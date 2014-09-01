New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- A miserable season for Curtis Granderson likely hit rock bottom Saturday night, when the New York Mets right fielder went hitless in four at-bats and ended the seventh inning by striking out with the bases loaded in a four-run game, after which he was immediately lifted as part of a double-switch.

Oh, and this all happened on his bobblehead night -- but at least manager Terry Collins got him out of there before fans could chuck their bobbleheads onto the field in anger, a la Springfield Isotopes fans throwing Marge Simpson’s pretzels at baseball legend Whitey Ford.

Collins kept Granderson off the field once again on Sunday, when the slumping free-agent acquisition didn’t play in the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

“Curtis just needs to clear his mind a little bit,” Collins said Sunday morning.

The day off ensured Granderson wouldn’t have a chance at worsening his brutal August numbers. He hit just .147 with a .231 on-base percentage, two extra-base hits, one homer and five RBIs in 109 at-bats. The skid dropped Granderson’s overall average from .234 to .214, the lowest it has been since he was hitting .211 on June 7.

In 155 at-bats from June 8 through July 31, Granderson hit .265 with a .363 on-base percentage, nine homers, 11 doubles and 17 RBIs. He also solidified himself as the Mets’ leadoff hitter during that stretch, and while the Mets signed Granderson to a four-year, $60 million deal with the expectation he’d be their cleanup hitter, they were pleased he found a home atop the lineup.

Now? The Mets have to hope Granderson has a decent final month and heads into 2015 with a better understanding of what it takes to succeed at spacious Citi Field -- and that, despite turning 34 next March, he’ll be able to turn back the clock to when he was a successful leadoff hitter at similarly cavernous Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers from 2006 through 2009.

“A year in the National League, a year seeing what it takes to be successful in this park, I think he’ll probably come into spring training with a different outlook of what he’s got to do to find success here,” Collins said. “(And) try to convince him to go back to the Comerica days and do what he did there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 9-9, 3.44 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 10-6, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to continue his dominance of the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series at Marlins Park. Wheeler’s 10-start unbeaten streak came to an end in his most recent start on Wednesday, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, 3-2. He was 6-0 with a 2.12 ERA during the unbeaten streak. Wheeler is 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins, including 2-0 with a miniscule 0.65 ERA in four starts this season. He earned the win in his most recent start against the Marlins on July 11, when he allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 7-1 victory at Citi Field. He threw his lone career shutout against the Marlins on June 19 when he limited Miami to three hits in a 1-0 win at Marlins Park.

--INF Josh Satin was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas following the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. Satin began the season with the Mets but hit just .107 with three RBIs in 28 at-bats before being optioned to Las Vegas on May 10. He hit .289 with nine homers and 49 RBIs in 100 games for Las Vegas.

--RHP Erik Goeddel was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas following the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies on Sunday. It is the first trip to the majors for Goeddel, who was 3-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings over 49 relief appearances for Las Vegas. Goeddel was selected by the Mets in the 24th round of the 2010 draft out of UCLA.

--C Juan Centeno was promoted from Double-A Binghamton following the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies on Sunday. Centeno hit .238 with two RBIs in 21 at-bats for the Mets in May while starting C Travis d‘Arnaud was sidelined with a concussion. Centeno is hitting .258 with three RBIs in 31 career big league at-bats. He hit .289 with one homer and 25 RBIs in 74 games this season between Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas.

--LHP Dario Alvarez was promoted from Double-A Binghamton following the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies on Sunday. It is the first trip to the majors for Alvarez, who had never played above short-season Class A prior to this year but went 10-1 with a 1.10 ERA and two saves in 29 games (six starts) between Class A Savannah, Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton. Alvarez struck out 114 and walked just 17 in 73 1/3 innings between the three levels.

--RF Curtis Granderson got the day off Sunday, when the Mets edged the Phillies 6-5. Granderson slumped badly in August, when he hit just .147 with two extra-base hits (including one homer) and five RBIs. His overall average dropped from .234 to .214 during the month. Granderson, in the first year of a four-year, $60 million deal, has 16 homers and 49 RBIs in 131 games.

--LHP Josh Edgin (bone spurs in elbow) did not pitch for a seventh straight game Sunday, when the Mets beat the Phillies 6-5. Manager Terry Collins said afterward that Edgin would likely be “down for a while.” Edgin last pitched on Aug. 23. He threw on Thursday and was believed to be ready for game action, but he felt pain while warming up in the bullpen Friday night. Edgin is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA in 41 games as the Mets’ situational left-handed reliever.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(If) those guys you stick in there have a big game, it just makes a huge difference and it takes a lot of heat off the guys who (play) every day. They get worn down once in a while. That fresh blood in the lineup can lift you up. Today, it did.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after eight of the Mets’ 11 hits and five of their RBIs Sunday were collected by players who have either spent the season as backups in New York or have split time between the majors and minors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) missed seven straight games from Aug. 23-31. Manager Terry Collins said Aug. 31 that Edgin was expected to be “down for a while.” Edgin tried warming up during the Aug. 29 game but had to shut it down due to discomfort.

--RHP Vic Black (herniated neck disk) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 24.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right calf) was placed on the 15-day disabled Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 25.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker