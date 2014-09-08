New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH
CINCINNATI -- New York Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores, riding a career-high seven-game hitting streak heading into Sunday’s eventual win over the Reds, was moved up to fifth in the batting order.
“He’s come here with a lot of people telling us he’s going to hit and hit for power. And we’ve seen that,” said Mets manager Terry Collins.
With catcher Travis d‘Arnaud having a day off Sunday, Collins wanted to break up the lefties and placed Flores in the No. 5 hole.
“He’ll be OK there the way he’s swinging the bat,” Collins said.
Flores, who’s batted seventh or eighth in 43 of his starts, is batting .393 in his current hitting streak and has hit .262 in 33 games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Collins was particularly impressed with Flores’ at-bat in the ninth inning Saturday when he worked a nine-pitch walk against Reds closer Aroldis Chapman.
“Here’s a guy throwing 103, then dropping curve balls ... that was impressive,” Collins said. “He’s had some really good at-bats since he’s been up here.”
On Sunday, Flores went 0-for-5 on Sunday to end his hit streak.
MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-2, 4.35 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathan Niese, 8-10, 3.68 ERA)
--C Travis d‘Arnaud was given a day off Sunday. Anthony Recker started behind the plate. It proved to be good timing for the Mets as Recker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, ,his second homer in as many appearances.
--RHP Zack Wheeler worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam Sunday afternoon. Aside from that inning, he cruised. Wheeler allowed one run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts through six innings. “I knew in the bullpen that I had some good stuff today.” Wheeler said. “I‘m feeling really good body-wise. I‘m comfortable with my mechanics.”
--RF Curtis Granderson seems to like the sixth spot in the order. He was moved there for the first game of this weekend’s series in Cincinnati while mired in an 0-for-18 slump. In the three games against the Reds, Granderson went 5-for-12 with two home runs and six RBIs. “If he can stay hot the last few weeks it will be very advantageous for us,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who said he’ll keep Granderson in the No. 6 hole.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got the win, that’s all that matters.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Vic Black (herniated neck disk) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 24. He threw a side on Sept. 5.
--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 25. He ran and took batting practice on Sept. 5.
--LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) did not play Aug. 23-Sept. 3. Edgin tried warming up during the Aug. 29 game but had to shut it down due to discomfort. He received a cortisone shot and is expected to rejoin the team Sept. 4.
--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.
--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.
--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.
RHP Bartolo Colon
RHP Zack Wheeler
RHP Dillon Gee
RHP Jonathon Niese
RHP Jacob deGrom
RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)
RHP Jeurys Familia
RHP Carlos Torres
LHP Josh Edgin
RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka
LHP Dana Eveland
RHP Buddy Carlyle
RHP Erik Goeddel
LHP Dario Alvarez
RHP Rafael Montero
Travis d‘Arnaud
Anthony Recker
Juan Centeno
1B Lucas Duda
2B Dilson Herrera
SS Ruben Tejada
3B David Wright
INF Eric Campbell
INF Wilmer Flores
INF Josh Satin
LF Eric Young Jr.
CF Juan Lagares
RF Curtis Granderson
OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis
OF Matt den Dekker