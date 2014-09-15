New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Whether Terry Collins can hang on to his job as the manager of the New York Mets may rest on convincing his bosses that the Mets -- who are likely to suffer their fourth losing season in as many seasons under Collins -- are on the verge of becoming perennial contenders in the National League East.

“We are very, very close,” Collins said Sunday afternoon.

Alas, while it’s hard to blame Collins for offering up optimism, it was also difficult to buy into it based on the evidence provided throughout a weekend series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, which ended Sunday when the Nationals blanked the Mets, 3-0.

The Mets lost three of four to the Nationals and were outscored 22-9 in the process. Pitching is the Mets’ strength both now and going forward, but the four starters who took the mound over the weekend -- right-handers Bartolo Colon, Dillon Gee and Zack Wheeler and left-hander Jonathon Niese - combined to allow 16 runs in 19 1/3 innings.

“I do not think that we are that far away,” Collins said. “You get (Matt) Harvey back. Our bullpen is coming along with the young guys back there. Obviously, we have to get a healthy Vic Black and a healthy Bobby Parnell. But our bullpen will be deep and our young players will have another year under their belt.”

Collins didn’t say much about the other elements of the game, but what could he say after a weekend in which the Mets continually tripped themselves up at the plate and in the field?

The Mets collected 30 hits in the four games, including eight on Sunday. But they were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position Sunday -- and that one hit was recorded with two outs in the ninth when pinch-hitter Matt den Dekker beat out an infield single in between the pitcher’s mound and first base -- and finished the series hitting .176 (6-for-34) in those situations.

Defensively, the Mets committed a mind-boggling eight errors, including at least one in every game. The Nationals scored their final run Sunday when second baseman Wilmer Flores dropped the ball while trying to tag Nationals second baseman Danny Espinosa during a rundown, which in turn allowed Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond to race home.

“We will continue to make sure our young players improve and try to eliminate some mistakes as they go,” Collins said.

The Mets have to do that in a hurry, because the Nationals appear as if they’re only going to get better. Washington is the only team to have four players with at least 80 RBIs. The Nationals also lead the National League with a 3.08 ERA.

“The are going to be in good shape,” Collins said of the Nationals. “They are young and they are going to have another year under their belts. But we have made a lot of changes here.”

Not enough, judging by the last four games.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-78

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 4-2, 1.93 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 8-6, 2.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his late bid for the National League Rookie of the Year award when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. DeGrom continued bolstering his Rookie of the Year candidacy in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he earned the win after allowing three hits and no walks while striking out nine over a career-high eight shutout innings as the Mets beat the Colorado Rockies, 2-0. It was the first time deGrom pitched into the eighth in 20 career starts. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 22 innings and is 8-2 with a 1.77 ERA in 13 starts since June 21. The only pitchers with a lower ERA (minimum 70 innings pitched) are Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (1.19) and Cleveland Indians RHP Corey Kluber (1.65). DeGrom leads all National League rookies in ERA (2.62), strikeouts (121) and innings pitched (127 1/3) while ranking second in wins (eight). DeGrom is 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA in three starts against the Marlins. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Marlins on Sept. 3, when he allowed an unearned run over six innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win.

--LHP Dana Eveland’s season is officially over. The Mets announced Sunday that Eveland wouldn’t pitch again this year due to the left elbow discomfort he has been battling for the last three weeks. Eveland was expected to return home Sunday night following the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Nationals. He went 1-1 with one save and a 2.63 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season.

--RHP Vic Black was scheduled to see team doctors Sunday prior to the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Nationals. Black came off the disabled list Sept. 8 after missing the minimum amount of time with a herniated disc in his neck, but his velocity has been down in his two appearances and he admitted to having an “achy” shoulder on Saturday, when he allowed one run in one inning. Black is 2-3 with a 2.60 ERA in 41 relief appearances this year.

--OF Matt den Dekker (left hand) delivered a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Nationals on Sunday. It was the first plate appearance for den Dekker since he was hit in the left hand by a pitch on Tuesday. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday morning that den Dekker could return to the starting lineup on Monday. Den Dekker is hitting .229 with five RBIs and five stolen bases in 43 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was very, very good, threw the ball very well. Basically made one bad pitch, one fundamental mistake, and that was it.” - Mets manager Terry Collins on LHP Jonathon Niese, who allowed two runs in seven innings and took the loss Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Vic Black (neck/shoulder) was on the disabled list with a herniated disc in his neck from Aug. 24 through Sept. 8. But he displayed reduced velocity in outings on Sept. 8 and Sept. 13. Black said after the Sept. 13 outing that his shoulder was “achy.” He is scheduled to see team doctors on Sept. 14.

--3B/2B Daniel Murphy (wrist) left the Mets’ game on Sept. 11 after being hit in the left wrist by a pitch. The wrist immediately swelled up, but X-rays were negative. Murphy is day-to-day but didn’t play on Sept. 12.

--OF Matt den Dekker (swollen left hand) was hurt Sept. 9. X-rays were negative, but he sat out Sept. 10 before returning as a pinch-runner on Sept. 11. He didn’t play Sept. 12-13, but had a pinch-hit single on Sept. 14.

. --LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) underwent an MRI Sept. 11 that revealed a cortisone shot he received on Aug. 19 hadn’t reduced the inflammation. He won’t need surgery but isn’t expected to pitch again this season. He returned home Sept. 14.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but manager Terry Collins said Aug. 14 that Harvey will not pitch in a major league game this season.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

