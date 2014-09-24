New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The New York Mets announced before Tuesday’s game in Washington that general manager Sandy Alderson had his contract extended through 2017 and that manager Terry Collins would return for the 2015 season.

“I am excited. It is a big deal,” reliever Josh Edgin said of Collins. “He is personable with the players. He understands the players.”

“Well I‘m excited. I mean very, very excited. These jobs are special,” Collins said. “This is a special place. We’ve said it many times, we’re very, very close. We’re going to add a huge piece that we know of next year. We look at the way these guys have played, we’ve got a couple things we’ve got to get better at, but next year we’re going to be in the hunt, there’s no doubt in my mind.”

How does the Mets job compare with others that he has had?

“Obviously this is a different place to manage,” Collins said. “You’ve got great fan support here with great knowledge of the game who have huge desire to win. We’ve tried to preach along the way--we have that same desire, by the way, don’t think for one second that’s not our primary goal--when you spend as long in the player development side as I do, it doesn’t happen overnight. We all want it to. We all wish it would. But sometimes it takes a little time”

The Mets appear to have a bright future with some good young players.

“We’ve seen huge progress in some of our players,” Collins said. “And maybe it’s taken a year or so. They’re going to be a year better, in my opinion, next year. You add Matt (Harvey) to that pitching mix and you add Bobby Parnell to that bullpen mix. David Wright, every player’s allowed to have a rough year, and this is going to be his. I think he’ll be the David Wright we know next year, which is another huge piece in our lineup.”

It was a busy day for the Mets, who also announced rookie pitcher Jacob deGrom would be shut down for the rest of the season after throwing 140 1/3 innings in 22 starts in his first major league season. He has an ERA of 2.63 with a record of 9-6 and is a Rookie of the Year candidate.

“That would be a great honor. But I try not to think about it,” deGrom said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 7-8, 3.88 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-10, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Juan Lagares is hitting .281 with four homers and 47 RBIs this season. He left a game April 14 with a pulled right hamstring and was on the disabled list April 15 to May 1. He also went on DL on June 2 with right intercostal strain but has since returned. Manager Terry Collins said Tuesday he will not need surgery. “He’s going to go through the rehab process that’s going to take some time to get the muscles in the elbow stronger,” Collins said. “But like every baseball player, due to all the balls you throw, it’s never clean, but it’s nothing that they think they need to surgically repair, which is huge for us, because he would miss major time next year, and now he won’t have to.”

--RHP Bartolo Colon got the start in Washington on Tuesday against the Nationals. He gave up four runs in the fifth, including a three-run homer by Adam LaRoche, and was tagged with the loss even though he gave up just five hits in six innings.

--RHP Dillon Gee is slated to start on Wednesday in Washington against the Nationals. He was the loser Sept. 17 as the Mets lost at home 4-3 to the Miami Marlins. He lost to Washington 4-1 at home in August and is 8-7 with an ERA of 3.51 in his career against Washington and 4-1 with an ERA of 3.57 in six career starts at Nationals Park.

--RHP Jacob deGrom will not pitch the rest of the season after throwing 140 1/3 innings in 22 starts in his first Major League season. He has an ERA of 2.63 with a record of 9-6 and is a Rookie of the Year candidate. “That would be a great honor. But I try not to think about it,” he said. So how did he take the news? “Just exactly how you’d expect him to take it,” manager Terry Collins said. “That is, he understands completely. You know what? One more start isn’t going to bury any boats. One more start isn’t going to show everybody that he belongs here. But one more start could lead to some trouble. And we’re going to avoid that. The big picture was to make sure when this season was over that those five guys were going to be healthy. We think we’ve reached that point.”

--INF Wilfredo Tovar was called up from Double-A Binghamton of the Eastern League after the Mets’ game on Sunday. He hit .200 in 15 at-bats for the Mets in 2013 and then hit .288 in 278 at-bats for Double-A Binghamton this year, with 11 doubles, two triples and two homers with 10 steals. He did not play Tuesday.

--3B Daniel Murphy entered Tuesday with an average of .295, the ninth-best mark in the National League. He was hitting .329 on the road through Monday, the best mark in the league. He entered Tuesday with 12 hits in 26 at-bats at Nationals Park. Murphy was hitless in four at-bats Tuesday as his average fell to .293.

--2B Wilmer Flores had two of the Mets seven hits on Tuesday. He is now hitting .244.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They beat you in so many ways. You don’t depend on one guy.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins on the nationals after a loss on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dilson Herrera (sore right quadriceps) was hurt Sept. 20 and will likely miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. On Sept. 15, he threw off the mound on the Citi Field, his final workout of the season. He is expected to have no restrictions upon reporting to spring training.

--RHP Vic Black (right rotator cuff strain) was on the disabled list with a herniated disk in his neck from Aug. 24-Sept. 7, but he displayed reduced velocity in outings Sept. 8 and Sept. 13.

--LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 11 that revealed a cortisone shot he received Aug. 19 hadn’t reduced the inflammation. He won’t need surgery, but he won’t pitch again this season.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Eric Campbell

INF Josh Satin

INF David Wright

INF Wilfredo Tovar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Bobby Abreu