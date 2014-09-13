New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- A year ago at this time, New York Mets left fielder Eric Young was in the midst of an unexpected dash to the National League stolen base title.

There will be no hardware hanging in the Young household after this season, but Young continued a late effort to derive some satisfaction from a trying campaign on Friday night, when he had two hits and two runs scored in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

Young has started each of the Mets’ last three games and has gone 7-for-11 in that span. He started just eight games following the All-Star Break, a stretch in which he had six hits in 36 at-bats.

“Eric’s done a nice job,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s got his opportunity and he’s certainly made the most of it.”

Young did that as well last season, when the Mets acquired him from the Colorado Rockies on June 18. Young had just eight stolen bases in 57 games for the Rockies, but the Mets immediately made him their everyday left fielder and leadoff hitter and he responded by swiping 38 bases in 91 games.

He ended the season with a flourish by stealing 13 bases in September, including two on the final day of the season to break a tie atop the stolen base leader board with Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jean Segura.

Young has been aggressive on the base paths this season -- he has 29 steals in 91 games -- but was quickly squeezed out of a crowded outfield that also includes right fielder Curtis Granderson, whom the Mets signed to a four-year contract last December, and Gold Glove-caliber center fielder Juan Lagares. In addition, the Mets have used most of the second half to take a look at youngsters Matt den Dekker and Kirk Nieuwenhuis in left field.

If Young is disappointed by the change in fortunes, he’s done a good job of concealing it.

“When you’re around him, he never lets it get to him,” Collins said. “He’ll always have a smile on his face.”

Young said it’s important to him as well as to his teammates to appear the same when he’s playing -- a hand injury to den Dekker, as well as Collins’ desire to keep Nieuwenhuis as a pinch-hitting weapon, created this week’s opportunity -- as when he’s on the bench.

”It’s easy to be down on yourself and pout,“ Young said. ”But obviously that energy can be rubbed off amongst everybody. They can see that energy and it can make a clubhouse down as well.

“I wanted to make sure I stayed upbeat, more so for them (than) for myself, just (in) the way I can prepare myself everyday (for) whenever I got a chance to go out there and take advantage.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 13-8, 2.53 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 10-9, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Wheeler will look to win his second straight start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Wheeler earned the victory on Sunday, when he allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings as the Mets edged the Cincinnati Reds, 4-3. The outing dropped Wheeler’s ERA to a season-low 3.38. In 15 starts since June 19, Wheeler is 8-2 with a 2.53 ERA. Wheeler is 2-4 with a 4.14 ERA in six career starts against the Nationals, including 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in three starts this year. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Nationals on Aug. 5, when he allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 6-1 victory.

--INF Daniel Murphy (left wrist) sat out the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Nationals on Friday night. Murphy was injured Thursday, when he was hit on the wrist by a pitch in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Nationals. X-rays were negative but the wrist immediately swelled and manager Terry Collins said Friday the swelling hadn’t gone down a lot. Collins said Murphy hopes to only miss one day. Murphy returned from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday after missing the minimum time due to a right calf strain. He is hitting .299 with nine homers and 53 RBIs this season.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud returned to the Mets lineup Friday night, when he went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the first inning of a 4-3 win over the Nationals. D‘Arnaud was lifted in the fifth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss on Thursday due to a sore wrist as well as what manager Terry Collins called “a couple of bumps and bruises.” D‘Arnaud is hitting .246 with 13 homers -- most among National League rookies -- and 40 RBIs.

--LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) isn’t expected to pitch again this season. Eveland has been battling a sore elbow since late August, when he received a cortisone shot, but an MRI administered Thursday showed the inflammation was still there. He last pitched on Sept. 6, when he threw a scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds. Eveland is 1-1 with one save and a 2.63 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve played them good, they’re just really tough. There’s been a lot of nights where we’ve had them late in the game and they come back and do some big damage against us. But it was a good win tonight for us, for sure.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a win over the Nationals on Friday at Citi Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B/2B Daniel Murphy (wrist) left the Mets’ game on Sept. 11 after being hit in the left wrist by a pitch. The wrist immediately swelled up, but X-rays were negative. Murphy is day-to-day but didn’t play on Sept. 12.

--OF Matt den Dekker (swollen left hand) was hurt Sept. 9. X-rays were negative, but he sat out Sept. 10 before returning as a pinch-runner on Sept. 11. He didn’t play Sept. 12.

--LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) underwent an MRI Sept. 11 that revealed a cortisone shot he received on Aug. 19 hadn’t reduced the inflammation. He won’t need surgery but isn’t expected to pitch again this season.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Eric Campbell

INF Josh Satin

INF David Wright

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Bobby Abreu