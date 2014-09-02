New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- With rosters allowed to expand to up to 40 players as of Sept. 1, the Mets promoted four players from the minors on Monday.

Three of those moves were of the ho-hum variety:

Juan Centeno, 24, was brought in as a third catcher. Barring injuries, he is unlikely to start any games. Centeno hit .289 between Double-A and Triple-A this season with just one homer. In 10 MLB games over the past two years, he is hitting .258.

Josh Satin, 29, will be used as a pinch-hitter and utility infielder. Satin has played 106 MLB games and has a .250 career batting average with three homers. He hit .289 in Triple-A this season with 27 doubles and nine homers.

Erik Goeddel, 25, is preparing to make his major-league debut. But he was largely unimpressive this season at Triple-A, posting a 5.37 ERA, all in relief.

That leaves pitcher Dario Alvarez, 25, as the most interesting man in the room when it comes to this crop of call-ups. Alvarez, who will give the Mets another lefty for their bullpen, started the season in Low-A ball and made an incredible rise to the majors.

Alvarez compiled a 10-1 record and a 1.10 ERA in 29 minor-league games this season, including six starts. He struck out 114 in 73 1/3 innings and walked just 17.

He has yet to pitch at any level above Double-A, but the Mets are clearly intrigued by his breakout season and his slider out-pitch.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-74

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathan Niese, 7-10, 3.48 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Brad Penny, 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathan Niese will start against the Marlins on Tuesday. He is 4-5 with a 3.87 ERA in 15 career starts against the Marlins. He appears to like pitching in spacious Marlins Park, posting a 1-0 record and a 1.42 ERA in three career starts here. Overall this season, Niese is 7-10 with a 3.48 ERA. Niese, who turns 28 next month, seemed to be on the rise in 2012, when he went 13-9 with a .3.40 ERA. But he is under .500 since and is the epitome of average for his career in terms of his record: 50-50.

--RHP Zack Wheeler, who has struggled with his efficiency more than his results this season, did it again on Monday. He required an absurd 78 pitches through three innings. Sure enough, he left after just 4 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits, two walks, one hit batter and five runs, two earned. Wheeler, who said he hung a bunch of breaking balls on Monday, has been very promising in his first full year in the big leagues -- a 3.51 ERA and nine wins with about a month left to play. But to reach the next level, he has to lower his pitch counts and go deeper into games.

--2B Dilson Herrera hit his first major-league homer and his first MLB triple, driving in three runs on Monday against the Marlins. He also made two errors in what was an eventful game for the 20-year-old rookie. Mets manager Terry Collins said the errors came because Herrera is not yet used to the speed of the fields in the majors. But Collins said Herrera is a “good-looking little player.” Herrera, playing for injured hitting standout Daniel Murphy, has loads of potential but also lots to learn. With Murphy out, the Mets are getting a good chance to evaluate him on the major-league level.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes I try to be too perfect, and I throw the ball away. I just had a bad day.” -- Mets reliever Jeurys Familia, who entered Monday’s game with a 2.00 ERA, then had two throwing errors, a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk in the inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) did not play Aug. 23-Sept. 1. Manager Terry Collins said Aug. 31 that Edgin was expected to be out for a while. Edgin tried warming up during the Aug. 29 game but had to shut it down due to discomfort.

--RHP Vic Black (herniated neck disk) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 24.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 25.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

LHP Dario Alvarez

INF Josh Satin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker