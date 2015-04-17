New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Delivering big hits in the clutch is nothing new for New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda. He etched a spot in team lore when he hit a walk-off RBI single off future Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera to lift the Mets past the New York Yankees in Rivera’s final game at Citi Field on May 28, 2013.

But carrying himself with the confidence of a big-time slugger?

That’s something new -- and it might be turning Duda into one of the most feared players in the National League.

Duda continued a torrid stretch of hitting Thursday, when he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Duda has produced a pair of extra-base hits in each of his last three games. He is the first Mets player to do that since Carlos Beltran in 2006 and only the fifth in the franchise’s 53-year history.

Overall this season, Duda is hitting .395 with a homer, eight RBIs and six doubles in 38 at-bats. He is also 4-for-8 against left-handers -- his go-ahead single came against Marlins southpaw Mike Dunn -- after hitting just .216 in 426 at-bats against lefties prior to this season.

“He could be a monster, there’s no question about that,” Mets left fielder Michael Cuddyer said. “He’s got the right mentality right now. He’s got confidence, he’s got a good approach and a good swing. That’s all the makings of a really good hitter and he’s displaying that right now.”

All caveats apply about small sample sizes, of course, but Duda is certainly looking and acting as if last season’s breakout campaign -- in which he ranked among the NL’s top five in both homers (30) and RBIs (92) -- was a sign of things to come and not an aberration.

“I think his whole demeanor, when you watch him now, he’s calm and he’s the guy that wants to be in that spot,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s taking this on now as a big challenge to show everybody he belongs here. He’s absolutely revved up to show me he should play against left-handers.”

Of course, “revved up” is a relative term for Duda, whose shyness and barely audible monotone had many believing he wasn’t cut out for New York. But the biggest problem for Duda was a lack of a position and playing time.

After shifting the lumbering Duda between left field, right field and first base in his first four big league seasons, the Mets installed him as their everyday first baseman upon trading Ike Davis to the Pittsburgh Pirates last April 18.

Almost a year to the day, Duda is entrenched as the Mets’ No. 3 hitter and looks like an All-Star on both sides of the ball (he has become adept at turning the 3-6-3 double play) as well as someone growing more comfortable with being the center of attention -- at least on the field, if not off it.

“I wouldn’t read too much into it -- it’s 10 games in,” Duda said. “Still 152 to go. I‘m going to continue to work hard and keep my head down, and see how it goes.”

So far, so good.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-3

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 0-0, 36.00 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 2-0, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win for the third time in as many starts this season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Colon earned the victory in his most recent start on Sunday, when he allowed three runs on six hits while walking none and striking out five over seven innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-3. It is the seventh time in Colon’s 19-year career that he has won his first two starts of a season. Against the Marlins, Colon is 3-2 with a 3.48 ERA in five career starts. He last opposed the Marlins on Sept. 16, when he earned the win after allowing one run over 7 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 9-1 victory.

--1B Lucas Duda did something no Mets player had done in nearly a decade Thursday, when he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of doubles in a 7-5 win over the Marlins. Duda, whose seventh-inning RBI single gave the Mets the lead for good, has two extra-base hits in each of his last three games, a stretch in which he is hitting .538 (7-for-13) with a homer and six RBI in the three games . He is the first Mets player to have multiple extra-base hits in three straight games since Carlos Beltran in 2006. Duda is only the fifth player in team history to achieve the feat along with Rico Brogna (1994), Lenny Dykstra (1987) and Frank Thomas (1962). Duda is hitting .395 with one homer and eight RBIs this season.

--2B Danny Muno will be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas in time for the Mets’ game against the Marlins on Friday night. A corresponding roster move will be announced Friday. This is the first trip to the majors for Muno, a 26-year-old who hit .211 with four RBI in seven games this season for Las Vegas. He is a career .275 hitter with 31 homers and 194 RBIs in 391 games since being selected by the Mets in the eighth round of the 2011 draft. Muno will be the first Sandy Alderson draftee to reach the majors for the Mets.

--RHP Dillon Gee moved closer to an unusual Mets record on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings and didn’t factor into the decision in a 7-5 win over the Marlins. Gee, who allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven, has thrown at least five innings in 48 straight starts dating back to May 19, 2013. That is the longest active streak in the majors as well as tied for the third-longest streak in Mets history behind only Al Leiter (49 starts from 1999-2000) and Dwight Gooden (50 starts from 1987-1989). Gee is 0-1 with a 7.59 ERA in two starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s real early. But I like it a lot. There’s a mentality you’ve got to have. I would say a year ago, we don’t win tonight.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins after a win over Miami on Thursday, his team’s fifth straight victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot that will keep him from any physical activity until April 17. The Mets hope Wright can return in late April or early May.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in a minor league exhibition game March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14. He will have to throw on back-to-back days at least once before he is activated by the Mets.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14. He will have to throw on back-to-back days at least once before he is activated by the Mets.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

RHP Rafael Montero

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.