New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The New York Mets have never had much luck at Turner Field. One of the exceptions has been pitcher Dillon Gee.

The right-hander, who will start the second game of the series at the Braves, has been a thorn in Atlanta’s side, regardless of whether he’s pitching at home or on the road.

In six career starts at Turner Field, Gee is 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA, allowing nine earned runs in 36 1/3 innings. He has pitched at least seven innings in each of his last three starts in Atlanta.

Last year, Gee was 2-0 with a 1.98 in two starts against the Braves, both in New York. He allowed only three runs in 13 2/3 innings. He’s 6-4 with a 2.79 in 14 career starts against Atlanta. In 2013, he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Braves.

Gee is just happy to be a part of the rotation. He went through the entire offseason unsure of his status and wasn’t sure if he’d made it until the season opener against Washington.

Gee’s odds of making the club improved when Zack Wheeler needed season-ending Tommy John surgery. Gee then outpitched highly regarded prospect Rafael Montero for the role as fifth starter.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 7-8, 4.00 ERA in 2014) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 1-0, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will make his first start of the season. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs against the Rangers in his final start of the spring. He’s been a nemesis for the Braves; Gee is 6-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 14 career starts. He is 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA at Turner Field and held Atlanta to three total runs in both starts against the Braves a year ago.

--LHP Jonathon Niese allowed three runs, two of them unearned, in five innings in his first start. He’s allowed three runs or less in 31 of his last 34 starts dating back to Sept. 13, 2013. The start broke a string of four quality starts against Atlanta and his two strikeouts were his fewest since Aug. 6, 2014 against Washington.

--1B Michael Cuddyer got his first start of the season at first base after starting the first three games in the outfield and acquitted himself well. Cuddyer made a nice play on a sharply hit grounder with the infield in to retire Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons at the plate. He also dug out a couple of poor throws from the infield. He also got a single.

--3B David Wright went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and hit his first homer of the season on Friday. It was the 19th of his career at Turner Field, tying the venue with Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park for the most in a visiting park. Wright has hit 34 career home runs against Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At this level got to throw your breaking ball. He’s got a good changeup and good breaking ball, but I think he got in a situation where he didn’t want to get behind in the count, but you’ve still got to use it.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, of RHP Rafael Montero, who allowed two hits and one intentional walk in one inning of Friday’s loss to the Braves.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained right hamstring) was hurt during a Grapefruit League game March 19. He missed most of the rest of spring training, but was in the starting lineup on Opening Day.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in a minor league game March 31, and he might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league games March 29 and March 31. He might be able to return in April.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Rafael Montero

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

3B David Wright

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

2B/SS Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.