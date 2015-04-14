New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- A Citi Field-record sellout crowd of 43,947 filed into the six-year-old ballpark Monday afternoon for a New York Mets home opener started by the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, right-hander Jacob deGrom.

But make no mistake: The buzz Monday was not about deGrom but right-hander Matt Harvey, who is scheduled to start at home Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery on Oct. 22, 2013.

Harvey received the loudest applause when he was introduced prior to the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The 26-year-old, well accustomed to being the center of attention, milked the moment, first by acknowledging the ovation with a barely perceptible nod before he touched the brim of his cap on which his sunglasses neatly resided.

“I don’t want to make a story about it,” Harvey said a few hours earlier during a press conference at his locker.

But Harvey is always the story. After building some anticipation during a 10-start cameo at the end of the 2012 season, Harvey became baseball’s most captivating pitcher in 2013, when he went 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 191 strikeouts over 178 1/3 innings. Harvey carried no-hitters into the seventh inning three times -- including May 7, when he set down the first 20 Chicago White Sox batters he faced before surrendering an infield single to outfielder Alex Rios -- and started for the National League in the All-Star Game at Citi Field.

His ascent came to a stunning halt on Aug. 24, 2013 -- two days after he gave up a career-high 13 hits over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field -- when an MRI revealed a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Harvey initially balked at undergoing surgery but eventually went under the knife.

Harvey managed to remain in the news last season, when he and the Mets disagreed over where he should rehab -- New York or the team’s spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla., -- as well as how fast he should try to return to a big-league mound. Harvey wanted to pitch in a major league game, but the Mets purposely slowed him down during the summer so he couldn’t even pitch in a minor league game. His last pitching action, so to speak, of 2014 occurred on Sept. 15, when he threw a simulated game at Citi Field.

There was nothing simulated about his return to a big-league mound last Thursday, when Harvey threw six shutout innings and earned the win as the Mets beat the Washington Nationals, 6-3. He allowed four hits, struck out nine and issued just one walk in what was basically a continuation of the dominance he displayed in spring training. Harvey gave up just three runs over 22 2/3 innings spanning six Grapefruit League starts while striking out 21 and walking just one.

“My biggest day to see Matt Harvey was his first start in spring training, because I knew he was going to ramp it up,” Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday morning. “I knew he was excited to be back out there.”

Now he gets to pitch in front of fans he hasn’t pitched in front of in the last 599 days -- and those in the stands Tuesday won’t be the only ones eager to see what Harvey has in store.

“It’s good to get this one out of the way,” Collins said Monday afternoon. “Now we get to see the big boy tomorrow. That’ll be fun.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 0-1, 18.00 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey makes his long-awaited return to Citi Field on Tuesday night, when he starts for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Harvey missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery and will be pitching at home on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 24, 2013, when he gave up a career-high 13 hits over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers. Two days later, he underwent an MRI that revealed a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Harvey returned to the majors last Thursday, when he earned the win over the Washington Nationals by striking out nine and allowing just four hits and one walk over six shutout innings in the Mets’ 6-3 victory. In five career starts against the Phillies, Harvey is 4-0 with a 1.08 ERA. He last opposed the Phillies on July 21, 2013, when Harvey notched the win by striking out 10 over seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 5-0 victory.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie this week. Black was limited to just two Grapefruit League appearances by shoulder woes and pitched just twice after Aug. 23 last season due to neck and shoulder injuries.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie this week. Parnell’s first game of his rehab stint will be his first appearance in a game that counts since March 31, 2013, when he injured his elbow in his lone appearance of the regular season. He underwent Tommy John surgery on April 8. Parnell made a series of appearances in minor league games during spring training.

--RHP Jacob deGrom earned the win in the Mets’ home opener Monday, when he allowed seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 2-0 victory over the Phillies. DeGrom, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, walked one and struck out three while throwing 99 pitches. He has thrown 11 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. In 11 career starts at Citi Field, deGrom is an impressive 6-3 with a 1.56 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been doing a lot of yapping about how this team can compete. And our fan base said, ‘OK, we’re going to come and see it today.’ So it was a big step forward for us.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after beating the Phillies Monday in front of a Citi Field record crowd of 43,947.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in a minor league game March 31 and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie during the second week of April.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league games March 29 and March 31 and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie during the second week of April.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Rafael Montero

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

3B David Wright

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

2B/SS Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.