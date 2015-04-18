New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Infielder Danny Muno arrived from Triple-A Las Vegas to the New York Mets clubhouse just as the team was taking batting practice before their game with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Friday.

A few hours later he made his major-league debut by delivering his first major-league hit and first stolen base.

Called up to broaden Mets manager Terry Collins’ short bench, Muno laced a single off Miami reliever Sam Dyson’s leg in the seventh, then stole second.

Muno was playing with Las Vegas at Sacramento. He flew Thursday night from Sacramento to Las Vegas. After a four-hour layover, he took a flight Friday morning to New York.

His parents, who flew directly from Los Angeles, got into New York ahead of him. Muno’s mother, Anne, suffered a stroke two weeks ago but was determined to be in New York for her son’s major league debut.

She currently is on blood thinners.

“She said she’s not going to miss this moment,” Muno said before the game.

Muno will mostly serve as a backup infielder, with Eric Campbell getting the bulk of the work at third during David Wright’s DL stint. But Collins said Muno would also get a handful of starts at third base.

The Mets sent down reliever Rafael Montero to make room for Muno, who gives them another bat off the bench. Collins decided to go with an eight-man pitching staff and just four bench players coming out of spring training.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-3

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Matt Latos, 0-2, 17.36 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob DeGrom, 1-1, 1.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jerry Blevins retired lefties Dee Gordon and Christian Yelich in the eighth inning of the Mets 4-1 win over Miami Friday. Left-handed batters are 0-for-12 against him this season. “We’ve put him in some tough situations,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, “and he’s responded.”

--INF Danny Muno was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas barely in time for the Mets’ game against the Marlins on Friday night. The 26-year-old Muno hit .211 with four RBIs in seven games this season for Las Vegas. He is a career .275 hitter with 31 homers and 194 RBIs in 391 games since being selected by the Mets in the eighth round of the 2011 draft. Muno is the first Sandy Alderson draftee to reach the majors for the Mets. He singled as a pinch hitter, then promptly stole second in the seventh inning. Jacob DeGrom was the last Mets player to collect a hit in his major-league debut at-bat, on May 15, 2014.

--RHP Rafael Montero was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster for Danny Muno. Montero was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in four games as a reliever for the Mets. He may be called back up to the Mets on April 28 to start a game.

--RHP Bartolo Colon earned his 100th home victory Friday. He joins Mark Buehrle (114) and Tim Hudson (113). The win by Colon is the fifth time in his career he has won his first three starts, last done in 2008. Colon didn’t pick up his third win of the year last season until May 17. He leads all major league pitchers with two RBIs. “I credit assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “He’s really worked hard with these guys. It’s not always about getting a hit, but making a productive out.”

--OF Michael Cuddyer extended his hitting streak to six games with a single that got under Miami first baseman Michael Morse’s glove. Cuddyer is hitting .563 (9-of-16) with six RBIs over that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seems like right now we’re doing a good job of situational hitting. That will win you a lot of ballgames.” -- Mets 3B Eric Campbell, after Friday’s 4-1 victory over Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot. The Mets hope Wright can return in late April or early May.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in a minor league exhibition game March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14. He will have to throw on back-to-back days at least once before he is activated by the Mets.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14. He will have to throw on back-to-back days at least once before he is activated by the Mets.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Jerry Blevins

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.