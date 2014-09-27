New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- There will be no shoe or sports drink commercials for Bobby Abreu, no days held in his honor, no special magazines produced by New York newspapers and no breathless second-by-second chronicling of his moves by the station that broadcasts his team’s games.

But Abreu’s retirement -- which he announced Friday, effective at the end of the season -- is worthy of notice, not only because his impressive career deserves some last-second acknowledgments, but because of the way in which he announced his plans during a poignant press conference at Citi Field prior to the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday.

“I just want to say goodbye,” Abreu said at the end of a five-minute opening statement.

He paused and sniffled.

“And adios. Thank you.”

Abreu then lowered his head and began to cry, the type of pure and gentle moment not often associated with rote press conferences or retirement tours as overblown as the one New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is finally concluding this weekend in Boston.

“I was fine in the beginning, when I just decided to ... retire,” Abreu said a few minutes later, though the pause before he said “retire” indicated he’s still getting used to the idea. “Just get a little emotional in the end. Just wanted to say good bye in English and adios in Spanish, so now it’s getting to me: I‘m not going to play the game anymore. So that’s what it is. Sometimes you just get emotional.”

Nobody understood Abreu’s emotions better than Mets manager Terry Collins, a 65-year-old who has not only been in professional baseball in some capacity in each of the last 44 years but was also Abreu’s first big league manager when Abreu reached the majors with the Astros in 1996.

”It’s pretty hard to say goodbye to anything, especially something you love as much as baseball,“ Collins said. ”When he came to me the other day and said ‘I‘m going to announce my retirement,'“ I said ‘Are you sure?’ And he said ‘Yeah, I‘m sure.’ I said ‘You have to be sure. You’ve got to be 100 percent sure that enough’s enough.’ Because there’s going to be a time when you’re going to miss it.”

Abreu knows he’ll miss it, but after splitting this season between the Mets and their Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas, he knows it’s time to pass the game on to his younger teammates, many of whom were still in diapers when he signed his first professional contract in 1990.

“Even though I‘m 40 years old, they made me feel younger, being around with them and playing around them,” Abreu said. “At this point, I realized this game is now for the next generation. And that made me decide it’s time just to say goodbye.”

The ability to be the one to say goodbye -- and not have it said for him by the game -- also factored into Abreu’s decision. After sitting out last season, Abreu played winter ball in Venezuela and signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, who released him March 27.

The Mets picked him up four days later and he is hitting .246 with one homer and 14 RBIs over 76 games in two stints with the team, including .375 (3-for-8) as a pinch-hitter since his second recall on Sept. 9.

“To retire with a uniform, I think this is something very important,” Abreu said. “When you play the game and you have a long career, you want to just do it on the field.”

Collins strongly hinted that Abreu will start Sunday’s season finale, which means Abreu will get to play his final game against his first team and for his first manager. If it’s not a Jeter storyline -- and really, what can top Jeter delivering the walk-off hit to lift the Yankees to a 6-5 win in his final home game on Thursday?

Abreu will have a chance to record his last hit in front of the man who broke the tension for Abreu in 1996 by wondering if the first hit would ever come after Abreu opened his career 0-for-10.

“It was against the Mets and I don’t remember if it was like 12 or 14 at-bats, I hadn’t gotten a hit,” Abreu said with a smile. “And he just came to me and said ‘Are you ever going to get a hit in the big leagues?'”

Both men laughed and Collins nodded.

“That was the same laugh, that was the same laugh, there’s that laugh,” Abreu said. “And you know what guys? I did get the hit that night.”

It was the first of 2,469 hits -- and counting? -- for Abreu in a career that should elicit serious Hall of Fame debate in five years. He leads all active players in doubles (574) and walks (1,475) and is one of four players with at least 200 homers, 400 stolen bases and 1,200 walks. The other three are Rickey Henderson, Joe Morgan and Barry Bonds -- two Hall of Famers and the all-time home run king.

There’s not much time left to bolster the Hall of Fame candidacy, but there’s one more chance for Abreu to author a memorable ending -- one that will be quieter than Jeter‘s, but no less compelling.

“He’ll be on that field and walk off with his head high on Sunday,” Collins said.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-83

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Samuel Deduno, 2-6, 4.66 ERA) at Mets (RHP Rafael Montero, 1-3, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rafael Montero will make a spot start for the Mets in the penultimate game of the season Saturday, when the Mets host the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Montero is starting in place of RHP Jacob deGrom, the National League Rookie of the Year candidate who was shut down following his start Monday against the Atlanta Braves. Montero will be making his first appearance since Sept. 16, when he tossed a scoreless inning of relief in the Mets’ 9-1 win over the Miami Marlins, and his first start since Sept. 10, when he earned his first major league win by tossing 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball in the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. This will be Montero’s first career appearance against the Astros.

--OF Bobby Abreu announced his retirement Friday, effective at the end of the season. Mets manager Terry Collins strongly hinted Abreu would start Sunday’s season finale. Abreu, who didn’t play in 2013, is hitting .246 with one homer and 14 RBIs in 76 games spread out over two stints with the Mets, who signed him to a minor league contract on March 31. He is 3-for-8 as a pinch-hitter since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 9. Abreu is the active leader in doubles (574) and walks (1,475). He also ranks among the active top 10 in games played (third with 2,423), runs (fifth with 1,453), hits (seventh with 2,469) and RBIs (10th with 1,363).

--LHP Jonathon Niese left his final start of the season on Friday after 5 1/3 scoreless innings due to an elevated heart rate. Niese allowed just three hits and walked none while striking out four before he exited the game. The Mets led 1-0 when he left, but RHP Carlos Torres allowed three runs in the sixth inning of the 3-1 loss. It was at least the third time in his career Niese has been forced from a game due to an elevated heart rate, but the first time since 2012. Mets manager Terry Collins said Friday that Niese will undergo further testing. Niese finishes the season 9-11 with a 3.40 ERA in 30 starts. The 3.40 ERA ties a career-low, set previously in 2012.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (bone chip in right elbow) will not play again this season. Mets manager Terry Collins said the bone chip came apart while d‘Arnaud made a throw against Washington on Tuesday. D‘Arnaud will undergo surgery next week and is expected to be fine for spring training. He finishes the season with a .242 average, 13 homers and 41 RBIs in 108 games. The 13 homers are tops among National League rookies.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (illness) was scratched from the Mets’ lineup on Friday. Nieuwenhuis was expected to play centerfield and bat sixth but was sick upon reporting to the ballpark. He is batting .259 with three homers, 16 RBIs and four stolen bases in 61 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’ll get some further tests done. Certainly, it’s something you can’t mess with. At the time, it was really racing fast, so we took him out.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins on LHP Jonathon Niese, who left his final start of the season on Friday after 5 1/3 scoreless innings due to an elevated heart rate.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonathon Niese (elevated heart rate) left his final start of the season on Sept. 26 after 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He is expected to undergo further testing.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (illness) didn’t play Sept. 26. He is day-to-day.

--2B Dilson Herrera (sore right quadriceps) was hurt Sept. 20. He likely will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Vic Black (right rotator cuff strain) last pitched Sept. 13. He was on the disabled list due to a herniated disk in his neck from Aug. 24-Sept. 7.

--RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He threw from 120 feet May 9. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 1. The Mets initially planned to have Harvey pitch in the instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but GM Sandy Alderson said Aug. 12 that the team may limit Harvey to just bullpen sessions. Harvey threw off a mound Aug. 18, his fifth mound session since Aug. 1. On Sept. 15, he threw off the mound on the Citi Field, his final workout of the season. He is expected to have no restrictions upon reporting to spring training.

--LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 11 that revealed a cortisone shot he received Aug. 19 hadn’t reduced the inflammation. He won’t need surgery, but he won’t pitch again this season.

--3B David Wright (left rotator cuff inflammation) was shut down for the season Sept. 9. He is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) joined the Mets in Miami to do rehab work on May 6. He threw off a mound for the first time since his operation on June 10, when he threw 15 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex. As of Aug. 11, he was dealing with a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Zack Wheeler

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Jacob deGrom

BULLPEN:

RHP Jenrry Mejia (closer)

RHP Jeurys Familia

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Josh Edgin

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka

LHP Dana Eveland

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Vic Black

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Eric Campbell

INF Josh Satin

INF David Wright

INF Wilfredo Tovar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eric Young Jr.

CF Juan Lagares

RF Curtis Granderson

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Matt den Dekker

OF Bobby Abreu