullpen session and should be ready to pitch for the Mets on Saturday, the first day he is eligible to be activated.

Now, though, the Mets know Montero can succeed at the big league level and that he can be an asset going forward.

“No matter what happens here in a few days, certainly, he has to be very happy with the way he threw today,” Collins said. “His confidence has got to be pretty high.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 4-1, 1.79 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 11-10, 3.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to earn his first career win against the Chicago Cubs when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series at Citi Field. The Cubs are one of the two teams, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks, that Colon has never beaten in his 17-season career. Colon took the loss in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 3-2. It was the 12th time in 24 starts this year that Colon has given up two runs or less, though he also has six starts in which he’s allowed at least five runs. Colon is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five career starts against the Cubs. He last faced the Cubs on July 3, 2013, when, as a member of the Oakland Athletics, he took the loss after giving up two runs over seven innings as the Athletics fell, 3-1.

--3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) didn’t play Sunday in the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Cubs. Wright was hit in the shoulder by a pitch in Saturday’s 7-3 win and said he was hit in the exact spot along the part of his left rotator cuff that was bruised when he missed seven games in late June and early July. He is day-to-day. Wright is hitting .273 with eight homers and 56 RBIs in 117 games.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (right rotator cuff tendinitis) threw off a mound Sunday for the first time since he went on the disabled list Tuesday (retroactive to Aug. 8). DeGrom threw 20 fastballs Sunday, one day after he threw off flat ground. The Mets and deGrom are confident he can return from the disabled list on Saturday, the first day he is eligible. DeGrom is 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 16 starts, including 6-1 with a 1.82 ERA in his last nine starts.

--RHP Rafael Montero had his best start as a big leaguer Sunday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over a career-high 7 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Cubs, 2-1. Montero, who was making his sixth start, didn’t allow a homer for the first time. He was likely making his last start for the foreseeable future because RHP Jacob deGrom, whom Montero replaced in the rotation last Tuesday, is expected to come off the disabled list in time to start next Saturday. Montero is 0-3 with a 5.01 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to battle them (pitchers). It sounds easier. It is harder to do when you are in that batter’s box.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) left the Aug. 16 game after being hit in the left shoulder by a pitch. He missed the Aug. 17 game and is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, retroactive to Aug. 8. He began a throwing program Aug. 16 and threw 20 fastballs off a mound on Aug. 17. The Mets remain hopeful deGrom can return when first eligible on Aug. 23.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16.

Mets manager Terry Collins said Aug. 16 that Matsuzaka will likely make one more rehab start.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (sore right calf) pitched one inning Aug. 7 but was unavailable for a second inning. He pitched Aug. 10 but admitted after the game that he has been pitching through a hernia injury that will require surgery after the season. He wants to keep pitching through it.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw 27 pitches off a mound Aug. 13, his fourth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a game this season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker