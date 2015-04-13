New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Getting Bobby Parnell back early in the season once seemed like just a luxury for the New York Mets. That’s not the case now, though.

With the 80-game drug suspension of Jenrry Mejia, the veteran reliever is needed sooner rather than later.

The Mets’ bullpen suffered a blow with the loss of Mejia for half the season after he tested positive for the steroid Stanozolol.

”We’re very disappointed. I mean, extremely disappointed,“ Mets manager Terry Collins said after the suspension was announced Saturday. ”We came into this whole thing in spring training with huge expectations and the back end of our bullpen being very, very strong.

“So we’re all shocked and disappointed. ... We’ll have to regroup and get through the next 80 games with somebody else.”

Jeurys Familia, who got his first save on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, had already temporarily taken over as the closer when Mejia had to go on the disabled list Tuesday with a tender elbow. Now the Mets need a longer-term solution.

Mejia began last season in the starting rotation, but moved to the bullpen when Parnell had to undergo Tommy John elbow surgery in April and converted 28 saves in 31 chances.

Parnell and Vic Black (shoulder) have been pitching in extended spring training games and are scheduled to begin minor league rehab assignments soon.

Collins, though, said the Mets won’t rush either to compensate for Mejia’s loss.

“Yes, we’re in a situation where we certainly can use Bobby Parnell and Vic Black,” the manager said. “But there’s a process that they’ve got to go through to get ready. We’ll abide by that.”

Mets players learned of Mejia’s suspension just a few hours before Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

“It’s obviously disappointing. Not only do you cost yourself 80 games and don’t get paid, but you’re hurting everybody in here,” Mets captain David Wright said. “You’re letting down your teammates. That probably means just as much if not more than hurting yourself.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will start the home opener for the Mets on Monday against the Phillies after being named National League Rookie of the Year in 2014 despite starting the season in the minors. He struck out 11 at Philadelphia in his first road start a year ago and was 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA against the Phillies. DeGrom took a 2-1 loss at Washington in his first start this season, giving up six hits, two walks and striking out six over six innings.

--RHP Bartolo Colon improved to 4-0 in Atlanta on Sunday, needing just 77 pitches over seven innings against the Braves in a 4-3 victory. He allowed six hits, walked none and struck out five. It was rarer what Colon did at the plate. He broke an 0-for-37 streak with a broken-bat RBI single. It was his first RBI since 2005 while with the Angels against the Mets, and just the sixth of his long career.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer hit his first homer with the Mets, connecting for a two-run shot in the first inning Sunday against Braves LHP Alex Wood. Cuddyer, signed as a free agent over the winter, was hitting .200 with one RBI coming into the game. He was 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday and has fanned 11 times in 24 at-bats.

--2B Daniel Murphy, who was sidelined the final two weeks of spring training because of a strained right hamstring, was “stiff” and “sore” after playing in five straight games, and didn’t start Sunday against the Braves. He pinch hit in the eighth inning, though, and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly. He has just two hits in 18 at-bats.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard, the Mets’ top prospect, will make his first start this season for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday at Sacramento. He was pushed back to the end of the Las Vegas rotation after dealing with some forearm stiffness during spring training. Syndergaard, 22, was 9-7 with a 4.60 ERA in 26 starts for Las Vegas in 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was big to finish the road trip 3-3 instead of 2-4. It was nice to salvage (a win) in this series and get excited for the home opener.” -- OF/1B Michael Cuddyer, who hit his first homer in Sunday’s win over the Braves.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in a minor league game March 31, and he might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league games March 29 and March 31. He might be able to return in April.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Rafael Montero

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

3B David Wright

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

2B/SS Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.