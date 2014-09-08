New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- New York Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores, riding a career-high seven-game hitting streak heading into Sunday’s eventual win over the Reds, was moved up to fifth in the batting order.

“He’s come here with a lot of people telling us he’s going to hit and hit for power. And we’ve seen that,” said Mets manager Terry Collins.

With catcher Travis d‘Arnaud having a day off Sunday, Collins wanted to break up the lefties and placed Flores in the No. 5 hole.

“He’ll be OK there the way he’s swinging the bat,” Collins said.

Flores, who’s batted seventh or eighth in 43 of his starts, is batting .393 in his current hitting streak and has hit .262 in 33 games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Collins was particularly impressed with Flores’ at-bat in the ninth inning Saturday when he worked a nine-pitch walk against Reds closer Aroldis Chapman.

“Here’s a guy throwing 103, then dropping curve balls ... that was impressive,” Collins said. “He’s had some really good at-bats since he’s been up here.”

On Sunday, Flores went 0-for-5 on Sunday to end his hit streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-2, 4.35 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathan Niese, 8-10, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud was given a day off Sunday. Anthony Recker started behind the plate. It proved to be good timing for the Mets as Recker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, ,his second homer in as many appearances.

--RHP Zack Wheeler worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam Sunday afternoon. Aside from that inning, he cruised. Wheeler allowed one run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts through six innings. “I knew in the bullpen that I had some good stuff today.” Wheeler said. “I‘m feeling really good body-wise. I‘m comfortable with my mechanics.”

--RF Curtis Granderson seems to like the sixth spot in the order. He was moved there for the first game of this weekend’s series in Cincinnati while mired in an 0-for-18 slump. In the three games against the Reds, Granderson went 5-for-12 with two home runs and six RBIs. “If he can stay hot the last few weeks it will be very advantageous for us,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who said he’ll keep Granderson in the No. 6 hole.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got the win, that’s all that matters.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Vic Black (herniated neck disk) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 24. He threw a side on Sept. 5.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 25. He ran and took batting practice on Sept. 5.

--LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) did not play Aug. 23-Sept. 3. Edgin tried warming up during the Aug. 29 game but had to shut it down due to discomfort. He received a cortisone shot and is expected to rejoin the team Sept. 4.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Josh Satin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker