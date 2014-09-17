New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The popularity of the New York Mets’ ownership has dwindled during six consecutive losing seasons. But outgoing commissioner Bud Selig made it abundantly clear Tuesday that chairman of the board Fred Wilpon and his family still retains at least one very important ally.

“I‘m satisfied that this franchise is doing it the right way,” Selig said during an occasionally tense press conference at Citi Field prior to the Mets’ 9-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

Selig, who is retiring after a 22-year reign as commissioner and will be replaced by Rob Manfred on Jan. 20, 2015, stopped by Citi Field as part of his farewell tour of Major League Baseball parks.

Unlike most of his visits, though, this one was not publicized until Selig was on the premises -- an attempt, perhaps, to minimize the number of questions Selig would face about Fred Wilpon, the chairman of the board for the Mets and Selig’s longtime friend, and the Mets’ ownership situation.

The Wilpon family has slashed payroll by almost $70 million since 2009, shortly after their investments were impacted in the Ponzi scheme executed by longtime family friend and advisor Bernie Madoff.

Wilpon, Mets president Saul Katz and Sterling Equities the real estate company co-founded by Wilpon in 1972, were sued for $1 billion by a Madoff trustee, though they eventually settled in March 2012 and paid $162 million.

At that time, Wilpon said the Mets were on sound financial footing, but the payroll has continued to decrease. The Wilpons have repeatedly borrowed against SNY, the Mets’ network in which the family retains a 65 percent stake, in order to finance the Mets’ payroll.

But in 2011, Selig refused to allow embattled Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt to sell the team’s TV rights to Fox and obtain a $200 million loan from the broadcasting giant.

Selig said Tuesday that the two cases were entirely different and that the Mets, unlike the Dodgers under McCourt, have followed all of Major League Baseball’s financial rules.

“I don’t have any problem with the Mets’ financing, with what’s going on,” Selig said. “As far as all of our economic rules -- and we have a myriad of them -- they are in compliance with them. They’re doing fine. The Dodgers were not in compliance with any of them.”

Selig then went into an unprompted defense of the Mets’ low-budget, build-from-within philosophy under general manager Sandy Alderson, who worked with Selig at the Major League Baseball offices for two different stints totaling eight years. The Mets’ Opening Day payroll this season was about $84 million, down from $149 million in 2009.

“As far as I‘m concerned, from my perspective, I think that the way the Mets are doing this thing is correct,” Selig said. “I know that there are a lot of teams that like to spend a lot of money that don’t do well either.”

As for the fans losing patience as the Mets (73-79) complete what is likely to be a sixth straight losing season? Selig, the former owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, said he feels their pain and that he’d be the first to speak up for a fanbase if he thought ownership wasn’t doing enough to put a winning product on the field.

”Look, I‘m a fan at heart,“ Selig said. ”It takes time and it takes time to build. So yes. I understand fan frustration.

“The fact of the matter is I do monitor every team. And honestly, if I felt -- and I mean this very sincerely -- that there was a team really not doing what I thought they should do, in the best interests of the sport, they’d hear from me. They’d hear from me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-79

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 10-6, 2.81 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 7-7, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will look to move over .500 for the first time in almost two months when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Gee earned the win last Friday, when he allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets edged the Nationals, 4-3. With the win, Gee improved to 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA in his last four starts. He hasn’t been above .500 since July 24. Gee is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins. He has his best start of the season the last time he opposed the Marlins on Apr. 27, when he earned the win after allowing three hits over eight shutout innings in the Mets’ 4-0 victory.

--CF Juan Lagares (hyperextended right elbow) left following the fourth inning of the Mets’ 9-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday night. Lagares was injured while throwing out Marlins 1B Garrett Jones at second base in the fourth inning. Manager Terry Collins said Lagares originally hyperextended the elbow during a series earlier this month against Cincinnati. Lagares is scheduled to undergo an MRI Wednesday. He was 0-for-2 before exiting Tuesday and is hitting .281 with four homers, 47 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 116 games.

--INF Wilmer Flores had the best game of his career Tuesday night, when he went 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs to lead the Mets to a 9-1 win over the Marlins. It was the first two-homer game for Flores, who tied a career high in RBI set against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 2. Flores is hitting .533 (8-for-15) with three homers and 10 RBIs in the Mets’ last four games to raise his overall average from .224 to .245. He has six homers and 28 RBIs in 68 games.

--RHP Bartolo Colon had one of the more unique outings by any pitcher this season on Tuesday, when the 41-year-old allowed 12 hits but just one run over 7 2/3 innings and earned the win in the Mets’ 9-1 victory over the Marlins. Colon is the 34th pitcher this year to allow at least 12 hits in a start but the first to earn the win. It is only the third time in franchise history a pitcher has allowed at least 12 hits but given up only one run. The 12 hits allowed were one shy of Colon’s career high. Colon walked none and struck out seven in improving to 14-12 and lowering his ERA to 4.02.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to be a little bit careful. But he’s driven some balls against some pretty good pitching. So we know the power’s there. And I think as the confidence grows, maybe the bat even comes more. But even though it’s September, this can still help him next year.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, of INF Wilmer Flores, who had two homers in Tuesday’s win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Juan Lagares (hyperextended right elbow) was injured while making a throw in the fourth inning on Sept. 16. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sept. 17 and is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. On Sept. 15, he threw off the mound on the Citi Field diamond and was clocked at 95 mph while throwing all his pitches except his slider. He won’t pitch off a mound again this season but is expected to have no restrictions upon reporting to spring training.

--RHP Vic Black (right rotator cuff strain) was on the disabled list with a herniated disk in his neck from Aug. 24-Sept. 7, but he displayed reduced velocity in outings Sept. 8 and Sept. 13. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15. He will not throw for several days, but the Mets are hopeful he will pitch again this season.

--LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 11 that revealed a cortisone shot he received Aug. 19 hadn’t reduced the inflammation. He won’t need surgery, but he won’t pitch again this season.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Eric Campbell

INF Josh Satin

INF David Wright

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Bobby Abreu