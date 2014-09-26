New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- This has been a breakthrough season on some fronts for Josh Edgin, the left-handed reliever for the New York Mets.

He split time between New York and the minor leagues in both 2012 and 2013 and made 34 appearances each year, with an ERA of 4.56 in 2012 and a mark of 3.77 last season.

He lowered his ERA on the season to 1.32 for the Mets with his 47th outing on Tuesday at Nationals Park as he retired Adam LaRoche on a popup and then fanned Bryce Harper after Ian Desmond reached on an error.

In 27 innings he has allowed just 19 hits and six walks with 28 strikeouts and has a record of 1-0.

“I got some outs when I needed to get outs,” he said of this season. “I know what it is like up here and (I am) just calming down I guess. I don’t try and make the perfect pitch.”

And many times Edgin will face just one batter, normally a lefty hitter, and rarely throws more than one inning per game. “It is one of those things I guess. You get used to it,” he said. “It comes with the territory.”

Edgin said an improved slider has been a big part of his improvement under manager Terry Collins.

“One of my sliders really tightened up for me and I was able to throw it for strikes this year,” Edgin said. “I feel really comfortable with it. I would say my slider got a lot better this year.”

He began his college career at Ohio State and then transferred to Francis Marion, a Division II school in South Carolina. He became the first Francis Marion product to play in the majors, in 2012.

Edgin is excited about next year, as the Mets will get a healthy Matt Harvey back.

New York will end with a losing record after falling 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday to the Nationals.

“Yeah. It was one of the things we were looking forward to, especially the way we’ve played last month. We were making a comeback, but now we are just worried about finishing strong,” Collins said.

--RHP Dillon Gee got the start on Thursday in Washington against the Nationals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. He was the loser Sept. 17 as the Mets lost at home 4-3 to the Miami Marlins. Gee allowed four runs in five innings Thursday as he went at least five innings for the 46th start in a row, the longest active streak in the majors. Manager Terry Collins felt like Gee, who had strong start in April and May, was on his way to “15 or 16 wins, easy. Then he got hurt. He was just never able to bounce back from it.” Gee will finish the year 7-8 with an ERA of 4.00. “There are some mechanical things going on. That is not the Dillon Gee we know. That is not him. He has had a tough second half,” Collins said.

--RHP Zack Wheeler made his last start of the season Thursday at Washington in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. He gave up four hits and three runs with three walks in five innings and fell to 11-11 with an ERA of 3.54 in his last start of the year. He is now 2-6 in his career against the Nationals. “That’s great for him,” Collins said in reference to Wheeler’s 32 starts. “I told him the other day that we planned on winning next year and (he‘s) got to go out there and know what it’s like, and he did that, and he’ll be better because of it.” Said Wheeler: “I had games where I was up and down during the year. But that’s part of the learning process and it’ll make me that much better next year. They hit one ball hard the whole night. I did walk three guys and I did hit a guy. It was just one of those games where they were finding holes and they were dropping in. It’s not the way I wanted to go out this year.”

--3B Daniel Murphy entered Thursday with an average of .293, the ninth-best mark in the National League. He was 1-for-5 in the first game and 1-for-4 in the second game and is now hitting .292.

--OF Curtis Granderson had three hits and three RBIs in the first game of the day-night doubleheader on Thursday. “He is going to hit homers. He has the power. The swing is so much longer through the zone. He just looks so much better at the plate,” manager Terry Collins said of Granderson, who is hitting .230 after going 1-for-3 in the nightcap.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis had two hits, including a double, in the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday. Manager Terry Collins feels he can come into spring training with a chance to compete for a starting job in the outfield. He was retired as pinch-hitter in the second game and is hitting .259.

--2B Wilmer Flores had three hits in the first game Thursday to up his average to .252. But he was held hitless in three at bats in the second game and his average fell to .249.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just looks so much better at the plate.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins said of OF Curtis Granderson, who has 13 hits in his last 29 at-bats following a doubleheader split with the Nationals on Thursday.

--2B Dilson Herrera (sore right quadriceps) was hurt Sept. 20. He likely will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Vic Black (right rotator cuff strain) last pitched Sept. 13. He was on the disabled list due to a herniated disk in his neck from Aug. 24-Sept. 7.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. On Sept. 15, he threw off the mound on the Citi Field, his final workout of the season. He is expected to have no restrictions upon reporting to spring training.

--LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 11 that revealed a cortisone shot he received Aug. 19 hadn’t reduced the inflammation. He won’t need surgery, but he won’t pitch again this season.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

