New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Saturday was a rough night for David Wright.

Sunday wound up as a painful afternoon.

The New York Mets third baseman came up with runners on base four times Saturday but went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts and hit into two double plays.

That didn’t make it very unique. Wright has been struggling for some time now. He is batting .266 and headed to career lows in on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Wright is in a 5-for-34 slump, and he has just one extra-base hit in August, a double on Aug. 7. He is playing with a left shoulder issue that has bothered him the past two months, but he would not acknowledge that as a factor in his current difficulties.

“If I‘m in the lineup, I expect to produce,” Wright said Saturday.

Wright was in the lineup Sunday, but after hitting a single during the Mets’ five-run third inning, he left the game with muscle spasms in the right side of his neck.

”His neck has been bothering him even yesterday and a little bit today before the game,“ Mets manager Terry Collins said Sunday after his team’s 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. ”He said on the swing he had a stinger go up the back of his neck and it just tightened up on him, so I had to take him off.

“At this time of the year, fatigue is a major issue, the healing process. We’ll see how bad it tightens up tonight and where’s it’s at tomorrow.”

Collins said he and Wright talk every day about where the seven-time All-Star is physically.

“In my time here, I haven’t seen him scuffle like he has this year,” Collins said. “My daily conversation with him is that he’s not hurt, he’s healthy. But I certainly don’t have an answer to why he’s going through what he’s going through.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 9-9, 3.05 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 4-6, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Lucas Duda has homered five times in the past six games, drilling his career-high 25th deep into the pavilion in right field Sunday off Dodgers RHP Kevin Correia in the third inning. Duda added a solo shot in the ninth for his 26th. “I got a few pitches up that I could handle,” said Duda, who went 3-for-5 and drove in a career-high five RBIs. “I put the barrel on them, and that was it.”

--3B David Wright found some relief Sunday, hitting a single in the third inning, but Wright left the game after that at-bat with a muscle spasm in his neck. Wright struggled mightily entering Sunday’s game. However, he probably wished he could have hung around for more at-bats since he was batting .765 against RHP Kevin Correia heading into Sunday. Wright was 2-for-17 on the road trip before Sunday and was in a 5-for-34 skid overall.

--2B Daniel Murphy left Sunday’s game after eight innings with a sore right calf. Murphy, who went 2-for-5 and scored two runs, is day-to-day.

--RHP Bartolo Colon delivered a strong effort, just days after the death of his mother in the Dominican Republic, to beat the Dodgers on Sunday. Colon allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings. After giving up a run in the first inning, Colon (12-10) shut down the Dodgers, retiring 13 of 14 batters before allowing a run in the sixth inning. He escaped further damage in the frame when the Mets turned a 5-4-3-2 triple play. “That was right at a crucial moment because I was feeling a little tired,” Colon said through an interpreter. “It came at the right time.”

--C Travis d‘Arnaud hit his 12th home run -- a solo shot -- off Dodgers RHP Kevin Correia in the second inning Sunday. D‘Arnaud, who went 2-for-5, has hit safely in 12 of his 16 games since Aug. 5. Five of his home runs came in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m sure Bartolo has other things on his mind than baseball, obviously with the situation. Great job by him. We all try to rally around him and give him as much support as we can. He’s an unbelievable person.” -- 1B Lucas Duda, on RHP Bartolo Colon, who pitched the Mets to an 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, days after the death of his mother.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (muscle spasms in right side of neck) left the Aug. 24 game. He is day-to-day.

--2B Daniel Murphy (sore right calf) left the Aug. 24 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16 and for short-season Class A Brooklyn on Aug. 21.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker