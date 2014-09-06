New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Curtis Granderson batted sixth on Friday for just the third time this season. While it’s not a customary position for the veteran outfielder and three-time American League All-Star, Granderson appeared comfortable in that spot.

Granderson went 2-for-6 including a three-run homer and four RBIs in the Mets’ 14-5 win at Cincinnati.

Prior to Friday’s game, Mets manager Terry Collins discussed the move.

“I talked to Curtis today and I said, ‘Listen, you’re a veteran guy. You’re a star. You don’t necessarily think you need to clear your head, but sometimes you do,” said Collins.

Granderson entered Friday’s game mired in an 0-for-18 slump, which he broke out of with a first inning double. He was hitting .136 since Aug. 1 with only two extra-base hits.

Collins said Granderson is expected to play all three games in the series against the Reds at Great American Ball Park, but he’ll likely remain in the bottom half of the order.

“We’ve got some tough competition coming up the next 20 games, so to get him hot would certainly take the heat off other guys in the lineup,” said Collins.

The Mets have seven games remaining with the first-place Washington Nationals and three contests each with the wild-card contending Marlins and Braves.

For the season, Granderson is hitting .210 with 16 homers and 49 RBIs in 133 games. Injuries limited Granderson to just 61 games last year. In his most recent full season, he hit .232 with 43 homers and 106 RBIs in 160 games.

Collins is striking the delicate balance of doing what’s needed to get Granderson back on track while also respecting the fact that he’s a nine-year veteran who knows what it takes to be successful at this level.

“Like today, he’s out there in 95-degree heat taking early batting practice,” said Collins on Friday. “He’s working on some things. Hopefully it starts to pay off.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-74

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 6-6, 3.81 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 16-8, 2.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Matt den Dekker entered Friday’s game batting .474 in his previous five games. Manager Terry Collins believed it was only a matter of time for the 27-year old rookie. “I (always) liked his at-bats,” said Collins. “He might not have been getting hits, but I liked the way he swung. I just think his whole approach has gotten a lot better. I think you’re seeing some results.”

--1B Lucas Duda entered Friday’s game in a 5-for-35 skid. He walked three times then crushed a two-run home run in the ninth. It was his 27th homer this season. “We have to make sure he realizes that we still believe in him and feel that he can get it done,” said manager Terry Collins prior to Friday’s game. “He’s been through some bad streaks before and he’s always fought his way out of it.”

--3B David Wright tied a career-high with four hits on Friday night. It was the 20th four-hit game for Wright’s career. He went 4-for-5 with three singles, a double, RBI, and two runs scored. The Mets improved to 18-2 when he collects four hits.

--CF Juan Lagares’ defense has drawn raves, but lately he’s been putting up solid numbers at the plate, going 18-for-47 (.383) in his previous 12 games. “Those 15 guys who sit in the stands every night and go from ballpark to ballpark, they spread the word fast,” said Mets manager Terry Collins’ of the scouts’ impressions of Lagares. “The way he’s played the last week or two, if that continues, he’s going to get a lot of people’s attention.”

--RHP Vic Black threw a side session Thursday and it went well, according to manager Terry Collins. Black, who’s been on the disabled list since Aug. 24 with a herniated disk in his neck, is on track to return when eligible on Monday. “Right now, he is (on track),” Collins said. “His side went great. He feels great.”

--2B Daniel Murphy continues to progress in his rehab from a calf strain. He took batting practice and did some running on Friday. “Murph did some stuff today that was real positive,” said manager Terry Collins. “He moved side-to-side, did some lateral movement stuff, took some BP. We just press forward.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We really swung the bats well. Maybe the day off gave us a rest. It was nice to see coming off a good series in Miami.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a win over Cincinnati on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Vic Black (herniated neck disk) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 24. He threw a side on Sept. 5 and is on track to return when eligible on Sept. 8.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 25. He ran and took batting practice on Sept. 5.

--LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) did not play Aug. 23-Sept. 3. Edgin tried warming up during the Aug. 29 game but had to shut it down due to discomfort. He received a cortisone shot and is expected to rejoin the team Sept. 4.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Josh Satin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker