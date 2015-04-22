New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When Travis d‘Arnaud broke a finger on his right hand Sunday, there was little doubt that the New York Mets were going to promote Kevin Plawecki from Triple-A Las Vegas.

And before Plawecki’s major league debut, manager Terry Collins left little doubt about his playing time.

“You bring a prospect to the big leagues, they play,” Collins said before Tuesday’s 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. “He came up here to play so he’ll do a majority of the playing.”

So how did he do?

For Collins and the Mets, the answer was very good.

Plawecki had two singles and scored two runs. He also threw out a runner at second base but since the pitch would have been a wild pitch, he was not credited with throwing a runner out on a caught stealing.

“If we ever lose him (d‘Arnaud) we know we’ve got something coming,” Collins said. “As bad as we didn’t want Travis to get hurt, this kid is going to handle himself just fine,” Collins said. “He’s going to a big league player for a long time and we’re very lucky that we have those kind of kids that can come up and don’t miss a beat.”

Plawecki was the Mets supplemental round draft pick in the 2012 draft as compensation for losing shortstop Jose Reyes in free agency following the 2011 season.

Last year he batted a combined .309 with 11 home runs and 64 RBIs with Double-A Binghamton and Las Vegas while also throwing out a 23 percent of base stealers. This year he was batting .216 but had six RBIs in nine games after batting .250 with one home run and five RBIs in 20 exhibition games in major league camp.

Before Tuesday’s debut, Plawecki prepared for the majors by enjoying dinner with d‘Arnaud on Monday and then had his parents in the stands to watch him become the first catcher in Mets history to score twice in his major league debut.

“He just told me that I was ready and just to play my game and trust myself,” Plawecki said. “We actually got dinner last night and went over a few things already. He’s definitely going to be here for me and I appreciate it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-3

STREAK: Won nine

NEXT: Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 0-1, 6.30 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-1, 7.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee will make his third start of the season Wednesday night against Atlanta and will try to last at least five innings for the 49th straight time. Gee’s streak is the longest active streak in the majors and tied for the third-longest stretch in New York history behind Dwight Gooden (50 games, 1987-1989) and Al Leiter (49 games 1999-2000). Gee last pitched Thursday and got a no-decision in New York’s 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins when he allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Gee is 6-5 with a 3.13 ERA in 15 career starts against Atlanta after allowing five runs and eight hits in five innings on April 11.

--3B David Wright was injured in the eighth inning one week ago against the Philadelphia Phillies and manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that he had started some exercising and was on schedule to return from his mild right hamstring strain.

--RHP Hansel Robles was recalled Monday from Triple-A Las Vegas and is in his second year of being a reliever. He was 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 20 relief appearances last year for Double-A Binghamton and was 1-0 in five scoreless appearances for Las Vegas this year.

--C Kevin Plawecki made his major league debut Tuesday and had two hits and scored twice. Manager Terry Collins said that Plawecki will be the team’s regular catcher until C Travis d‘Arnaud returns from the disabled list. Plawecki also was the 11th player in New York’s history to get two hits and score twice in his major league debut and the first since OF Carlos Gomez on May 13, 2007.

--RHP Vic Black was diagnosed with a small right side disk herniation in the neck that causes triceps muscle weakness on Monday. The Mets said this is an improvement from his prior examination and that Black will undergo therapy and be re-examined next week.

--CF Juan Lagares batted second for the second time this season and will likely remain there until 3B David Wright returns. Lagares extended his hitting streak to eight games and is hitting 11-for-30 (.367) in those games. Before the game manager Terry Collins explained the reasoning by saying: “Here is a guy that we think is starting to swing the bat much better. We almost started the season with him leading off. So I just thought I’ll put him in the two-hole.”

--RHP Bobby Parnell made his second rehab appearance for Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday and allowed one run and two hits while recording two outs. He also struck out one and walked two. In two appearances for St. Lucie, Parnell has a 10.13 ERA.

--LHP Jon Niese was pleased with his outing other than the fact that he walked four, giving him eight over his first 18 innings. Despite the walks, Niese made it six straight starts without allowing more than two earned runs. The run began Sept. 8 and Niese is 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been trying to say all along that the clubhouse it’s got a different atmosphere in there. The other day we lost two big pieces but the first word out of the majority of the guys mouth is ‘we’re still OK’. We got good enough good players and got some good players coming. You saw that tonight.” -- New York manager Terry Collins after his club’s ninth straight win on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20, and he will be re-evaluated around April 27.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot and before the April 21 game, manager Terry Collins said Wright had started some exercises. The Mets hope Wright can return in late April or early May.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.