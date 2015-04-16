New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- To be the general manager of the New York Mets requires finding the glass to be half-full, even when it looks pretty empty. So general manager Sandy Alderson was relieved on Wednesday that the Mets were down just one player -- albeit one of the team’s best --- instead of three.

Third baseman and captain David Wright was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he suffered what the Mets called a “mild” strain of his right hamstring while he stole second base against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wright was replaced on the active roster by infielder Eric Campbell, who is expected to start regularly at third base while Wright is sidelined.

That Wright was the only one of the three Mets players to get hurt on Tuesday to head to the disabled list qualified as a victory for the often star-crossed franchise, which has suffered six straight losing seasons.

Shortstop Wilmer Flores and left fielder Michael Cuddyer were each hit on the left hand by pitches in the second inning Tuesday. Cuddyer immediately left the game but returned Wednesday, when he went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Mets’ 6-1 win over the Phillies. Flores remained in the game Tuesday before getting a planned day off Wednesday.

”We didn’t lose Cuddyer to a broken hand for several weeks,“ Alderson said Wednesday afternoon. ”Flores got hit last night. It could have been a trifecta. We did avoid (it).

“All in all, a tough break for David and tough break for us. But these things happen.”

Alderson and the Mets also took solace Wednesday in the belief that Wright will only miss two-to-three weeks. Wright was out for seven weeks with a right hamstring strain in 2013, but he said both Tuesday and Wednesday that this feels much less severe.

However, it could have been worse. Wright remained in the game for several pitches after he was hurt Tuesday and said Wednesday he had no idea what he would have done if left fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis, who was batting for the Mets, had put a ball into play.

“I‘m glad I didn’t find out,” Wright said.

So are the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-3

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarrod Cosart, 0-1, 1.50 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will look to bounce back from a rough season debut on Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Gee took the loss last Saturday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two over five innings as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, 5-3. In six career starts against the Marlins, Gee is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA -- his best mark against any NL East team. Gee absorbed that loss the last time he opposed the Marlins last Sept. 17, when he allowed four runs over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell, 4-3.

--3B David Wright (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he was injured while stealing second base in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies. Wright received a cortisone shot following an MRI on Wednesday and won’t resume physical activity until Friday. He said he is not nearly as hurt as he was in August 2013, when a nagging hamstring injury turned into a Grade 3 strain that cost him seven weeks. General manager Sandy Alderson said he hopes Wright can be back in two-to-three weeks. Wright is hitting .333 with one homer, four RBIs and two stolen bases this season.

--INF Eric Campbell was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, when he started at third base for the Mets and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in the Mets’ 6-1 win over the Phillies. Campbell takes the roster spot of 3B David Wright, who went on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, and is expected to play every day at third base while Wright is sidelined. Campbell hit .263 with three homers and 16 RBIs as a rookie last season and was hitting a robust .550 in six games at Las Vegas.

--LF Michael Cuddyer returned to the Mets’ lineup on Wednesday night, when he went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-1 win over the Phillies. Cuddyer exited Tuesday’s game when he was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the second inning. But X-rays were negative and Cuddyer was diagnosed with a contusion. He is hitting .273 with one homer and four RBIs this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I look at today’s game as a very big game for us. With the loss of David, I wanted to see how the guys came out. They came out this afternoon ready to go.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets defeated the Phillies Wednesday, hours after captain David Wright was placed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) left the April 14 game when he was injured while sliding into second base. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 15 after undergoing an MRI. He received a cortisone shot that will keep him from any physical activity until April 17. The Mets hope Wright will only need a two-to-three week stint on the disabled list.

--LF Michael Cuddyer (left hand contusion) left the April 14 game. X-rays were negative, and he returned to the lineup April 15.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in a minor league exhibition game March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14. He will have to throw on back-to-back days at least once before he is activated by the Mets.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14. He will have to throw on back-to-back days at least once before he is activated by the Mets.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Rafael Montero

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

3B Eric Campbell

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

2B/SS Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.