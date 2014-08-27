New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- David Wright finally acknowledged Tuesday what has been suspected for weeks, if not months: He’s not 100 percent healthy.

But the New York Mets third baseman and captain refused to blame his bruised left rotator cuff for what is almost certain to go down as one of the worst seasons of his 10-year major league career.

”Is the shoulder 100 percent? No,“ said Wright, who sat out Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field due to neck spasms. ”But that takes rest. And that’s what the offseason is for.

“But is that the reason I‘m struggling the way I‘m struggling? No.”

The Mets almost have to hope it is. Wright is hitting .266 with eight homers and 56 RBIs in 123 games. He is likely to exceed his full-season career lows in the Triple Crown categories (.254 average in 2011, 10 homers in 2009, 58 RBIs last year).

But still, Wright’s numbers are not quite those of a franchise player, which he became when he signed an eight-year deal worth $140 million following the 2012 season.

Wright’s struggles have deepened since the All-Star break. He is hitting just .215 with eight RBIs and no homers. He last went deep on July 11, a mere 143 at-bats ago. It is the longest home-run drought of his career.

Wright went into the All-Star break on a roll -- he hit .364 with two homers and seven RBIs in his last nine games of the first half -- but that hot stretch came immediately after Wright missed seven games due to the sore shoulder.

Yet while the evidence suggests he would benefit from another extended rest, neither Wright nor the Mets seem eager to take that step.

”Could we legitimately put him on the disabled list?“ Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday. ”Probably. But usually when you put somebody on the disabled list, they have to agree with the placement -- not that it’s an absolute requirement, or any sort of basic requirement. But that’s sort of what happens.

“At this point, we’re not there yet. Now, we’ll continue to monitor it and see where it takes us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 12-9, 2.96 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 9-8, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to win his seventh straight decision when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Wheeler earned the win in his most recent start Aug. 20, when he gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out three as the Mets beat the Oakland Athletics, 8-5. It was actually the worst start in almost two months for Wheeler, who hadn’t allowed more than four runs nor thrown less than six innings since June 25, when he gave up six runs in two innings against the Athletics. In 10 starts since that hiccup, Wheeler is 6-0 with a 2.12 ERA, during which he’s lowered his overall ERA from 4.45 to 3.48. Wheeler is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA in six career starts against the Braves. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Braves on June 30, when he gave up one run over 6 1/3 innings as the Mets fell, 5-3.

--3B David Wright (neck spasms) didn’t play Tuesday night in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Braves. Wright suffered the spasms Sunday, when he left in the third inning of the Mets’ 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the off-day Monday didn’t fully alleviate the pain. Wright said the neck pain makes it difficult for him to turn fully to his left. He is considered day-to-day. Wright is hitting .266 with eight homers and 56 RBIs.

--2B Daniel Murphy (right calf) didn’t play Tuesday night in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Braves. Murphy began feeling tightness in the calf on Sunday, when he left in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 11-3 win over the Dodgers, and was told to stay off his feet during Monday’s off-day. He said he felt a little better on Tuesday but that the calf was still tight. Murphy planned to see a doctor before the game. He is hitting .301 with nine homers and 53 RBIs.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) isn’t expected to make another rehab start but may remain in limbo for the foreseeable future. Matsuzaka was tentatively scheduled to make a final rehab start for short-season Class A Brooklyn on Thursday, but Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that Matsuzaka threw a long bullpen Monday that takes him out of consideration for a Thursday start. That Matsuzaka threw extensively Monday would indicate he is a backup plan to start Saturday, when RHP Bartolo Colon is scheduled to start. But Colon has cleared revocable waivers and is a candidate to be dealt this week. Matsuzaka is 3-3 with a 3.87 ERA and one save in 28 games (nine starts) for the Mets this season.

--CF Juan Lagares continued his hot hitting Tuesday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a tie-breaking two-run homer in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Braves. The homer was the fourth of the season for Lagares but his second in his last three games. Lagares is 7-for-14 with six RBIs in his last four games, a stretch in which he’s raised his overall average from .269 to .279. He has 40 RBIs in 96 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were pretty thin throughout. So to have all those guys stay out there and hang in there and give us a game and beat the Braves, who are a good team, it was crucial for us.” -- Manager Terry Collins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (muscle spasms in right side of neck) left the Aug. 24 game and missed the Mets’ next game on Aug. 26. He is day-to-day.

--2B Daniel Murphy (sore right calf) left the Aug. 24 game and missed the Mets’ next game on Aug. 26. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Aug. 11, and he started for Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 16 and for short-season Class A Brooklyn on Aug. 21. He threw a long bullpen session on Aug. 25, which meant he would not make an additional rehab start for Brooklyn on Aug. 28.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Vic Black

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker