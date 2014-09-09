New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The top prospect in the New York Mets chain, right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard, will not get his first taste of big league life this month -- apparently because the Mets really want to reward 40-year-old outfielder Bobby Abreu and 29-year-old “Quad-A” type Josh Satin for their patient approaches at the plate.

That seemed to be the explanation offered Monday afternoon by Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, who said prior to the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Rockies that Syndergaard’s season was over because the Mets couldn’t make room for him on the 40-man roster.

One of those 40-man spots is filled by Satin, who opened the season with the Mets but was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas after hitting just .103 in 29 at-bats.

As of Tuesday, another 40-man spot will be taken by Abreu, who had just six hits in his final 50 at-bats -- and went hitless in his final 22 at-bats as a pinch-hitter -- before he was designated for assignment on Aug. 4. The Mets officially released him Aug. 10 and re-signed him to a minor league deal four days later.

Abreu was in the Mets’ locker room Monday but couldn’t be activated because 30 days had not elapsed since his release.

Alderson, who has preached a patient approach at the plate since taking over as Mets general manager following the 2010 season, said he hoped Abreu and Satin could positively impact the rest of the Mets’ hitters down the stretch. Entering play Monday, the Mets were tied for second in the National League with 466 walks but ranked 10th with a .308 on-base percentage.

“Basically, the reason (for Abreu’s promotion) was his approach at the plate and the influence he may have had before and might have going forward on some of our other hitters,” Alderson said. “Josh Satin is another guy. We had plenty of right-handed hitters we could have brought up. Josh was brought up because it’s basically the approach that we are trying to reinforce.”

As for Syndergaard -- who went 9-7 with a 4.60 ERA in 26 starts at Las Vegas and missed time due to right forearm and left shoulder injuries -- Alderson said the 40-man roster crunch, combined with the minimal amount of innings Syndergaard had left to throw this season (about 15) and the reluctance of the Mets to use him out of the bullpen, sealed his fate.

Alderson said the Mets will add Syndergaard to the 40-man roster in advance of December’s Rule 5 draft.

“Would have been nice to have him around the club for a month or so,” Alderson said.

Just not as nice as having Abreu and Satin around, apparently.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-75

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Christian Bergman, 2-2, 5.23 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 7-6, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will continue his push for the National League Rookie of the Year award when he takes the mound for the Mets Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. DeGrom didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up an unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. It was the second straight start in which deGrom didn’t allow an earned run. DeGrom is 7-2 with a 1.95 ERA in his last 12 starts dating back to June 21. This season, he leads National League rookie pitchers in ERA, strikeouts (112) and innings pitched (119 1/3) and is tied for first with 19 starts and tied for second in wins. He has never faced the Rockies.

--RHP Vic Black was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday night, when he gave up a run in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Rockies. Black, who surrendered a homer to Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado on his third pitch of the eighth, was in line for the loss before the Mets rallied for two runs in the ninth. Black spent the minimum amount of time on the disabled list with a herniated disc in his neck. He is 2-3 with a 2.41 ERA in 40 games this season.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday prior to the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Rockies. This will be Germen’s third stint of the season with the Mets. He has a 5.27 ERA in 22 relief appearances in the majors. Germen went 3-1 with six saves and a 2.38 ERA in 18 games at Las Vegas.

--2B Daniel Murphy (right calf strain) is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. Murphy ran the bases, fielded ground balls and took batting practice prior to the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Rockies on Monday and will be activated as long as he reports no problems on Tuesday, the first day he is eligible to return. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday Murphy will play every day at second base once he comes off the disabled list. Murphy is hitting .301 with nine homers and 53 RBIs in 126 games. At the time he got hurt, he was leading the National League with 159 hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re trying to finish as strong as we can. We’re certainly trying to fight through it.” -- Manager Terry Collins, of a Mets team that has won five of its last six.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Vic Black (herniated neck disk) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 24. He threw a side session Sept. 5. He was activated Sept. 8.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to Aug. 25. He ran and took batting practice Sept. 5. He ran the bases, fielded ground balls and took batting practice Sept. 8 and is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list Sept. 9.

--LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) did not play Aug. 23-Sept. 3. Edgin tried warming up during the Aug. 29 game but had to shut it down due to discomfort. He received a cortisone shot in early September.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Josh Satin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker