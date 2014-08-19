New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Carlos Torres is easily lost amid the young arms and big names on the New York Mets pitching staff. But the right-handed Torres proved once again Monday that a case could be made that he is one of the Mets’ most valuable pitchers.

Torres, thrust into an emergency start Monday because scheduled starter Bartolo Colon went home to the Dominican Republic to be with his critically ill mother, threw five shutout innings but didn’t factor into the decision as the Mets fell to the Chicago Cubs, 4-1, at Citi Field.

That Torres threw five shutout innings on almost no notice -- he didn’t find out he was starting until he arrived at the ballpark -- is impressive enough.

“They said, ‘You’re going to start,'” Torres said. “So I said, ‘OK.'”

But Torres started on Monday with no rest: Torres threw one-third of an inning of relief in Sunday’s 2-1 loss. He is the third Mets pitcher to start a game the day after appearing in relief and the first since Dan Wheeler did it in 2004.

He is the first major leaguer to throw at least five shutout innings on no days rest since Bruce Ruffin tossed eight shutout innings for the Philadelphia Phillies on June 21, 1991. And he is the first pitcher to strike out at least six batters on no rest since the Cubs’ Steve Wilson did it on Sept. 10, 1989.

“That was awesome,” Mets third baseman David Wright said. “Terrific job -- really, really great job to go out there. It’s not like he was preparing for it. To go out there and give us five innings of no-run ball is great.”

The Mets are growing accustomed to Torres (5-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 54 games) providing versatility and length, especially at a moment’s notice. He has two saves this season -- he threw 2 2/3 innings to close out a 7-3 win over Arizona on April 14 and tossed the 14th inning of a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on May 31-- and has thrown at least two innings 13 times in 53 relief appearances.

In addition, Monday marked the third time Torres has thrown at least four innings in a game this season. On June 15, Torres relieved right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka -- who left after one inning due to a stomach bug -- and earned the win after allowing one run over four innings in the Mets’ 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

Torres allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings of relief July 4, when left-hander Jonathon Niese exited after he was hit by a line drive with one out in the first.

“That’s about the third time we’ve asked him to give us (many) multiple innings.” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s done an amazing job.”

The 31-year-old Torres said he takes a simple approach to his emergency tasks.

“You start with one and hope you get through one and go from there,” Torres said. “You could very easily go two innings with eight runs.”

Fortunately for the Mets, he hasn‘t.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 4-5, 3.69 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 13-5, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will look to snap a six-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum. Gee took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 4-1. He is 0-4 with a 5.60 ERA in his last six starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 2.56 to 3.69. Gee will be making his second career start against the Athletics. He took the defeat on June 21, 2011, when he gave up four runs in four innings as the Mets lost to the Athletics, 7-3.

--RHP Bartolo Colon was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cubs Monday afternoon because he flew home to be with his hospitalized mother. In announcing the scratch Monday morning, Mets manager Terry Collins said Colon’s mother was “extremely ill.” Colon told ESPNDeportes.com earlier this season that his mother was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Colon is expected to be placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. The Mets could not do so Monday because the 12:10 p.m. start time made it impossible to get a player there before first pitch. Colon is 11-10 with a 3.85 ERA in 24 starts.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas by the Mets prior to Tuesday’s game in Oakland against the Athletics. Germen will be taking the roster spot of RHP Bartolo Colon, who is going on the bereavement list after flying home to be with his critically ill mother. Germen opened the season with the Mets but spent a month on the disabled list with an illness and had a 4.78 ERA in 21 games before being optioned to Las Vegas on July 8. He has thrived at Las Vegas, for whom he is 2-0 with five saves and an 0.52 ERA in 14 appearances.

--3B David Wright returned to the Mets’ lineup Monday and went 0-for-4 in a 4-1 loss to the Cubs. Wright missed Sunday’s game with a sore left shoulder suffered when he was hit by a pitch in the Mets’ 7-3 win on Saturday night. Wright said the pitch from Cubs RHP Dan Straily hit him in the exact spot where he was sore when he was sidelined for seven games by a bruised left rotator cuff in late June and early July. The hitless effort Monday dropped Wright’s season average to .270. He has eight homers and 56 RBIs.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) threw a bullpen session Monday at Citi Field. It was the fifth time Harvey has thrown off a mound since he was cleared for mound work on Aug. 1. Harvey will not pitch in any sort of game this season but is expected to be ready for Opening Day of the 2015 season.

--RHP Carlos Torres achieved a pair of feats no pitcher has done in more than 20 years Monday, when he threw five shutout innings as a starter a day after pitching one-third of an inning in relief. Torres, who made the emergency start in place of RHP Bartolo Colon, allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six. He left with a one-run lead but didn’t factor into the decision in the Mets’ 4-1 loss. He is the first pitcher to throw at least five shutout innings on no days rest since Bruce Ruffin threw eight shutout innings for the Philadelphia Phillies on June 21, 1991. In addition, his six strikeouts were the most by a pitcher on no days rest since Steve Wilson whiffed 10 for the Cubs on Sept. 10, 1989. Torres is the third pitcher in Mets history to pitch in relief the day before making a start. He is 5-5 this season with two saves and a 3.43 ERA in 76 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A tough assignment, especially when he pitched yesterday. He gave us five quality innings. We just couldn’t give him any help.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on Mets starter Carlos Torres, who pitched five scoreless inning one day after pitching in relief.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) left the Aug. 16 game after being hit in the left shoulder by a pitch. He missed the Aug. 17 game, but returned to the starting lineup on Aug. 18.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a game this season.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, retroactive to Aug. 8. He began a throwing program Aug. 16 and threw 20 fastballs off a mound on Aug. 17. The Mets remain hopeful deGrom can return when first eligible on Aug. 23.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16. Mets manager Terry Collins said after the Aug. 16 outing that Matsuzaka likely will make one more rehab start.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker