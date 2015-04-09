New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- In the past, New York Mets right-hander Matt Harvey spoke to other pitchers about returning from Tommy John surgery, and among that group was Stephen Strasburg.

On Thursday, Harvey will pitch in a regular-season game for the first time since Aug. 24, 2013, and he will be opposed by Strasburg, the Washington Nationals right-hander.

“It is always fun,” Harvey said of facing top-flight pitchers. Harvey noted he and Strasburg were drafted around the same time: Strasburg was the first overall pick in 2009, while Harvey was seventh overall pick one year later.

Harvey had his procedure done by Dr. James Andrews in Gulf Breeze, Fla., on Oct. 22, 2013. He started for the National League in the 2013 All-Star Game in his home park, and he went 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA in 26 starts for the Mets that year.

“I don’t feel any different,” he said of his upcoming start. “I want to put the injury behind me.”

Harvey said his parents plan to make the drive from Connecticut to see him pitch.

The temperature was 76 degrees for the first pitch of Opening Day on Monday, but the forecast for Thursday is a high of 57 with a chance of showers.

“I have pitched in cold weather before,” Harvey said.

Harvey welcomes the chance to be part of a rotation that includes Jake deGrom, the National League Rookie of the Year in 2014, and veteran Bartolo Colon, who beat the Nationals 3-1 Monday.

“We keep each other accountable,” Harvey said.

The Nationals evened the series with a 2-1 win Wednesday as Jordan Zimmermann outdueled deGrom.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 9-5, 2.27 in 2014) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 14-11, 3.14 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will make his first regular-season start since he had Tommy John surgery when the Mets play in Washington on Thursday. “I don’t feel any different,” said Harvey, who missed the 2014 season after undergoing the operation in October 2013. He started the 2013 All-Star Game for the National League.

--RHP Jacob deGrom (9-6, 2.63 in 2014) made his first start of the season after winning National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2014, and he threw six innings of two-run ball. “He pitched very good,” manager Terry Collins said. He also batted eighth in the lineup. “He is an exceptional hitting pitcher,” said Washington manager Matt Williams of deGrom, who was 10-for-46 (.217) with two doubles last year. DeGrom went 0-for-2 Wednesday.

--RHP Erik Goeddel was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take the spot of RHP Jenrry Mejia, who went on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation. He was not needed Wednesday as the only pitcher out of the bullpen for the Mets was RHP Rafael Montero, who threw two scoreless innings.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle picked up his first big league save Monday in a 3-1 win over the Nationals. He is fourth pitcher to get his first major league save after 15 years in the bigs, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The other three are Frank Tanana, Livan Hernandez and Jamey Wright. Carlyle did not pitch Wednesday as RHP Jacob deGrom went six innings and RHP Rafael Montero pitched two in a 2-1 loss to Washington.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud, who hit an RBI triple Monday, smashed an RBI single to left in the second inning Wednesday against Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann to cut the Nationals’ lead to 2-1. That was the only run of the night for the Mets. The New York catcher had one hit in three at-bats.

--RF Curtis Granderson fanned in his first two at-bats and was hitless in four trips to the plate Wednesday. He took a third strike with the bases loaded and two outs in the second against RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who allowed one run in six innings to get the best of Mets starter Jacob deGrom, who allowed two runs in six innings. “Jacob did everything he needed to do for us to keep us in the ballgame,” Granderson said. “Zimmermann did everything for their guys to give them an opportunity to win. Exactly what you expect. Two great rotations, two great guys going out there battling and doing everything they needed to do to keep their team with an opportunity to win late.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their pitching is so good. There are not going to be a lot of runs scored. It is going to be a fun summer -- two good teams.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on the Washington Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right hamstring) was hurt during a Grapefruit League game March 19. He missed most of the rest of spring training, but was in the starting lineup on Opening Day.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in a minor league game March 31, and he might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league games March 29 and March 31. He might be able to return in April.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Rafael Montero

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

3B David Wright

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

2B/SS Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.