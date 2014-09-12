New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- It took all of 19 pitches for reality to sink in Thursday night for the New York Mets.

That’s how long it took for right-hander Bartolo Colon to serve up a two-run homer to Washington Nationals first baseman Adam LaRoche, whose mammoth shot off the right field foul pole in the first inning gave the Nationals a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 6-2 victory at Citi Field.

After the Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, manager Terry Collins spoke about how exciting it was to be competing for a playoff spot. But the loss Thursday dropped the Mets to 71-76 and 6 1/2 games behind the Pittsburgh Pirates in the race for the National League’s second wild card with 15 games to play.

Collins, meanwhile, spent most of the game in the clubhouse and ended his night worrying about the health of two of the Mets’ middle-of-the-order hitters.

Collins was ejected in the fourth inning along with Colon, who was tossed for plunking Nationals right fielder Jayson Werth one pitch after surrendering a two-run homer to third baseman Anthony Rendon. He was watching on television when catcher Travis d‘Arnaud exited after five innings due to a sore wrist and third baseman Daniel Murphy left in the eighth inning after getting hit on the left wrist by a pitch.

X-rays on Murphy were negative, but his wrist swelled up as he walked to first base, where he was lifted for pinch-runner Matt den Dekker. D‘Arnaud is also day-to-day.

With captain and usual third baseman David Wright already out for the season with a sore left shoulder, the Mets’ extremely long-shot playoff hopes rest on getting Murphy, their most consistent hitter, and d‘Arnaud, who leads National League rookies with 13 homers, back into the lineup as soon as possible.

“We’ve just got to keep fighting,” Collins said. “Certainly we hope that Dan’s not going to miss too much time, but you know what? We’re running a young team out there and it may stay young. We’ve still got to fight through it.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 8-9, 3.78 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 6-7, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will look to continue his recent solid pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Gee took a hard-luck loss in his most recent start last Saturday, when he allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 2-1. He is 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in his last three starts. Gee is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 14 starts against the Nationals, whom he has beaten more than any other opponent. He took the defeat the last time he opposed the Nationals on Aug. 14, when he gave up four runs over six innings as the Mets lost, 4-1.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (wrist) left following the fourth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Nationals on Thursday night. Mets manager Terry Collins refused to identify which wrist is bothering d‘Arnaud but said “ ... he’s got a couple of bumps and bruises” and that Collins wanted to give him half a game off with the Mets trailing 6-0 after four innings. D‘Arnaud said he hopes to play Friday night. He singled in his only at-bat Thursday and is hitting .246 with 13 homers and 38 RBIs in 100 games.

--3B/2B Daniel Murphy was plunked in the left wrist in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Nationals on Thursday night. Murphy walked to first base but was lifted for pinch-runner Matt den Dekker. The wrist swelled up immediately, but X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day. Murphy just returned from the disabled list Tuesday after missing 15 days with a strained right quad. He went 0-for-3 Thursday and is hitting .299 with nine homers and 53 RBIs.

--OF Matt den Dekker (swollen left wrist) was out of the starting lineup for a second straight game Thursday but entered as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Nationals. Den Dekker was hit by a pitch during Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. X-rays were negative. Den Dekker is hitting .222 with five RBI and five stolen bases in 42 games this year.

--RHP Bartolo Colon had a night to forget Thursday, when he allowed six runs (five earned) over three-plus innings before being ejected from the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Nationals. Colon, who fell to 13-12, gave up seven hits and two walks while walking two. He also plunked SS Ian Desmond in the first, right after 1B Adam LaRoche hit a two-run homer, and RF Jayson Werth in the fourth, one pitch after 3B Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer. The beaning of Werth earned Colon his first ejection since 2003. His ERA rose to 4.14, the highest it has been since June 13.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to play better. That’s the only reason they’re beating us at home. We’re just not playing. Just like tonight: We had several opportunities to get back in the game and we didn’t do anything.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a loss to Washington on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (wrist) left after the fourth inning Sept. 11. D‘Arnaud is day-to-day.

--3B/2B Daniel Murphy (wrist) left the game Sept. 11 after being hit in the left wrist by a pitch. The wrist immediately swelled up, but X-rays were negative. Murphy is day-to-day.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He will begin a six-week rest and rehab program and is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Eric Campbell

INF Josh Satin

INF David Wright

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Bobby Abreu