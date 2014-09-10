New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Terry Collins saved the New York Mets’ biggest -- and bleakest -- news for last during his pregame press conference Tuesday afternoon, when he announced as he tried to exit the podium that third baseman David Wright would not play because of increased pain in his chronically sore left shoulder.

A few hours later, the Mets wasted no time confirming the obvious fallout from Collins’ pregame revelation. Moments after the final out of the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, the team issued a press release announcing that Wright was done for the season due to persistent inflammation in his left rotator cuff that was revealed during an MRI in Manhattan earlier Tuesday. He has been prescribed a six-week program of rest and rehabilitation.

Wright said at a postgame press conference that he was relieved to find out he didn’t need surgery and that he hoped to be 100 percent by the time the Mets report to spring training in February.

“I just didn’t want to do something this year that would cause this thing to last into next year,” Wright said. “I wanted to do whatever it took to kind of get rid of this so that I didn’t have to feel this way next year.”

Wright clearly hasn’t felt like himself for much of the season. He missed seven games from June 27 through July 4 with a strained left rotator cuff, though he played through pain for several weeks prior to the diagnosis.

Wright ended the first half with a flourish (.364 with two homers, six extra-base hits and seven RBIs in his final nine games) but hit just .238 with no homers, seven extra-base hits and 15 RBIs in 181 at-bats following the All-Star Break.

He actually had his best game of the second half on Monday, when he doubled and tripled in the Mets’ 3-2 win, but Wright admitted to team doctors afterward that his shoulder wasn’t improving.

Wright finishes the season with .269 average, the second-lowest average of his career. He set career lows with eight homers, a .324 on-base percentage and a .374 slugging percentage. He had 63 RBIs, his fourth-lowest total behind only his rookie season in 2004 (when he played just 69 games) and his injury-shortened 2011 and 2013 seasons.

On Tuesday, Wright refused to blame his shoulder for his decreased production.

“As I’ve said all along: I‘m not one to make excuses, and I‘m not going to start doing that now,” Wright said “I think there were times where I should have done better. I could have done better. Obviously, this season has left a sour taste in my mouth, as far as both the injury side of it and the production side of it.”

While Wright would like to forget 2014 as soon as possible, those around him said they were impressed with his persistence and willingness to play at less than 100 percent.

“David did what captains do: He persevered,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday night. “He kept going. He gutted it out. Numbers or no numbers he did what we expected. He made major contributions to the team by continuing to perform.”

Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy, the second-longest tenured player on the team behind Wright, said he wasn’t surprised Wright played at far less than 100 percent. Wright played several weeks with an undiagnosed stress fracture in his back in 2011 and played through a hamstring injury for much of last year.

“We’ve seen what David is willing to play through,” Murphy said. “What he’s willing to put on the line for his teammates and for this organization. So I think we all had thoughts that he was banged up -- even more so when we saw what he was doing on a daily basis. Because you look at the back of his baseball card, you know what David Wright can do over the course of a full season.”

Now the Mets and Wright have to hope he can regain that form in 2015 and that he’s not entering the decline phase of his career. Wright, who is signed through 2020, has missed 144 games in the past four seasons and turns 32 in December.

“I‘m confident that after getting healthy and going through as normal of an offseason as possible, that I’ll return to doing what I firmly believe that I‘m capable of doing on a baseball field,” Wright said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-75

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 5-9, 4.32 ERA) at Mets (RHP Rafael Montero, 0-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rafael Montero will once again pursue his first major league win when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Montero was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 5 and will be making his first appearance for the Mets since Aug. 22, when he gave up one run in one-third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first big league relief outing. He last started for the Mets on Aug. 17, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run over a career-high 7 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. It was the third quality start in six tries for Montero. He never faced the Rockies.

--3B David Wright’s season is over due to his chronically sore left shoulder. Manager Terry Collins said before the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Rockies that Wright arrived at Citi Field earlier in the day and admitted his shoulder -- which has been hampering him for more than two months -- hurt more than usual. Wright underwent an MRI that revealed persistent inflammation in his left rotator cuff. He was prescribed a six-week rest and rehab program. Wright missed seven games from June 27 through July 4 due to a left rotator cuff strain. He has repeatedly declared he is healthy enough to play, but Wright hit .238 with no homers and 15 RBI in 181 at-bats since the All-Star Break. He finishes the season with a .269 average, 63 RBIs and career-lows in homers (eight), on-base percentage (.324) and slugging percentage (.374).

--OF Matt den Dekker was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Rockies on Tuesday. Den Dekker jumped around in pain but remained in the game to run the bases before being lifted for Eric Young in the top of the eighth. Manager Terry Collins said den Dekker underwent X-rays after the game, though he didn’t yet know the results. Den Dekker is hitting .222 with five RBI and five stolen bases in 41 games for the Mets this season.

--2B Daniel Murphy was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, when he went 1-for-3 in the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Rockies. Murphy missed the minimum amount of time with a right calf strain. The injury almost surely cost Murphy a shot at 200 hits -- he led the National League with 159 hits when he went on the disabled list Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 25 -- but he still has a shot at batting .300 in a full season for the first time. Murphy is hitting .301 with nine homers and 53 RBI in 127 games.

--OF Bobby Abreu had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday. This is Abreu’s second stint this season with the Mets, for whom he hit .236 with one homer and 14 RBI in 67 games from Apr. 21 through Aug. 4. But he had just six hits in his final 50 at-bats prior to his release. The Mets re-signed Abreu to a minor league deal on Aug. 14 and he hit .324 with nine RBI in 11 August games for Las Vegas. Abreu leads active players in doubles (574) and walks (1,474).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s my first time pitching this late into a year. To know I can get stronger going late into a game that’s a really good feeling.” -- Mets RHP Jacob deGrom after a win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season by the Mets on Sept. 9. He will begin a six-week rest and rehab program and is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--OF Matt den Dekker (left hand) underwent X-rays on Sept. 9 after being hit in the hand by a pitch. Results were not immediately available.

--LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) did not play Aug. 23-Sept. 3. Edgin tried warming up during the Aug. 29 game but had to shut it down due to discomfort. He received a cortisone shot in early September.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Daniel Murphy

SS Ruben Tejada

3B David Wright

INF Dilson Herrera

INF Eric Campbell

INF Wilmer Flores

INF Josh Satin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Bobby Abreu