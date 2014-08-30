New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins didn’t know a whole lot about Dilson Herrera, the 20-year-old second baseman who became the youngest player in the major leagues when the Mets promoted him from Double-A Binghamton on Friday and promptly inserted him into the starting lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

But as someone who spent 11 seasons managing in the minors and another six years in player development, Collins knows the thought process that goes into promoting a player -- especially one as young as Herrera, who began this season at Single-A St. Lucie.

“You’re a minor league manager and you recommend a kid out of Double-A to go to the big leagues,” Collins said before pausing for two seconds. “That’s some big (guts), to make that kind of a statement.”

Collins used a more humorous synonym, but his point was clear: Herrera, who hit .319 with 12 homers, 70 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 127 games this season between Binghamton and St. Lucie, has to be pretty good if the Mets’ minor league staff -- including Binghamton manager Pedro Lopez -- felt that strongly about allowing him to go to the majors without playing at Triple-A.

“You’ve got to believe in your players,” Collins said.

Herrera’s big league career got off to a quiet start Friday, when he went 0-for-3 with an error in the Mets’ 4-1 win at Citi Field. But Herrera nearly homered in the fifth, when his long opposite field fly to right sailed just foul. He was robbed of a hit in his next at-bat when Phillies second baseman Chase Utley made a leaping catch of Herrera’s liner.

In addition, Herrera cleanly fielded his first five chances before misplaying left fielder Grady Sizemore’s grounder in the ninth.

“He was OK,” Collins said. “I‘m sure he was a little nervous.”

Herrera will get plenty of chances to shake the nerves. He will be the every-day second baseman until All-Star Daniel Murphy -- who, in a corresponding roster move, went on the 15-day disabled list due to a right calf strain -- is back with the Mets. Both Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson indicated before the game the chances were good that Murphy will be on the shelf beyond the minimum time required.

“It’ll be fun watching him play,” Collins said afterward.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 4-5, 5.42 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 12-10, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will take the mound for the Mets on Saturday night -- presuming he isn’t traded before then -- in the second game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Colon has cleared waivers and could be a popular target for teams looking to upgrade their rotation for the stretch drive. But Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Thursday there wasn’t as much chatter about a Colon trade as some might believe. Colon won his most recent start on Sunday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings as the Mets cruised past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 11-3. It was the first start since Aug. 13 for Colon, who missed his scheduled start Aug. 18 when he traveled home to the Dominican Republic following the death of his mother. Colon is 4-2 with a 3.35 ERA in eight career starts against the Phillies, including 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three starts this year. He last faced the Phillies on Aug. 8, when he earned the 200th win of his career by allowing one run over eight innings as the Mets edged the Phillies, 5-4.

--2B Dilson Herrera officially had his contract purchased from Double-A Binghamton Friday, when he made his major league debut and went 0-for-3 with an error in the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Phillies. Herrera, who was the youngest player in the Eastern League and is now the youngest player in the majors, is expected to play every day while 2B Daniel Murphy is on the disabled list. He was hitting .319 with 12 homers, 70 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 127 games this season between Binghamton and Single-A St. Lucie.

--2B Daniel Murphy (right calf) was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Both manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson said Murphy’s injury would likely need more than the minimum stay on the disabled list. The transaction was retroactive to Aug. 25, which means the earliest Murphy can return is Sept. 9. Murphy was injured Sunday, when he exited in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Murphy is hitting .301 with nine homers and 53 RBIs this season. He began Friday as the National League leader in hits with 159.

--RHP Jacob deGrom got back in the win column Friday, when he allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings in the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Phillies. DeGrom was pinch-hit for by IF/OF Eric Campbell with two outs in the seventh and the score tied 1-1, but the Mets scored three runs in the inning to put deGrom in position to earn his first win since Aug. 2. The win further boosted the unlikely National League Rookie of the Year candidacy for deGrom, who was 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA in his first 10 starts but is 6-1 with a 2.01 ERA in eight starts since. Overall, deGrom has a 2.94 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were pretty pumped up in the dugout. We haven’t been scoring. You take every gift you can get right now.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after New York scored three times in the seventh thanks to two walks, a hit batsman and an error.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) was unavailable Aug. 26-28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Vic Black (herniated neck disk) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 24.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right calf) was placed on the 15-day disabled Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 25.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker