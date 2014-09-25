New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The New York Mets announced before Tuesday’s game in Washington that general manager Sandy Alderson had his contract extended through 2017 and that manager Terry Collins would return for the 2015 season.

“I am excited. It is a big deal,” reliever Josh Edgin said of Collins. “He is personable with the players. He understands the players.”

“Well I‘m excited. I mean very, very excited. These jobs are special,” Collins said. “This is a special place. We’ve said it many times, we’re very, very close. We’re going to add a huge piece that we know of next year. We look at the way these guys have played, we’ve got a couple things we’ve got to get better at, but next year we’re going to be in the hunt, there’s no doubt in my mind.”

How does the Mets job compare with others that he has had?

“Obviously this is a different place to manage,” Collins said. “You’ve got great fan support here with great knowledge of the game who have huge desire to win. We’ve tried to preach along the way--we have that same desire, by the way, don’t think for one second that’s not our primary goal--when you spend as long in the player development side as I do, it doesn’t happen overnight. We all want it to. We all wish it would. But sometimes it takes a little time”

The Mets appear to have a bright future with some good young players.

“We’ve seen huge progress in some of our players,” Collins said. “And maybe it’s taken a year or so. They’re going to be a year better, in my opinion, next year. You add Matt (Harvey) to that pitching mix and you add Bobby Parnell to that bullpen mix. David Wright, every player’s allowed to have a rough year, and this is going to be his. I think he’ll be the David Wright we know next year, which is another huge piece in our lineup.”

It was a busy day for the Mets, who also announced rookie pitcher Jacob deGrom would be shut down for the rest of the season after throwing 140 1/3 innings in 22 starts in his first major league season. He has an ERA of 2.63 with a record of 9-6 and is a Rookie of the Year candidate.

“That would be a great honor. But I try not to think about it,” deGrom said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 7-8, 3.88 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Blake Treinen, 2-3, 1.94 ERA); Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 11-10, 3.49 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-10, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will get the start on Thursday in Washington against the Nationals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. He was the loser Sept. 17 as the Mets lost at home 4-3 to the Miami Marlins. He lost to Washington 4-1 at home in August and is 8-7 with an ERA of 3.51 in his career against Washington and 4-1 with an ERA of 3.57 in six career starts at Nationals Park. He has 45 straight starts of at least five innings.

--RHP Zack Wheeler will make his last start of the season Thursday at Washington in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. He is 2-5 with an ERA of 5.05 in his career against the Nationals and 2-1 at Nationals Park. In his last start he got the win in a 5-0 Mets’ victory at Atlanta as he allowed five hits and two walks in six innings.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud has seven doubles, two triples and a homer and is hitting .313 in September. He was “banged up,” according to manager Terry Collins, and was not in the starting lineup before Wednesday’s game was rained out in Washington against the Nationals.

--3B Daniel Murphy entered Wednesday with an average of .293, the ninth-best mark in the National League. He is hitting .400 this year at Nationals Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They beat you in so many ways. You don’t depend on one guy.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins on the nationals after a loss on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dilson Herrera (sore right quadriceps) was hurt Sept. 20. He likely will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Vic Black (right rotator cuff strain) last pitched Sept. 13. He was on the disabled list due to a herniated disk in his neck from Aug. 24-Sept. 7.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. On Sept. 15, he threw off the mound on the Citi Field, his final workout of the season. He is expected to have no restrictions upon reporting to spring training.

--LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 11 that revealed a cortisone shot he received Aug. 19 hadn’t reduced the inflammation. He won’t need surgery, but he won’t pitch again this season.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Eric Campbell

INF Josh Satin

INF David Wright

INF Wilfredo Tovar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Bobby Abreu