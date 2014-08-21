New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New York Mets used a designated hitter for the last time in 2014 on Wednesday afternoon, and nobody feels worse about that than Eric Campbell.

He had never served as a DH for the Mets before producing a home run, a single and a walk in four plate appearances in the role during the club’s 8-5 victory over the Oakland A‘s.

With Lucas Duda having turned into the team’s everybody first baseman, the Mets are looking for a place to put Campbell. Manager Terry Collins said he will look even harder if Campbell continues to hit home runs.

Campbell’s homer Wednesday was his second in six days. He also had a three-run shot against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 15 while starting in left field.

Campbell, a first baseman by trade, has made starts this season at first base, second base, third base, left field and now at designated hitter. He also has seen time at shortstop and right field.

The Mets have one interleague series remaining this season, but it is at home and thus will be played without a DH.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Friday -- Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 7-8, 3.50 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw 14-3, 1.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese takes his unbeaten lifetime record against the Los Angeles Dodgers to the mound Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. The left-hander has made five starts against L.A., including one in New York earlier this season. Niese allowed only four hits and three runs in the latter, a 5-3 Mets win that improved his record against the Dodgers to 2-0. He has a career ERA of 3.86 at Dodger Stadium, site of Friday’s game, and 4.03 overall against the Dodgers.

--RHP Zack Wheeler has pitched better than he did Wednesday, but he still hasn’t lost since June 25. He once again can thank the Mets’ offense, which seemingly always is at its best when he is pitching. After having totaled just four runs in their previous three games, the Mets exploded for five runs in the third inning alone Wednesday in an 8-5 win over the Oakland Athletics. The uprising went a long way to assuring Wheeler would run his string of consecutive starts without a loss to 10, a streak during which the Mets have totaled 56 runs.

--RHP Bartolo Colon will rejoin the Mets on Sunday and pitch the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Terry Collins announced Wednesday after New York’s 8-5 win over the San Francisco Giants. Colon did not fly to San Francisco with the club after the death of his mother. However, the funeral won’t be held until early next week, so Colon has reconsidered and will fly to L.A. before heading back to the Dominican Republic.

--INF/OF/DH Eric Campbell belted his second home run in six days, a solo shot that triggered a five-run third inning in the Mets’ 8-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. The versatile Campbell, a first baseman by trade, was making his debut as the Mets’ designated hitter in the final game of the season in which the club will employ a DH. Mets manager Terry Collins said he will find a spot somewhere for Campbell as often as possible if Campbell keeps showing off his power. Campbell had only one homer before his three-run shot against the Cubs on Aug. 15.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was a late scratch from the starting lineup Wednesday because of recurring neck pain. Nieuwenhuis was slated to play right field and bat eighth in what would have been his 15th start of the season and first since Aug. 8. The Mets have won 12 of the 14 games in which Nieuwenhuis has started.

--LHP Dana Eveland got a cortisone shot in his left elbow and was not available Wednesday for the Mets’ 8-5 win over the Oakland Athletics. Eveland labeled his injury “tennis elbow,” and expects to be fine for the Mets’ next game, Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eveland was coming off a blown-save performance in which he gave up two hits and a run while recording just one out Monday in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia reported to the ballpark with a stiff back Wednesday and declared himself unavailable to pitch in the Mets’ 8-5 win over the Oakland Athletics. Mets manager Terry Collins said he probably would have used Mejia if healthy in the tight game, with RHP Zack Wheeler on a 100-pitch (or so) limit and only three available relievers. Collins expects Mejia to be ready to go Friday night, if needed, in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka is scheduled to make his third rehab start Thursday night, this time pitching for short-season Class A Brooklyn. Matsuzaka landed on the disabled list in late July due to an inflamed right elbow, and he made rehab starts for Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton the past two weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(A’s RHP Jeff) Samardzija is a very good pitcher. We came in here today knowing what we were going to face. There were some big hits and some very good at-bats.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets’ 8-5 win over Oakland on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (sore neck) did not play Aug. 19-20. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Dana Eveland (sore left elbow) did not pitch Aug. 19-20. He got a cortisone shot Aug. 20, and he is expected to be available Aug. 22.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (sore back) was unavailable Aug. 20. The injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to be available Aug. 22.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began a throwing program Aug. 16 and threw 20 fastballs off a mound Aug. 17. He threw to hitters Aug. 19, and he is on schedule to be activated Aug. 23, the first day he is eligible to return.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16. He is scheduled to start for short-season Class A Brooklyn on Aug. 21.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon (bereavement list)

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker