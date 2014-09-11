New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- With third baseman David Wright out for the season due to a sore left shoulder, the New York Mets’ lineups the rest of the season may look more like those they would unveil for spring training games.

On Wednesday, the Mets started four players -- first baseman Eric Campbell, second baseman Dilson Herrera, shortstop Wilmer Flores and right-handed pitcher Rafael Montero -- who were in the minor leagues in April.

In addition, Daniel Murphy -- the Mets’ most recognizable player with Wright out -- was playing third base in place of Wright instead of his usual second base.

With Wright sidelined and first baseman Lucas Duda getting a night off, the Mets’ Nos. 2, 3 and 4 hitters, respectively, were Flores (batting second for the third time in 78 career starts), Murphy (the usual No. 2 hitter) and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud (batting cleanup for the second time ever).

Even so, the piecemeal lineup worked as the Mets eked out a 2-0 win over the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. The Mets also won 2-0 on Tuesday, when Wright was scratched from the lineup so he could undergo an MRI.

“That lineup’s different,” Mets manager Terry Collins said after Wednesday’s win. “It’s very fortunate we’ve got Murphy we can slot in the three-hole. David, that’s a huge piece to miss.”

It is also opportunity for the perpetually rebuilding Mets to get a look at some younger players in expanded roles. Campbell, who has played every position except pitcher, catcher and center field, is carving out a niche as a jack of all trades.

Flores, who started 29 of the Mets’ past 32 games at shortstop, is 0-for-14 over his last four games but had three multi-hit efforts in four games between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5. D‘Arnaud, whose seven-game hitting streak ended Wednesday, leads National League rookies with 13 home runs.

”What you do is you just ask everybody else to step up, and you talk to them about opportunities at this level,“ Collins said. ”All we do is create the opportunity, and they’ve got to respond.

“I told (a few) guys: You’re going to get some chances here, so we’ll see what you do with them.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-75

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 12-10, 2.97 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 13-11, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win his second consecutive start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Colon earned the victory last Friday, when he allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over seven innings as the Mets cruised past the Cincinnati Reds 14-5. It was the eighth straight start in which Colon factored into the decision and the 24th time in 27 starts overall this season. Colon is 2-3 with a 2.13 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals/Expos franchise, including 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA in three starts this year. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Nationals on Aug. 13, when he allowed two runs (one earned) over seven innings as the Mets fell 3-2.

--OF Matt den Dekker didn’t play Wednesday, one night after he was hit in the left hand by a pitch. X-rays were negative, but manager Terry Collins said before the game that den Dekker’s hand was still pretty swollen. Den Dekker is hitting .222 with five RBIs and five stolen bases in 41 games for the Mets this season.

--RHP Rafael Montero earned his first major league win Wednesday night, when he threw 5 1/3 strong innings and combined with four relievers on a four-hit shutout as the Mets beat the Rockies 2-0. Montero carried a no-hitter into the fifth and ended up allowing three hits and four walks while striking out seven. It was the eighth big league appearance and seventh start for Montero, who has a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 38 innings.

--INF Daniel Murphy returned to an old home Wednesday, when he started at third base in the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Rockies. Murphy, normally the Mets’ second baseman, hadn’t appeared at third base since July 21, 2011. With 3B David Wright out for the season due to a sore left shoulder, Murphy is expected to man the hot corner down the stretch so that the Mets can get an extended look at Dilson Herrera at second base, Murphy went 1-for-4 Wednesday and is hitting .301 with nine homers and 53 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve still got some tough road ahead here. We’ve got the Nats coming in, who play absolutely great here, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets completed a sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Matt den Dekker (swollen left hand) was hurt Sept. 9. X-rays were negative, but he sat out Sept. 10.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He will begin a six-week rest and rehab program and is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Eric Campbell

INF Josh Satin

INF David Wright

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Bobby Abreu