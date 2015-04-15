New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Anthony Recker ended Tuesday night playing third base for the New York Mets. The backup catcher can guarantee he won’t be at third base on Wednesday -- or probably at any point thereafter, for anybody, ever again.

“Obviously it’s not going to be me tomorrow,” Recker said with a grin following the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. “But whoever it is, we’ll have confidence in them to come in and step up and fill the void as best they can.”

The void at third base was created in the eighth inning Tuesday, when captain David Wright suffered a hamstring injury just before he slid into second on a successful stolen base attempt. Wright, who knew Recker was the last player left on an already-short bench, tried remaining in the game but pulled himself several pitches later when he realized he couldn’t stretch out the muscle.

Wright will undergo an MRI on Wednesday morning. He said he knows he didn’t strain the hamstring as badly as he did in August 2013, when he tried playing through a sore right hamstring before suffering a Grade 3 strain while legging out an infield hit. That injury cost Wright seven weeks.

The Mets appear ready to place Wright on the disabled list: The club announced shortly after Tuesday’s game that infielder Eric Campbell, who was the final cut in spring training, was on his way to New York.

The Mets will likely turn to either Campbell or second baseman Daniel Murphy as their new starting third baseman. But Murphy could not move over on Tuesday because his backup, Ruben Tejada, was used as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning.

So the Mets, who have a four-man bench because they opened the season with an eight-man bullpen, had to stick Recker -- who actually had a third baseman’s glove despite never playing the position, not even in Little League -- out there and hope for the best.

They got what they wanted: No balls were hit to Recker, who jogged to his new position sporting a huge grin. He said he’ll take a few more grounders during batting practice in case he’s needed again, but acknowledged his time at the hot corner has almost certainly come and gone.

“Let’s be honest: Because this happened tonight, the odds of it happening (again) are probably very slim,” Recker said. “I think they’ll have a couple backup plans. But if it does, I’ll be ready.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-3

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 0-0, 1.50 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 0-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will seek his first victory of the season Wednesday night, when he starts for the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Niese didn’t factor into the decision in his 2015 debut last Friday, when he gave up three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The start Wednesday will mark the 20th time Niese has opposed the Phillies, against whom he is 8-6 with a 3.00 ERA. He was 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in four starts against the Phillies last season. Niese last faced the Phillies on Aug. 11, when he earned the win after giving up two runs over seven innings in the Mets’ 5-3 victory at Citizens Bank Park.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) joined Class A St. Lucie on a rehab assignment Tuesday, when he allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in one inning. Manager Terry Collins said earlier Tuesday that Black -- who made just two Grapefruit League appearances, none after March 9 -- would need to pitch on back-to-back days at least once before he could be activated. Black was 2-3 with a 2.60 ERA last year, though he pitched only twice after Aug. 23 due to neck and shoulder woes.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) joined Class A St. Lucie on a rehab assignment Tuesday, when he allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning. Manager Terry Collins said earlier Tuesday that Parnell would have to pitch on back-to-back days at least once before the Mets consider activating him. Prior to Tuesday, Parnell hadn’t pitched in a game since March 31, 2014, when he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in his lone big-league appearance of the season.

--LF Michael Cuddyer was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the second inning of the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and immediately left with what was diagnosed as a contusion. X-rays were negative and Cuddyer said the swelling went down as the game progressed. He added he hopes he can play in Wednesday’s series finale. Cuddyer singled home the Mets’ first run in the first inning Tuesday and is batting .276 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games this season.

--3B David Wright suffered a right hamstring injury Tuesday night while stealing second base in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies. Wright tried remaining in the game but said he asked out because he knew he couldn’t run and was worried he would suffer a more serious injury as he did in August 2013, when he tried playing through a sore hamstring before he suffered a Grade 3 strain legging out an infield hit. That injury cost him seven weeks. Wright said he is undergoing an MRI Wednesday, but the Mets appeared to prepare for a disabled list stint for Wright by announcing INF Eric Campbell would be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas in time for Wednesday night’s game.

--INF Eric Campbell will be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas in time for Wednesday night’s game. The Mets are preparing in case 3B David Wright (hamstring) has to go on the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is as eventful of a game as I’ve ever seen. It had a little bit of everything.” -- Mets LF Michael Cuddyer, after Tuesday’s win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (right hamstring) left the Mets’ April 14 game when he was injured while sliding into second base. Wright is scheduled to undergo an MRI April 15.

--LF Michael Cuddyer (left hand contusion) left the Mets’ April 14 game when he was hit by a pitch in the second inning. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in a minor league exhibition game March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14. He will have to throw on back-to-back days at least once before he is activated by the Mets.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14. He will have to throw on back-to-back days at least once before he is activated by the Mets.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Rafael Montero

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

3B David Wright

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

2B/SS Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.