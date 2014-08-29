New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For New York Mets third baseman David Wright, coming off the disabled list in time to play in the final 10 games of last season was about giving himself something positive to build on for 2014.

To some degree, history is repeating itself this season for Wright, who is clearly banged-up but still determined to salvage something from a trying season by playing every day over the final month.

Wright returned to the Mets’ lineup Thursday, when he went 0-for-4 in a 6-1 loss to the Braves. He missed the previous two games -- as well the final six innings of Sunday’s 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers -- with neck spasms.

While he was sidelined with the neck woes, Wright acknowledged that his left shoulder hasn’t been 100 percent for some time. Wright missed seven games in late June and early July due to a bruised left rotator cuff.

The shoulder woes have likely played a big role in Wright’s substandard production. Wright is hitting .264 with eight homers -- none in his last 147 at-bats -- and 56 RBI.

“I think we’ve all seen what David can do,” Mets manager Terry Collins said Thursday afternoon. “He’s had a tough year. He’s had a very un-David like year. And as we know in this game, that happens. You can’t be great every year. It’s one of those years where he’s had some struggles.”

General manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that the team could easily justify placing Wright on the disabled list. But Wright, who missed seven weeks with a strained hamstring last summer before returning last Sept. 20, prefers to stay on the field if at all possible and try to end the season on an upbeat note, even with the Mets (62-72) skidding toward a sixth straight losing season.

“I think for me, with the way things have gone up until this point, there’s no sense in whining about it or moping around and hanging your head,” Wright said. “I can use this next month to do well and to hopefully get as many team wins as possible but to also get it going for me offensively to spring board into next year.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-72

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 6-7, 4.21 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 6-6, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to get his darkhorse National League Rookie of the Year candidacy back on track on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. DeGrom came off the 15-day disabled list last Saturday, when he took the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-4. It was the first time since June 16, a span of nine starts, that deGrom allowed more than three runs in an outing. He leads National League rookies in innings pitched (106 1/3) and strikeouts (101). In his lone career start against the Phillies on May 31, deGrom didn’t factor into the decision after allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-4, 14-inning win.

--RHP Vic Black (herniated disk in his neck) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday prior to the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the Braves. Black last pitched Saturday but was unavailable Tuesday and Wednesday due to what the Mets originally believed to be a stiff neck. But an MRI revealed the herniated disk. Earlier Thursday afternoon, manager Terry Collins said Black received an injection and that a trip to the disabled list was a possibility. But Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said just before first pitch that the Mets didn’t want to play short-handed until rosters expand Monday. Black is 2-3 with a 2.20 ERA in 39 games this season.

--RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday, when he gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning in the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the Braves. Matsuzaka, who took the roster spot of RHP Vic Black, went on the disabled list July 26, two days after he felt pain in his elbow while pitching against the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed just one run over 14 innings in three minor league rehab starts. Matsuzaka is 3-3 with a 4.20 ERA and one save in 29 games (nine starts) for the Mets this season.

--2B Daniel Murphy (right calf) will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Murphy missed the Mets’ last three games with the injury, which he suffered Sunday, and underwent an MRI on Thursday. He said following the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the Braves that the MRI will be further evaluated by team doctors on Friday. This will be Murphy’s third trip to the disabled list as a major leaguer but his first since 2011. He has played in 443 of the Mets’ 458 games since the start of the 2012 season. Murphy, the Mets’ All-Star representative this season, is hitting .301 with nine homers, 53 RBIs and a National League-high 159 hits.

--2B Dilson Herrera will be recalled from Double-A Binghamton prior to the Mets’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Herrera will be taking the place of 2B Daniel Murphy, who is being placed on the 15-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Herrera, whom the Mets acquired from Pittsburgh along with RHP Vic Black in exchange for OF Marlon Byrd on Aug. 27, 2013, was hitting .319 with 12 homers, 70 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 127 games this season between Binghamton and Class A St. Lucie.

--3B David Wright returned to the Mets’ lineup Thursday, when he went 0-for-4 in the team’s 6-1 loss to the Braves. Wright missed the first two games of the three-game series with neck spasms that originally cropped up Sunday, when he left in the third inning of the Mets’ 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wright is hitting .264 with eight homers and 56 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to start seeing consistent at-bats -- that’s how you’re going to start scoring. We’re going pretty quietly right now. And we’ve got to change that.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Vic Black (herniated disc in neck) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, retroactive to Aug. 24.

--2B Daniel Murphy (sore right calf) was placed on the 15-day disabled Aug. 28, retroactive to Aug. 26.

--LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) was unavailable Aug. 26-28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker