New York Mets - TeamReport

LOS ANGELES -- It is quite a list of physical ailments -- a bunion, a bruised forearm, a blister on his pitching hand, lower back spasms and a hernia. That last one will require surgery after this season.

And that doesn’t include the shoulder and elbow problems that have pock-marked right-hander Jenrry Mejia’s past. It’s the kind of medical history that give the New York Mets pause when handing Mejia their closer’s job as they did in May after losing Bobby Parnell for the season.

“I don’t want to use the word ‘concerned,’ but we’re cognizant of the fact that he hasn’t done this throughout the season,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Mejia’s first extended run at closer. “And we’re getting into the final six weeks of the season where the wear and tear starts to show in some areas. We’re kind of trying to make sure we’re taking care of all those guys back there.”

In Mejia’s case, that meant going without him earlier this week while he dealt with the latest flareup of lower back pain.

Even with all that, though, Mejia has converted 18 of 21 save opportunities for the Mets and Collins considers it a successful season for the 24-year-old Dominican.

“He’s missed time in every season,” Collins said. “So for him to have a complete season, even though he’s had a couple of nicks and scrapes ... to get through it still is a major accomplishment for him.”

The lack of dependability that trails Mejia, however, makes it doubtful he will be a serious threat to retain the closer’s role in 2015 once Parnell returns from Tommy John surgery after the season begins.

“Now there’s nothing etched in stone because certainly somebody could stand up and show up and say, ‘I‘m going to take that job,'” Collins hedged. “Then when Bobby’s ready we’ve got a nice problem on our hands.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 6-5, 2.87 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 12-8, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese wasn’t as sharp, but the Mets’ defense contributed to his demise. Shortstop Wilmer Flores committed two errors, the last one leading to three unearned Dodger runs in the seventh inning to turn a one-run lead into a four-run cushion. Niese (7-9) was charged with five runs (two earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. “He should have been out of a couple of innings, but he just kept fighting tonight,” Collins said. “I thought he did a good job, I really did. It should have been a 2-1 game. When you have as many errors as you have hits, that’s not a good feeling.”

--OF Curtis Granderson started Friday night’s game against the Dodgers with a bang, driving a 2-0 pitch from RHP Dan Haren deep into the visitor’s bullpen for a solo blast and a 1-0 Mets lead. It was the 25th home run of the season given up by Haren. For Granderson, it was his 16th of the season and the fourth leading off a game this season. Granderson has 28 career leadoff home runs.

--OF Daniel Murphy led the National League and ranked third in the majors with 154 hits heading into Friday’s game. Murphy went 1-for-4 with a run against the Dodgers.

--SS Wilmer Flores committed two errors, the last one leading to three unearned Dodger runs in the seventh inning to turn a one-run lead into a four-run cushion. “He just had a rough day,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Flores. “Obviously, he had some troubles with some balls, but he’s played pretty well out there, so it was just one of those nights.” Overall, the Mets had four errors, with 3B David Wright and 1B Lucas Duda having one apiece.

--RHP Bartolo Colon was activated from the bereavement list. Colon left the team to be with his mother in the Dominican Republic. She died this week.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (elbow inflammation) made a third rehab start for Class A Brooklyn on Thursday, going five scoreless innings. He could be activated from the DL next week or make another rehab start, delaying his return until after rosters expand on Sept. 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just had a rough day. Obviously, he had some troubles with some balls, but he’s played pretty well out there, so it was just one of those nights.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins said of INF Wilmer Flores after a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began a throwing program Aug. 16 and threw 20 fastballs off a mound Aug. 17. He threw to hitters Aug. 19, and he is on schedule to be activated Aug. 23, the first day he is eligible to return.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16 and for short-season Class A Brooklyn on Aug. 21.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker