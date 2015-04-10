New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Jonathan Niese has been a regular in the New York Mets starting rotation since 2010.

Over the years, the team made incremental steps and the rotation has gotten better -- which is not a coincidence.

Matt Harvey burst upon the scene in 2012 and veteran Bartolo Colon was brought on to provide some stability in 2014. Also last year, Jacob deGrom, another young right-hander, was the National League Rookie of the Year as he won nine games.

“We have great camaraderie in the clubhouse, that is the biggest thing,” Niese said. “We know the talent that we have here. We can work and fight for each other. That is what we have.”

Last year, Niese made 30 starts and was 9-11 with an ERA of 3.40 as he went 187 2/3 innings and gave up 193 hits and 45 walks with 138 strikeouts.

He will make his first start of the season Friday in Atlanta as the Mets go up against Eric Stults and the Braves.

Niese has been around the Mets as long as nearly everyone in the clubhouse.

He was drafted in the seventh round in 2005 out of Defiance High by the Mets and made his big league debut with the club in 2008.

Another veteran is third baseman David Wright made his 11th Opening Day start with the Mets on Monday to tie a record set by Tom Seaver and Buddy Harrelson.

Niese will try and keep a strong start going as Colon, deGrom and Harvey all pitched well in their first starts of the year. Harvey went six shutout innings Thursday as the Mets beat the Nationals, 6-3, to take the series against the defending East champs.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathan Niese, 9-11, 3.40 ERA in 2014) at Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 8-17, 4.30 ERA in 2014 with San Diego)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey made his first start since 2013 when he took the mound on Thursday at Nationals Park. His fastball reached at least 97 mph and he did not allow a run in six innings while fanning nine while getting the win over the Nationals by a score of 6-3. “The long anticipation was settling in. It was good to get out there,” he said. Harvey entered the game with a lifetime ERA of 2.39. He missed last season following Tommy John surgery in October, 2013. “He is such an amazing guy to be around,” said Terry Collins, the Mets manager. “He was ready a long time ago for tonight. He was pretty geeked up a month ago. I really enjoy the guy; he is fun to watch. He is going to change the dynamics of what our club is about. This guy is such a competitor.”

--LHP Jonathan Niese will start for the Mets on Friday at Philadelphia. He was 9-11 last season with an ERA of 3.40 in 30 starts. For his career he is 52-51 with an ERA of 3.87 in 149 games, with 148 starts. Niese was drafted out of Defiance High in Ohio by the Mets in 2005 and made his big league debut with the club three years later.

--3B David Wright played in his 1,500 career game at third base on Thursday. He had two hits and drove in two runs in the win over the Nationals. Wright batted second in the first three games of the year.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud started his third game in a row at catcher on Thursday and was back of the plate for Matt Harvey, making his first appearance since August, 2013. He collected two hits and two RBIs and had five hits in the series, with one triple and four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The long anticipation was settling in. It was good to get out there.” -- Mets RHP Matt Harvey, who made his first start since 2013 Thursday, throwing six shutout innings in a 6-3 victory over the Washington Nationals.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right hamstring) was hurt during a Grapefruit League game March 19. He missed most of the rest of spring training, but was in the starting lineup on Opening Day.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in a minor league game March 31, and he might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league games March 29 and March 31. He might be able to return in April.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Rafael Montero

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

3B David Wright

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

2B/SS Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.