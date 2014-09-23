New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Second baseman Dilson Herrera’s season is likely over, but the 20-year-old had already made an impression on New York Mets manager Terry Collins.

“Like all the people have told me about him, he’s going to be a very good player,” Collins said. “It’s just a matter of getting some games under his belt and getting some experience at the higher levels. But I like him a lot. I like the way he swings the bat. He’s gotten better defensively.”

Herrera hit a two-run homer Saturday night, but had to leave after straining his right quad legging out an infield single in the sixth inning.

The injury isn’t severe, but with just a week left in the season, he isn’t expected to play again.

Herrera had been 1-for-3 with a walk and RBI in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves and his 2-for-3 follow-up left him with a .220 average with three homers and 11 RBIs in 18 games since his promotion from Double-A Binghamton.

Collins said he will leave Daniel Murphy at third base and have Wilmer Flores replace Herrera at second base with Ruben Tejada playing shortstop.

Herrera will remain with the team and undergo treatment. He plans to play this winter in the Dominican Republic.

The native of Colombia was acquired from Pittsburgh in August of 2013 along with reliever Vic Black in the deal that sent outfielder Marlon Bird and catcher John Buck to the Pirates.

Herrera hit a combined .323 with 13 homers, 71 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 128 games for Binghamton and Class A Advanced St. Lucie this season.

To take Herrera’s place on the active roster, the Mets will have infielder Wilfredo Tovar join the team for the finals six games of the season beginning Tuesday in Washington.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-80

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 14-12, 4.02 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 14-10, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom, who struck out the first eight batters to tie a major league record in his previous start, fanned the opening four Sunday and had seven of his 10 strikeouts during the first three innings in a victory over the Braves. The rookie had double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season and improved to 9-6 with a 2.63 ERA. He allowed three hits and an earned run over six innings, walking three. DeGrom is 9-2 with a 1.90 ERA in his past 15 starts.

--CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis doubled twice and scored two runs on Sunday in his 20th start this season. In those games, the Mets are 17-3. Of Niewenhuis’ 26 hits with the Mets, 16 have been for extra bases. He is batting .261 as a starter.

--RHP Bartolo Colon will try to bounce back from a rough start against the Nationals in New York on Sept. 11 when he faces them in Washington on Tuesday night. He allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings at Citi Field and is 2-4 with a 3.07 ERA in six career starts against the Nationals. Colon worked 7 2/3 innings in a 9-1 victory over Miami last Tuesday in New York to improve to 14-12 with a 4.02 ERA.

--2B Dilson Herrera will likely miss the rest of the season after straining his right quad beating out an infield hit in the sixth inning on Saturday. The rookie had hit a two-run homer earlier. The 20-year-old from Colombia batted .220 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 18 games after being promoted from Double-A Binghamton.

--INF Wilfredo Tovar, on the Mets’ 40-man roster, will join the team for the final six games of the season beginning Tuesday in Washington. He hit .282 this season for Double-A Binghamton while playing shortstop and second. Tovar, 23, was 3-for-15 in seven games with the Mets in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No doubt in my mind.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, when asked if he thought RHP Jacob deGrom was rookie of the year.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dilson Herrera (sore right quadriceps) was hurt Sept. 20, and he didn’t play Sept. 21. He likely will miss the rest of the season.

--CF Juan Lagares (sprained right elbow) left the Sept. 16 game, and he did not play Sept. 17-21. The Mets hope he can return this season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. On Sept. 15, he threw off the mound on the Citi Field, his final workout of the season. He is expected to have no restrictions upon reporting to spring training.

--RHP Vic Black (right rotator cuff strain) was on the disabled list with a herniated disk in his neck from Aug. 24-Sept. 7, but he displayed reduced velocity in outings Sept. 8 and Sept. 13. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15.

--LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 11 that revealed a cortisone shot he received Aug. 19 hadn’t reduced the inflammation. He won’t need surgery, but he won’t pitch again this season.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Eric Campbell

INF Josh Satin

INF David Wright

INF Wilfredo Tovar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Bobby Abreu