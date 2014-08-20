New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Second baseman Daniel Murphy, who leads the National League in hits with 152, got a rare night off Tuesday when the New York Mets opened a two-game series against the Oakland A’s with a 6-2 loss.

”Murph needs a blow,“ Mets manager Terry Collins said before the game. ”Dan and I talked about it a couple days ago. Not that he was necessarily looking forward to it, but he knows he needs it. With a day off on Thursday, it kind of gives him two days this week off and maybe regenerate those batteries a little bit.

“When Dan’s swing gets a little long, he’s out of gas because he knows how to hit. He doesn’t go through these long stretches where he’s not swinging good. And if he is, it’s because he’s tired.”

Murphy is batting .297 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs, 34 doubles and 69 runs. In his past six games, he went 3-for-24 (.125).

Murphy started 121 games and appeared in 122 this season. He was out of the starting lineup for just the fifth time this year.

The Mets snapped their franchise-record-tying streak of five games with four or fewer hits, getting seven against the A‘s. Travis d‘Arnaud, who served as the designated hitter, hit his 11th home run of the season, an opposite-field solo that gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Arnaud is batting .267 with eight home runs, 10 doubles and 22 RBIs in 43 games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24.

“D‘Arnaud going to right field, that was nice to see,” Collins said. “We’ve talked about that. He has power that way.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-68

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 8-8, 3.49 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 3-2, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee lost his career-high fifth consecutive decision (over a span of seven starts) as the Mets fell 6-2 to the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night. Gee (4-6) gave up four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He gave up all four runs in the fourth inning, when A’s CF Coco Crisp hit a bases-loaded triple.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud hit his 11th home run of the season Tuesday night in a 6-2 loss against Oakland. In the top of the fourth inning, d‘Arnaud blasted a leadoff home run off LHP Scott Kazmir over the right-center field wall, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. The home run was d‘Arnaud’s fourth in his past 11 games. He has eight home runs since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24, including a three-run shot that night off Kazmir in a 10-1 Mets victory at Citi Field.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (sore neck) missed Tuesday night’s game against Oakland, and he is day-to-day. “He said he got off the plane last night and it was a little stiff, woke up this morning and it was even worse,” Mets manager Terry Collins said before his team’s 6-2 loss to the A‘s. Nieuwenhuis was too sore to take early batting practice. “I just told him to stay inside and get some treatment on it,” said Collins, who hopes to have Nieuwenhuis available for Wednesday’s game.

--RHP Bartolo Colon was placed on the bereavement list before Tuesday’s game in Oakland. Colon was a late scratch from Monday’s game against the Cubs when he returned to the Dominican Republic to be with his ailing mother, Adriana, who died that night.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas before Tuesday’s game against Oakland, and he gave up two runs on two hits in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss. Germen took the roster spot of RHP Bartolo Colon, was placed on the bereavement list. Germen opened the season with the Mets but was on the disabled list from May 12 to June 11 with a virus, then was optioned to Las Vegas on July 8. He has no record and a 5.27 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 22 games with the Mets through Tuesday. Germen went 2-0 with a 0.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 14 games for Las Vegas.

--2B Daniel Murphy was out of the starting lineup for just the fifth time this season Tuesday night against Oakland. Murphy leads the National League in hits with 152 but went 3-for-24 in his previous six games. Mets manager Terry Collins said Murphy needed a night off to “regenerate those batteries.”

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) pitched to hitters Tuesday before the Mets’ 6-2 loss against Oakland. He is likely to be activated from the disabled list Saturday for a start against the Dodgers. “Right now, he’s on schedule to pitch on Saturday,” manager Terry Collins said. “Threw today and threw absolutely great. I‘m hoping he’s going to pitch on Saturday.” Saturday is the first day deGrom is eligible to return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I lost command of my breaking ball for a couple of innings. That really hurt me. It’s difficult and it’s frustrating. All I can do is try and take the positives out of this, keep working hard and try to turn it around.” -- RHP Dillon Gee, who took the loss Tuesday as the Mets fell 6-2 to the Oakland A‘s.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (sore neck) missed the Aug. 19 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began a throwing program Aug. 16 and threw 20 fastballs off a mound Aug. 17. He threw to hitters on Aug. 19, and he is on schedule to be activated Aug. 23, the first day he is eligible to return.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16. Mets manager Terry Collins said after the Aug. 16 outing that Matsuzaka likely will make one more rehab start.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon (bereavement list)

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker