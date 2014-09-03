New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The New York Mets are a big-city team that acts as if it were a small-market franchise. And when they do spend big money -- at least lately -- it backfires, which explains why they have not made the playoffs since 2006.

Who can forget the disaster that was outfielder Jason Bay and his four-year, $60 million-plus contract?

Finally rid of Bay’s deal, the Mets invested in another outfielder, Curtis Granderson, and gave him a very similar contract, hoping he would be the player who had 41 homers and 119 RBIs for the Yankees in 2011 and 43 homers and 106 RBIs the next season.

But Granderson has been a bust this season with a .677 OPS, which is on pace to be a career low.

That makes two bad years in a row for Granderson, counting his injury-plagued 2013 season with the Yankees. At age 33, two bad years in a row is an ominous sign. And the Mets still owe him for three more years at an average of more than $15 million per season.

The Mets have a similar problem at third base with team captain David Wright, who is making $20 million this season.

Wright played well in the Mets’ 8-6 win over the Marlins Tuesday. He had three hits and two RBIs. But he still has just eight homers and a .688 OPS this season, which are both on pace to be his career lows.

His average OPS for his career is .871.

The bottom line is this: When your two highest-paid players are producing this poorly, that’s a problem for the Mets.

Granderson’s and Wright’s failures have largely negated many of the Mets’ positives this season, which includes a career year for Lucas Duda at first base, an All-Star performance by Daniel Murphy at second, a possible Rookie of the Year award for right-hander Jacob deGrom and a possible Gold Glove award for Juan Lagares in center field.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom (7-6, 2.94 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-9, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom starts the series finale Wednesday against the Marlins. The Mets are pushing deGrom for the Rookie of the Year award. He has allowed one run or less in five of his past eight starts. That includes no earned runs in seven innings in his most recent start, which was against the Phillies. He is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts this season against the Marlins.

--LHP Jonathan Niese, who entered Tuesday with a 1-0 record and a 1.42 ERA in three career starts at Marlins Park, was not sharp this time. In six innings, he gave up 10 hits and tied a season high by allowing six runs. He still got the win, though, improving to 8-10. He’ll take it -- but he didn’t really earn it this time.

--CF Juan Lagares went 4-for-4 on Tuesday, setting his career high in hits. Lagares, a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder, also had a walk, two steals, two RBIs and three runs scored as the Marlins failed to get him out in five plate appearances. Lagares, 25, is batting .282, which is 40 points higher than his average as a rookie last season. Manager Terry Collins has elevated him to the leadoff spot and said the key for Lagares is pitch selection. In the past, Lagares has swung at too many pitches outside the strike zone. If he can learn the zone better, the Mets have a budding star with speed, defense and some pop in his bat.

--2B Dilson Herrera, 20, is the youngest Met to homer in the majors since Jose Reyes -- who was also 20 -- did it in 2003. If Herrera develops as well as the dynamic Reyes did over the span of his Mets career, New York fans will be pleased.

--1B Lucas Duda has already set career highs with 26 homers and 76 RBIs. His home-run rate of one every 16.4 at-bats is third in the NL behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (15.2) and Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo (15.4). Duda is also fourth in the NL in RBI rate and ranks as one of the few offensive standouts for the Mets this season. The other is All-Star 2B Daniel Murphy, but he is currently on the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For the advancement of our young players, you have to challenge them a bit. Now it’s time. We have nothing else to lose.” -- Manager Terry Collins.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) did not play Aug. 23-Sept. 2. Manager Terry Collins said Aug. 31 that Edgin was expected to be out for a while. Edgin tried warming up during the Aug. 29 game but had to shut it down due to discomfort.

--RHP Vic Black (herniated neck disk) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 24.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 25.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Josh Satin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker