New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the first time in 386 days, Matt Harvey stepped on to the pitcher’s mound on the diamond at Citi Field on Monday afternoon, when he threw a simulated game several hours before the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 6-5.

If everything goes according to plan for Harvey and the Mets, he’ll be pitching against the Marlins the next time he climbs the Citi Field mound.

The Mets couldn’t help but daydream about Harvey’s return after he hit 95 mph on the radar gun and threw all his pitches except his slider during a mound session attended by manager Terry Collins, pitching coach Dan Warthen and general manager Sandy Alderson.

“You look forward saying, boy, that’s a nice piece that we can look forward to come February,” Collins said. “That’s a really, really nice piece. We tried to keep him at 80 percent and it was still very, very good.”

The simulated game was the first for Harvey since undergoing Tommy John surgery last Oct. 22, and it’ll be his last extensive work until reporting to spring training.

Harvey didn’t speak following Monday’s mound session, but he told WFAN radio in New York last Thursday that he expects to start on the road against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day 2015, which falls on April 6. Assuming Harvey does in fact get the nod in the season opener, he would be in line to make his first start at Citi Field on April 17 -- a mere 217 days from Monday.

“There’s only a couple teams, the Marlins being one themselves, that are saying ‘Wow, we’ve got a No. 1 coming,'” Collins said, referring to Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez, who is also recovering from Tommy John surgery. “People go out and work very, very hard in the wintertime to find a starting pitcher. We’ve got one that is coming back and being 100 percent. You’ve got to look ahead.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-79

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-11, 4.29 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 13-12, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Colon took the loss last Thursday, when he allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over three-plus innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 6-2. It was the shortest start of the year for Colon, who failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in the fourth and was ejected for hitting Nationals RF Jayson Werth with a pitch immediately after surrendering a two-run homer to 3B Anthony Rendon. Colon hadn’t been ejected from a game since 2003. Colon is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in four career starts against the Marlins. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Marlins on May 6, when he gave up three runs over seven innings as the Mets fell, 3-0.

--RHP Vic Black won’t throw for several days after an MRI administered Monday revealed a mild right rotator cuff strain. The Mets are still hopeful he can pitch again this season. Black was on the disabled list with a herniated disc in his neck from Aug. 24 through Sept. 8 and his velocity has been markedly down in the two appearances he’s made since returning to action. General manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that team doctors didn’t believe Black’s shoulder injury was connected to his neck injury. Black is 2-3 with a 2.60 ERA in 41 relief appearances.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) threw a simulated game off the major league mound at Citi Field on Monday for the first time since he was operated on last Oct. 22. Harvey consistently hit 95 mph on the radar gun and threw all his pitches except his slider. It is the final mound work this season for Harvey, who will enter spring training with no restrictions. He has said he expects to start for the Mets on Opening Day next April 6 in Washington against the Nationals.

--RHP Jacob deGrom made history in his late-season pursuit of the National League Rookie of the Year award on Monday night, when he struck out the first eight batters he faced in the Mets’ 6-5 loss to the Marlins. DeGrom tied the modern major league record for most strikeouts from the start of a game set by Jim Deshaies, who did it for the Houston Astros on Sept. 23, 1986. DeGrom struck out 13 batters overall, a career high and the most strikeouts by a Mets pitcher since RHP Matt Harvey whiffed 13 on June 18, 2013. Despite the scorching start, deGrom didn’t factor into the decision after giving up three runs -- all in the seventh inning -- on six hits and one walk over seven innings. The Mets re-took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the seventh before RHP Jeurys Familia allowed three runs in the top of the eighth. DeGrom is 8-6 with a 2.68 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched over 21 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s about as dominating a start of a game that I’ve probably ever seen.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after rookie RHP Jacob deGrom made history when he struck out the first eight batters he faced in the Mets’ 6-5 loss to the Marlins Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. On Sept. 15, he threw off the mound on the Citi Field diamond and was clocked at 95 mph while throwing all his pitches except his slider. He won’t pitch off a mound again this season but is expected to have no restrictions upon reporting to spring training in February 2015.

--RHP Vic Black (right rotator cuff strain) was on the disabled list with a herniated disk in his neck from Aug. 24 through Sept. 7, but he displayed reduced velocity in outings Sept. 8 and Sept. 13. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15. He will not throw for several days but the Mets are hopeful he will pitch again this season.

--OF Matt den Dekker (swollen left hand) was hurt Sept. 9. X-rays were negative, but he sat out Sept. 10 before returning as a pinch-runner on Sept. 11. He didn’t play Sept. 12-13, but he appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 14.

--LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 11 that revealed a cortisone shot he received Aug. 19 hadn’t reduced the inflammation. He won’t need surgery, but he won’t pitch again this season.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Eric Campbell

INF Josh Satin

INF David Wright

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Bobby Abreu